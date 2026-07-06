The landscape of DeFi and blockchain technology is changing at a breakneck pace, making it vital to grasp its underlying structures.

Wyoming’s DUNA framework stands out as a key innovation in this space, drawing interest for its ability to support organizational models and cause-based tokens. Platforms like Wyde are already utilizing this specific legal architecture to power their initiatives.

Wyde’s platform enables groups to launch digital assets - “cause coins” - leverages the DUNA framework to create legally compliant, community-governed organizations centered around social causes like ending hunger, homelessness or supporting cancer research. Transaction fees from cause coin trading are partially directed to the cause, creating ongoing financial support.

Donors become stakeholders, with voting power and governance responsibilities, deepening engagement. The ability to launch decentralized, legally recognized organizations using DUNA makes it easier to create transparent, accountable and community-led initiatives at scale. Beyond cause organizations, DUNA’s flexible architecture could enable various applications, such as decentralized autonomous organizations, community investment funds or socially-driven venture groups. As regulations around crypto and blockchain stabilize, understanding these legal foundations unlocks opportunities for investors, entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders to participate in a future where social, economic, and organizational activities are more inclusive, transparent, and decentralized. Listen to the full interview with Aaron Rafferty above to find out more about crypto's impact on charity, new regulations and how blockchain is redefining ownership.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.