Winshear Starts Drill Testing Strong EM Target at the Portsoy Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northeast Scotland

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Winshear Metals Corp.  (TSX-V: WINS, FRA: 9HR0) reports that it has commenced drill testing of the strong downhole electromagnetic (‘DHEM') anomaly at the South Zone, Rodburn Target within the Portsoy Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project ("Ni-Cu-Co"), located in northeast Scotland (Figure 1) (see news release dated July 15, 2026).

Richard Williams, CEO of Winshear, commented:
"We are excited to start drilling to test the DHEM conductor identified at the South Zone. Previous drilling has established high-grade nickel-copper-cobalt mineralisation in both the North and South Zones, and if this current drilling is successful it will confirm that DHEM surveying can guide future drilling."

Overview

  • Two near-surface Ni-Cu-Co mineralised zones have been drill-tested to date at the Rodburn Target – the North and South Zones;
  • The North and South Zones are 500 metres ("m") to 700m apart and appear to be two separate mineralised zones;
  • DHEM surveying identified a strong conductor 100m east of RBD030 in the South Zone (see news release dated July 15, 2026) – this is now being drill-tested. The target depth is expected between 260m – 320m downhole.
  • Mineralisation is analogous to conduit style Ni-Cu-Co systems, examples of which include Voiseys Bay (Canada), Eagle (USA), Norilsk (Russia), and Jinchuan (China);
  • A complete table of drill results can be accessed from the 43-101 Technical Report here.
  • South Zone drill intercepts include:

Hole ID From (m) Length (m) Ni (%) Cu (%) Co (ppm) % NiEq
RBD001 45.00 6.00 0.96 0.73 601 1.42
RBD002 69.00 17.00 1.16 0.51 769 1.52
incl. 70.00 12.00 1.42 0.54 929 1.82
RBD003 114.00 4.00 0.69 0.66 484 1.09
RBD004 112.00 12.26 1.02 0.83 633 1.53
incl. 118.29 5.97 1.92 1.50 1197 2.86
RBD008 186.00 2.00 0.92 0.27 535 1.13
RBD009 60.00 5.39 2.04 0.56 1110 2.47
RBD018 100.00 2.00 1.54 0.93 735 2.12
RBD029 217.85 8.15 0.77 1.14 469 1.42
incl 217.85 6.00 0.98 1.51 600 1.84


NiEq (% nickel equivalent) based on US$19,000/t Ni, US$9,000/t Cu, US$32,000/t Co, using the formula Ni% + (0.524 x Cu%) + (1.22 x 10-4 x Co ppm). Equal Recovery Assumed. True thickness estimated to be 85% - 100% of reported length.

  • North Zone drill intercepts include:

Hole ID From (m) Length (m) Ni (%) Cu (%) Co (ppm) % NiEq
RBD015 60.00 9.00 0.61 0.23 310 0.77
RBD016 74.00 9.00 1.13 0.73 1056 1.64
RBD028 72.00 3.00 0.98 0.14 452 1.11
And 84.00 4.00 0.76 0.32 339 0.97


NiEq (% nickel equivalent) based on US$19,000/t Ni, US$9,000/t Cu, US$32,000/t Co, using the formula Ni% + (0.524 x Cu%) + (1.22 x 10-4 x Co ppm). Equal Recovery Assumed. True thickness estimated to be 85% - 100% of reported length.

  • The disseminated, semi-massive and massive sulphide mineralisation is related to a mafic to ultramafic intrusive complex, with the high-grade mineralisation hosted within a late stage, undeformed peridotite. The nickel is hosted in coarse pentlandite, a nickel sulphide mineral.
  • Metallurgical work conducted earlier this year yielded very positive results (see news release dated July 27, 2026), demonstrating the ability to create clean nickel and copper concentrates, free of penalty elements. The nickel concentrate is particularly attractive showing potential for 14-16% nickel concentrates with approximately 1% cobalt.

Figure 2 is a plan map showing drill holes completed to date, the location of the North and South Zones, plus the location of the DHEM conductor currently being drill-tested.

Qualified Person

J. Patricio Varas, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and also Winshear's President and Director, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release.

About Winshear Metals Corp.

Winshear Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company with a nickel-copper-cobalt project in Scotland (the Portsoy Project) and gold / critical minerals project in Ontario (the Thunder Bay Project).

For more information, please visit www.winshear.com or contact:

Irene Dorsman Winshear Metals Corp. Communications +1 (604) 200 7874

info@winshear.com
Megan Ray / Said Izagaren BlytheRay (Public Relations) +44 (0) 20 7138 3204

winshear@blytheray.com


ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Richard D. Williams"
Richard D. Williams, CEO

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the success of future drilling, geophysical and metallurgical studies conducted at the Portsoy Project. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the current expectations, assumptions or beliefs of the Company based upon information currently available to the Company. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the reliability of information prepared and/or published by third parties that are referenced in this press release or was otherwise relied upon by the Company in preparing this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct as actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: variability of the style and grade of sulphide mineralization; the risk that future drilling may not intersect massive sulphide mineralization or mineralization comparable to historical results; uncertainty regarding continuity, grade, true thickness and extent of mineralization; inability to replicate the metallurgical results; inability of future geophysical surveys to detect new massive sulphide mineralisation; delays or challenges in planning, permitting, financing or completing exploration; access, weather, logistical, contractor and community-related risks in Scotland; changes in commodity prices, exchange rates, capital markets, laws or government policy; risks inherent in early-stage mineral exploration; and the other risks described in the Company's public disclosure record. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and, as such, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and except as may otherwise be required pursuant to applicable laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


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