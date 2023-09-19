Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Gold Investing

Will Rhind: Gold in Good Position Ahead of Fed; Still Positive on Platinum

Will Rhind of GraniteShares said many mainstream market watchers think gold will fare poorly when the Fed eventually starts cutting rates. But he's not convinced that will happen.

Will Rhind: Gold in Good Position Ahead of Fed; Still Positive on Platinum

The US Federal Reserve's latest meeting will wrap up on Wednesday (September 20), and gold investors are watching closely to see whether the central bank hikes interest rates again or leaves them unchanged at 5.25 to 5.5 percent.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Will Rhind, CEO of GraniteShares, said he thinks an increase is unlikely.

"I only see the probability of a rate hike happening if clearly there's some data to suggest that inflation's on the up again, or something that provides some catalyst for them to raise interest rates," he said during an interview. "I do think that by and large we're at the top of the cycle, and we are kind of on the way down, albeit not immediately."

As for the outlook for gold, Rhind said many mainstream market watchers think the metal will fare poorly when the Fed eventually starts cutting rates while stocks will take off. But he's not convinced that will happen.

"I'm not necessarily sure that's the case — I would want to think about what the conditions might be to cause the Fed to cut rates. I think cutting rates probably means that we are either heading for a recession or we are in a recession — an out-and-out recession," he explained. "(That could be) a market where stocks go higher, and a market where we see a traditional flight to quality, or flight to safety, and people come in and buy gold. So I think gold is actually sitting quite nicely here."

Rhind also spoke about his bullish outlook for platinum, as well as GraniteShares' new single-stock exchange-traded funds (ETFs). While investors often use ETFs to get broad exposure to a sector, single-stock ETFs are a way for people with strong convictions to take positions in individual companies. GraniteShares' single-stock ETF offerings focus on popular companies like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Watch the interview above for more of Rhind's thoughts on gold, platinum and more.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

