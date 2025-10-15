Video

Gold, Silver in Focus, Investors Flocking to Safe Havens — Wheaton's Haytham Hodaly
Gold, Silver in Focus, Investors Flocking to Safe Havens — Wheaton's Haytham Hodaly

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeod Oct 15, 2025
"The market and investors are flocking to a safe-haven commodity — that safe-haven commodity is gold, and often silver as well," said Haytham Hodaly of Wheaton Precious Metals.

Haytham Hodaly of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) discusses what's driving gold and silver's record-setting price moves.

He also weighs in on the company's bull market strategy, and the types of conversations Wheaton is having with investors, saying there's a growing appreciation of safe havens.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Gold and silver bars on a scale with green upward arrow and "Weekly Editor's Picks" text.play icon
Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Historic Week — Gold Breaks US$4,000, Silver Takes Out All-time High

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeod Oct 10, 2025
It's been yet another historic week for gold, as well as silver.

Gold broke through US$4,000 per ounce midway through the period, entering never-before-seen territory as the US government shutdown continued into a second week.

Silver's milestone was perhaps even more impressive. The white metal pushed through the elusive US$50 per ounce mark and continued on past US$51, marking a new record.

What's behind its takeoff? Silver is known for its dual nature as both a precious and industrial metal, and experts have emphasized that it's a mix of factors moving silver right now. It's catching up to gold, which itself is supported by central bank buying, global geopolitical uncertainty and concerns about fiat currencies, and it's also got its own specific elements at play.

Backwardation, which happens when a commodity's spot price is higher than its futures price, has been a frequent topic of discussion, and prior to silver's move past US$50, precious metals analyst Ted Butler gave a rundown of the implications for silver.

Here's what he said:

"Normally, (backwardation) results in an overwhelming demand for physical. That could take the form of SLV investors standing for delivery, whether that be the industrial players, who are notoriously resolute, or even billionaire whales from India.
"But in that event, which is already playing out, by the way, silver prices and premiums will continue to increase, maybe even dramatically, as the news of insufficient physical silver transmits itself through the market."

As those who follow precious metals will know, silver has only been at the US$50 level twice before — the first time was in 1980, when the Hunt brothers tried to corner the market, and the second instance was over a decade ago in 2011. Both of those moves were brief, and investors are understandably wondering if this time is different for silver.

It's impossible for anyone to say for sure, but market watchers have been highlighting the gold-silver ratio as a way to gauge the outlook for silver. Ahead of silver's US$50 landmark, David Morgan of the Morgan Report explained that the ratio shows silver still has room to rise:

"We're still in the 80s for the gold-silver ratio, which is historically high. And until we get to 70, I'm not going to be particularly happy. And off of today's gold price, a 71 ratio would be like ... US$55 silver, and that would be over that US$50 mark."

Morgan also talked about the psychological impact of US$50 silver, saying that it could prompt algorithmic traders and institutions to enter the sector:

"You'll see algorithms come in and start trading silver, and you'll probably see institutions come in, because they know that it's a small market, and they can move the market with a buy order, if it's significant enough.

How high can gold and silver prices go?

Taking a step back to look at the precious metals rally as a whole, the experts the Investing News Network has been hearing from don't think this is the end of the bull market.

While many have emphasized that a correction would be healthy for gold and silver, they think the current cycle is still in progress and is likely to end with much higher prices.

Here's Lynette Zang of Zang Enterprises on what could be coming:

"If you go back to the beginning of the year, what you actually see is that while everything is going up, the spot contracts on gold and silver, and particularly silver, are much stronger and more powerful than those prices that we're seeing in the stock market, or even in the Bitcoin market, in the crypto markets.
"Gold and silver are handily outperforming, and that's telling us (why) the central banks have been accumulating more gold than they ever have since they began tracking — because they know what they're doing to destroy the currencies."

It's also worth noting that it's not just people in the gold and silver space that are optimistic.

Precious metals are increasingly making news headlines, and more and more mainstream authorities are touting their protective benefits. Just this week, American billionaire Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates suggested that investors allocate as much as 15 percent of their portfolios to gold. He compared the current environment to the 1970s, a time of high inflation and debt.

Dalio's opinion is similar to that of DoubleLine Capital's Jeffrey Gundlach, who recently said a 25 percent weighting toward gold wouldn't be excessive.

Platinum and palladium take off

Gold and silver may be attracting the most attention, but platinum and palladium are moving too.

Platinum, which spent years trading at rangebound levels, has broken out in 2025, and is currently above US$1,600 per ounce, a price not seen since 2013.

Palladium, whose price has been subdued since seeing several spikes between about 2020 and 2022, was also on the move this week, approaching US$1,500 per ounce.

While these precious metals are similar, it's mostly platinum that's being talked about as a potential opportunity for investors. Historically it's often been priced higher than gold, and some see the two finding parity again in the future.

Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Ted Butler, silver bars.play icon
Silver Investing

Ted Butler: Silver's Bull Run — Price Drivers, Stocks, What's Next

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeod Oct 07, 2025
Precious metals analyst Ted Butler discusses silver's recent price run and what's next.

"The idea that this bull market is over is a fallacy. I would exercise caution, because I believe we're due a correction. But I'm very happy with silver's performance so far year-to-date," he said.

Butler also shares his outlook for platinum and gold.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

David Morgan, silver bars.play icon
Silver Investing

David Morgan: Silver's Rubicon Moment? US$50 in Sight, but Watch for Shakeout

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeod Oct 06, 2025
David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report, shares his thoughts on silver as the white metal's price approaches US$50 per ounce.

He believes silver may be approaching a "crossing the rubicon moment," but emphasized that its move comes amid a much broader transition in the financial system.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Gold nugget, stock chart,and US flag with "Weekly Editor's Picks" text.play icon
Silver Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Sets Sights on US$3,900, Silver Breaks US$48

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeod Oct 03, 2025
The gold price continued to move this week, approaching the US$3,900 per ounce level and setting a fresh all-time high on the back of a US government shutdown.

The closure came after Congress failed to reach an agreement on a spending bill ahead of the new American fiscal year, which began on Wednesday (October 1).

Democrats and Republicans are at odds as Democrats push for changes to the bill, including an extension to billions of dollars in Obamacare subsidies; meanwhile, President Donald Trump has threatened thousands of permanent layoffs, not just temporary furloughs.

This shutdown is the 15th since 1981, and according to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, it could continue on until next week as the two sides negotiate. The longest government shutdown happened between 2018 and 2019, during Trump's first presidency, and lasted for 35 days.

Part of the reason market watchers see this shutdown as significant is that it will delay the release of the latest nonfarm payrolls report, which was set to come out on Friday (October 3).

Depending on how long the shutdown lasts, September consumer price index data, which is scheduled for publication on October 15, may also not be on time.

The US Federal Reserve is due to meet later this month, from October 28 to 29, and normally would use this and other data to help make its decision on interest rates. The central bank cut rates by 25 basis points at its September meeting, and CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) FedWatch tool currently shows strong expectations for another 25 basis point reduction at the next gathering.

Although gold took a breather after nearing US$3,900, it remains historically high, with many market watchers suggesting US$4,000 is in the cards in the near term.

In the longer term, some experts have even loftier expectations — for example, Adam Rozencwajg of Goehring & Rozenwajg sees a path to a five-figure gold price.

"It's not going to happen under normal circumstances — it's not going to happen when everything's going great. But by the end of this cycle, will we get there? I think we probably will," he said.

It's also worth touching on silver, which pushed past the US$48 per ounce mark this week. Unlike gold, silver has not yet broken its all-time high during this bull run — it's pushing up against uncharted territory, raising questions about how high it can go this time.

On that note, David Morgan of the Morgan Report shared several factors that would tell him the market is reaching a top. Here's what he said:

"You want to look at exchange-traded fund flows like the GDX, GDXJ, SIL and SILJ. At the same time, more important than almost anything is trading volume at the stock level. When mid-tier and smaller producers suddenly trade three, four or five times their normal daily volume, and prices are rising, that isn't random. That's retail money coming back into the market, and fund buying and probably institutions.
"One more layer of confirmation is relative to performance. When the mining sector starts to outperform the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX), which it has, and the Nasdaq (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC), which it has, it's a telltale sign that the generalist money, not just the hard money crowd, is beginning to rotate in."

Bullet briefing — CEO shakeup at Barrick, Newmont

Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) both announced major executive changes this week, with the CEOs of both companies departing.

Barrick's Mark Bristow unexpectedly stepped down from his position on Monday (September 29) after nearly seven years at the helm of the firn. His exit, which was effective immediately, comes after big changes at the firm, including a shift toward copper and an asset divestment program designed to hone the company's focus on tier-one assets.

It also follows persistent issues in Mali, where Barrick lost control of its gold-mining complex and had 3 metric tons of the yellow metal seized by the government.

According to Reuters, Bristow's handling of that ongoing situation was the final straw that prompted the company's board to push for a change in leadership.

Newmont announced the retirement of Tom Palmer the same day. He had held the position since 2019, and will be succeeded by the company's president and COO. Analysts note that Newmont had been signaling that a succession plan was in the works.

Similar to Barrick, the company has been in the midst of an extensive program geared at streamlining its portfolio. Newmont acquired Newcrest Mining in 2023, and in February 2024 announced a program to sell non-core assets. It completed the program in April of this year, but has continued to make portfolio adjustments, and to pursue other cost-saving measures.

Market watchers note that despite efforts to boost efficiency, Barrick and Newmont have both failed to match the performance of their peers during today's bull market.

Year-on-year share price performance of major gold miners.

Year-on-year share price performance of major gold miners.

Chart via Google Finance.

With gold-mining companies conscious of not repeating missteps made during the precious metal's last runup, investors will no doubt be keen to see how they perform under new management.

Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Adam Rozencwajg, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Adam Rozencwajg: Gold's Record Run Not Over Yet, Silver Still Looks Cheap

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeod Oct 02, 2025
Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg, discusses the factors driving gold's current price run and why he thinks it will continue.

"I think that this rally is sustained. I think that it's going on until I see otherwise," he said.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

