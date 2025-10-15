Gold, Silver in Focus, Investors Flocking to Safe Havens — Wheaton's Haytham Hodaly

Haytham Hodaly of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) discusses what's driving gold and silver's record-setting price moves.

He also weighs in on the company's bull market strategy, and the types of conversations Wheaton is having with investors, saying there's a growing appreciation of safe havens.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.