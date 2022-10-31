Base MetalsInvesting News

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Casino Mining Corporation ("Casino") has been informed by the Executive Committee of the Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") that it is necessary to revise the Environmental and Socio-Economic Statement Guidelines (the "Guidelines"), which were issued June 20, 2016 following the Casino Copper-Gold Project's (the "Project") referral to a Panel of the Board (the "Panel Review").

Wester Copper and Gold logo

The need to revise the Guidelines is the result of discussions between the Company and YESAB on how to address changes in assessment methods, environmental best practices, and enhancements to the Project that have occurred since the issuance of the original Guidelines in 2016. The revision process will commence immediately and is not expected to have a material impact on overall permitting timelines.

The Guidelines are an important component of the Panel Review process and outline the structure and scope of the Environmental and Socio-Economic Statement Casino will submit to describe the potential effects of the Project, showing stakeholders how the Project can be developed in a socially and environmentally responsible way.

Revising the Guidelines ensures that the Panel Review process reflects leading industry best practices. The revision process includes a public comment period that provides Casino with an opportunity to engage the broader public in addition to Federal, Territorial and First Nation governments.

"The Company is committed to ensuring that review of the Casino Project occurs in a robust manner using the most up to date methodologies in environmental assessment and this review will achieve that without material impact to overall timelines." stated Paul West-Sells , President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain confident that the Casino Project is a great asset for Yukon that will provide benefits to Yukon communities and First Nations for generations to come."

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

FORMER WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CHAIRMAN DALE CORMAN TO BE INDUCTED INTO THE CANADIAN MINING HALL OF FAME

FORMER WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CHAIRMAN DALE CORMAN TO BE INDUCTED INTO THE CANADIAN MINING HALL OF FAME

WESTERN AND CORMAN TO FUND SCHOLARSHIPS FOR SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING RELATED TO MINING

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that F. Dale Corman the Company's founder and former Chaiman and CEO, will be inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame on August 18, 2022 . The Canadian Mining Hall of Fame celebrates individuals who make Canada's mining industry a global leader. It recognizes outstanding achievement in the mining industry and aims to inspire future generations in mining.

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD FILES FEASIBILITY STUDY ON CASINO PROJECT

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD FILES FEASIBILITY STUDY ON CASINO PROJECT

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report titled "Casino Project, Form NI 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility, Yukon, Canada " with an effective date of June 13, 2022 (the "Report").

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo

The Report summarizes the results of a feasibility study on the Casino copper-gold project, which results were first reported by the Company in a news release dated June 28, 2022 .

The Report is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR ( www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ) and is also posted on the Company's website ( www.westerncopperandgold.com ).

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.  For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Toronto Stock Exchange, Western Copper and Gold, The View From The C-Suite

Toronto Stock Exchange, Western Copper and Gold, The View From The C-Suite

Paul West-Sells President and CEO of Western Copper and Gold ("Western" or the "Company")  (TSX: WRN) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.  For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY ON CASINO

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY ON CASINO

$2.3 billion After-Tax NPV (8%) at Base Case metal prices
After-Tax IRR 18.1% at Base Case metal prices
Cashflow over the first four years of $951 million per year at Base Case metal prices

Base Case development contemplates 27-year mine life
Base Case metal prices:  Cu: US$3.60 /lb, Au: US$1,700 /oz, Ag: US$22 /oz, Mo: US$14 /lb

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE MKT: WRN) announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on June 27, 2022 .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation Logo

Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at five (5) and elected all directors, as follows:

Director

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Tara Christie

64,325,842

97.70 %

1,515,766

2.30 %

Michael Vitton

65,124,385

98.91 %

717,224

1.09 %

Bill Williams

65,523,917

99.52 %

317,691

0.48 %

Kenneth Williamson

64,824,195

98.45 %

1,017,413

1.55 %

Klaus Zeitler

64,699,314

99.28 %

1,142,295

1.73 %

Shareholders also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to set their remuneration.

The Company's report of voting results will be available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ), EDGAR ( www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ), and on the Company's website.

ABOUT Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

