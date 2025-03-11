Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

West High Yield
Focused on critical minerals with near-term strategic high-grade magnesium/silica/nickel project
Magnesium Investing

West High Yield Gears Up for 2025 Production at Record Ridge Magnesium Project

Magnesium Investing
West High Yield Gears Up for 2025 Production at Record Ridge Magnesium Projectplay icon

"We're currently at the tail end of the permitting process. We expect to have a permit from the government in the next few weeks, and if all is in order and in place, we hope to be on the ground, actually in construction and mining, this year," said Barry Baim, board director and corporate secretary at West High Yield Resources.

Barry Baim, board director and corporate secretary at West High Yield Resources (TSXV:WHY), provided an update on development progress at the Record Ridge magnesium project in BC, Canada.

The company executive said the asset is expected to commence production in 2025.

