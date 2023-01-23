VRIC 2023 Preview — Jay Martin on Cutting Through Chaos for Investors
This year's Vancouver Resource Investment Conference will run from January 29 to 30 — Jay Martin of Cambridge House explains how to make the most of the event.
The new year has begun, and that means the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) is back.
Scheduled to run from January 29 to 30 at the Vancouver Convention Center, the two day event will bring together dozens of resource sector experts and more than 300 junior mining companies.
"Chaos abounds right now. It doesn't matter which direction you look, there's confusion and uncertainty … And so how do you play that as an investor?" Jay Martin, president of Cambridge House, said ahead of VRIC.
"The answer is 'I don't know.' But we can create the conversations to dig into that."
VRIC will include discussions focused on commodities like gold, silver, copper and uranium, as well as broader macroeconomic overviews. Martin said he plans to address topics like de-dollarization, inflation and the European energy crisis.
Speakers will include resource industry favorites like Rick Rule, Ross Beaty, Frank Giustra and many more. Canadian politicians Christy Clark and Brad Wall will also be in attendance. Clark was premier of BC from 2011 to 2017, while Wall was premier of Saskatchewan from 2007 to 2018, and Martin plans to get their takes on subjects like recent provincial legislation.
"I love to understand the psychology of the decision making behind our elected leaders," he said.
Another key part of VRIC is getting out on the show floor to talk to companies. Martin pointed out that "cash is king," and suggested asking executives what their run rate is, how much money they have on hand and when they'll need to raise more.
For those who aren't sure which companies to consider, Martin's suggestion was to show up early in the day, when he'll be asking experts like Brent Cook, Gwen Preston and Tavi Costa for their picks at the conference.
Overall, he's feeling positive heading into VRIC — aside from running Cambridge House, Martin hosts the Jay Martin Show on YouTube, and he said he's started to see generalist money managers pay attention to gold.
"Individually it means nothing ... but when I hear that consensus — broad spectrum, American, European, Canadian money managers all allocating a small percentage of their portfolio to one thing — it's a collective tsunami of money," he said.
If you'd like to attend VRIC, click here to register. And stay tuned for the Investing News Network's coverage.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
