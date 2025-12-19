Vonage Recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces in Tech 2025

Recognition of Vonage as a technology industry employer of choice reflects high employee engagement and the company's commitment to delivering a world-class employee experience

Vonage, part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced that it has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces in Tech 2025 by Newsweek. The award recognizes Vonage's excellence in employee engagement, workplace satisfaction, and corporate culture.

A dynamic organization with an entrepreneurial and innovative culture at its core, Vonage is unlocking the full potential of mobile networks to lead the next era of enterprise digital transformation. The company's global workforce is anchored in this shared purpose, and supported by robust employee recognition programs and a comprehensive range of benefits designed to foster engagement, support wellbeing, and enable career growth. This recognition underscores Vonage's investment in its people as it drives innovation across mobile networks.

"At Vonage, we believe that a world-class employee experience is a competitive advantage because when our employees thrive, so do our customers," said Niklas Heuveldop, Ericsson SVP and Vonage CEO. "Our success is built on our talented team, our outstanding leaders, and the entrepreneurial spirit woven into the fabric of our organization. Being recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces in Tech by Newsweek is a vote of confidence we are committed to continuing to earn from our employees."

The selection process included a comprehensive assessment by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group, combining publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals, and confidential employee surveys. More than 120 key performance indicators were evaluated, including corporate culture, work-life balance, and career development.

"Within the software and technology sphere, these companies go above and beyond when it comes to employee engagement. And with higher employee engagement comes a range of benefits. That's why Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group are partnering for the third-annual ranking of America's Greatest Workplaces, recognizing the companies where employee engagement comes naturally," stated Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief at Newsweek.

About Vonage 
Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Copyright © 2025 Vonage. All rights reserved. VONAGE®, the V logo, and other Vonage marks are registered trademarks of Vonage or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

Press Contact:
press@vonage.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vonage-recognized-by-newsweek-as-one-of-americas-greatest-workplaces-in-tech-2025-302646565.html

SOURCE Vonage

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

EricssonERICNASDAQ:ERICEmerging Tech Investing
ERIC
The Conversation (0)
InMed Announces Results of 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting

InMed Announces Results of 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today confirmed that, at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders... Keep Reading...
Silver Dollar Completes Sale of Ranger-Page Silver-Zinc-Lead Project to Bunker Hill Mining

Silver Dollar Completes Sale of Ranger-Page Silver-Zinc-Lead Project to Bunker Hill Mining

Located in Idaho's prolific Silver Valley, the historical Ranger-Page workings and mineralized zones are geologically continuous with the Bunker Hill system Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) is pleased to announce that, further to the news release of... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold (TSXV:NFG)

New Found Gold Announces Infill Drilling at the Monte Carlo Zone, Queensway Gold Project

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce infill drill results from the Monte Carlo zone ("Monte Carlo") in the AFZ Core ("AFZC"), completed as part of the Company's ongoing 2025 drill program on its 100%-owned Queensway... Keep Reading...
New Age Metals Expands Bonanza Ridge Gold And Critical Metals Project/Strategic Acquisition Of Lavender Lake & South Gibi Lake Properties

New Age Metals Expands Bonanza Ridge Gold And Critical Metals Project/Strategic Acquisition Of Lavender Lake & South Gibi Lake Properties

(TheNewswire) December 10, 2025 Rockport, Ontario TheNewswire - New Age Metals Inc. (TSX.V: NAM | OTCQB: NMTLF | FSE: P7J) ("NAM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective December 8 th 2025 it has entered into an option agreement, after completing its due diligence, with an... Keep Reading...
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Critical Metals Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Critical Metals Royalty Portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC,OTC:ELECF)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on key royalties in its portfolio, adding to the December 2, 2025 announcement of royalty revenues and other... Keep Reading...
Transformational A$9.1m ARR Global Contract Win

Transformational A$9.1m ARR Global Contract Win

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Transformational A$9.1m ARR Global Contract WinDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Syntheia Announces Closing of Shares for Debt Transaction

Syntheia Announces Closing of Shares for Debt Transaction

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI,OTC:SYAIF) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai) is pleased to announce that it has settled an aggregate of $590,768.28 of indebtedness to certain creditors of the Company through the issuance of 4,923,069 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common... Keep Reading...
Contract Conversion with Major Australian Retail Bank

Contract Conversion with Major Australian Retail Bank

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Contract Conversion with Major Australian Retail BankDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Syntheia Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

Syntheia Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai) is pleased to announce that it intends to settle an aggregate of $590,768.28 of indebtedness to certain creditors of the Company through the issuance of 4,923,069 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common... Keep Reading...
Contract Renewal & Additional Cash Inflows

Contract Renewal & Additional Cash Inflows

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Contract Renewal & Additional Cash InflowsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

CoTec Investment MagIron Secures State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mining Leases

More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in Sweden

High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego East

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Australia Joins Global Pact to Secure Critical Mineral Supply Chains

uranium investing

Denison and Skyharbour Finalize Saskatchewan Uranium JV Deal

energy investing

Trump Media Strikes US$6 Billion Merger With TAE Technologies to Enter Fusion Energy

Tech Investing

CoTec Investment MagIron Secures State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mining Leases

Gold Investing

More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

Agriculture Investing

SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in Sweden

Gold Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Taruga Minerals Climbs on Acquisition of Gold-Copper Projects