Vonage Recognized by Metrigy MetriStar for Standout Contact Center and CPaaS Solutions

Dual awards highlight Vonage's commitment to excellence in customer success and breakthrough innovation

-  Vonage,  a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), announced today that it has been recognized twice by Metrigy with a MetriStar Top Provider Award for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and the Top Customer Sentiment Award for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). These awards, based on customer sentiment ratings and measurable enterprise value, showcase how Vonage is helping businesses succeed and achieve success with technology.

"Vonage has set itself apart with solutions that receive above-average customer ratings for all measured categories in CCaaS and CPaaS. In fact, it earned the highest overall score for CCaaS and second highest for CPaaS," said Robin Gareiss, CEO & Principal Analyst at Metrigy. "Additionally, Vonage delivers significant business impact for CCaaS, as our customer research shows. By excelling in measurable outcomes, like a first contact resolution rate of over 68% in CCaaS, Vonage has proven its ability to empower businesses to thrive in a highly competitive market."

Vonage Contact Center (VCC) stood out for streamlining customer interactions, earning an above-average customer satisfaction score. Seventy-six of the Vonage success group said their executive leadership now views the contact center as a value center, not just a cost center, emphasizing the strategic and operational benefits of Vonage solutions. Metrigy highlights that Vonage delivers intuitive tools and advanced capabilities, such as AI-driven agent assist, omni-channel integration, and rich analytics to enhance both customer and employee experiences.

"Customer experience is the heartbeat of any contact center," said Reggie Scales, President and Head of Applications. "We are thrilled to see Vonage Contact Center recognized for enabling businesses to deliver measurable outcomes such as first contact resolution. This award underscores our dedication to providing tools including AI-powered agent assist and seamless omni-channel integration that increase both customer satisfaction and agent productivity."

Vonage's CPaaS platform was recognized for providing developers and businesses with the tools to integrate voice, messaging, and video capabilities, together with advanced features like fraud protection, powered by Vonage Network APIs, and Rich Communication Services (RCS). Vonage CPaaS customers saw faster delivery of customer notifications, demonstrating the platform's ability to enhance operational ability and customer satisfaction.

"At Vonage, we are dedicated to enabling our customers' success through transformational communication technologies," said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of API. "This recognition from Metrigy for our CPaaS platform validates that the solutions we offer are both cutting-edge and deeply attuned to the needs of our customers. We are grateful for this acknowledgement and remain steadfast in partnering with enterprises to enhance business outcomes through innovation."

The MetriStar Awards are based on independent research and customer feedback. They recognize technology providers that deliver great customer experiences with improved business outcomes. Vonage distinguished itself across multiple areas, demonstrating strong above-average performance in areas including customer satisfaction, service reliability, and seamless platform integration.

Learn more here.

About Vonage 
Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information, visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Press Contact:
press@vonage.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vonage-recognized-by-metrigy-metristar-for-standout-contact-center-and-cpaas-solutions-302614384.html

SOURCE Vonage

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

EricssonERICNASDAQ:ERICEmerging Tech Investing
ERIC
The Conversation (0)
Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Maritime Resources Corp.

Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Maritime Resources Corp.

Eric Sprott announces that, today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, acquired 249,300 common shares (Shares) of Maritime Resources Corp over the TSX Venture Exchange (representing approximately 0.2% of the outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis) at an... Keep Reading...
Silver Dollar

Silver Dollar Discovers New Mineralized Zone at the Nora Silver-Gold Project and Receives Drill Permit

The new North Canyon Zone is 1,500m north, and along strike from the historic Candy mine, and 950m north of previously reported surface sampling that returned up to 29.61 g/t gold, 2,215 g/t silver and 3.34% copper Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW)... Keep Reading...
InMed Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical drug development company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small-molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today reports financial results for its first quarter of... Keep Reading...
Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact ; Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact ; Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the fourth batch of results from the fully funded 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs) for the Contact Sector and more precisely, the North Contact Zone (NCZ), on its 100%-owned... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Closes $26.78 Million Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Closes $26.78 Million Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce the Company has closed the final tranche of its previously announced upsized non-brokered private placement (the "Upsized Offering"), raising gross proceeds of $1,641,503... Keep Reading...
Contract Renewal & Additional Cash Inflows

Contract Renewal & Additional Cash Inflows

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Contract Renewal & Additional Cash InflowsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Q1 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q1 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q1 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy Position

ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy Position

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy PositionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below. Symbol Company Name Effective Date AIML AI/ML Innovations Inc. Wednesday October 22, 2025 ARGO Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. CUPR Super Copper Corp. DATT Digital Asset Technologies Inc. GXP Greenridge Exploration Inc.... Keep Reading...
Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure Sector

Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure Sector

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure SectorDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Cardiol Therapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Broadly Protecting its Heart Drugs to Late 2040

Kobo Resources Identifies Multiple High-Priority Gold Targets at its Kotobi Project in Côte d'Ivoire

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Identifies Multiple High-Priority Gold Targets at its Kotobi Project in Côte d'Ivoire

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement

Uranium Investing

Standard Uranium: Advancing An Extensive Uranium Portfolio in the Athabasca Basin

gold investing

Sitka Drills 119.0 Metres of 1.01 g/t Gold from Surface, Including 10.7 Metres of 4.10 g/t Gold and 1.2 Metres of 24.8 g/t Gold, at the Contact Zone, Confirming Another near Surface Higher-Grade Gold Zone at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon

Base Metals Investing

AGM Presentation

Base Metals Investing

Mt Solitary Drilling Set to Recommence

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Announces Closing of the Private Placement