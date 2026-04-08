Vonage Recognized as CPaaS Leader for the Fifth Time in Frost & Sullivan Report

Also named APAC CPaaS Company of the Year for the sixth consecutive year, Vonage continues to transform the digital communications landscape, leveraging AI, Cloud and Mobile Network capabilities

Vonage, part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), announced today that it has earned dual recognition from Frost & Sullivan for its leadership and innovation in Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). The company has been recognized as Leader in the most recent Frost & Sullivan CPaaS Radar™ and awarded the prestigious APAC CPaaS Company of the Year Recognition.

As a five-time leader in the annual Frost & Sullivan CPaaS Radar, Vonage is recognized for its deep innovation in AI-powered tools, branded calling, and network powered solutions for fraud prevention and detection. Additionally, having earned the CPaaS Company of the Year from Frost & Sullivan for six consecutive years, this award celebrates Vonage's ability to address new challenges and opportunities, strengthen market leadership, and meet evolving customer needs.

Advancing Security and Customization

Vonage Network APIs, such as location services, silent authentication, SIM swap detection, and quality on demand, offer new ways for enterprises to transform their technology stack and develop next-generation digital strategies. By leveraging these network-powered solutions, enterprises can deliver leapfrog innovation and unlock new levels of operational efficiency through previously untapped network capabilities and intelligence. Developer tools like Bring Your Own AI (BYOAI) connectors and sandbox environments help streamline developer onboarding and speed up time-to-value for new enterprise use cases.

"Vonage's placement as a Leader on the Frost Radar™ and its recognition as the APAC CPaaS Company of the Year reflect its strengths in delivering technology solutions that serve developers and enterprises across a global client base," said Krishna Baidya, Senior Industry Director, Frost & Sullivan. "With its deep innovation leadership, robust global execution, and the strategic advantage of being part of Ericsson, Vonage continues to shape the market through programmable mobile network APIs and AI-native intelligence."

The report also highlights Vonage Video APIs that include AI-enhanced features such as live captions, transcription, translation, and content moderation, enabling secure, tailored solutions for industries including telehealth, education, and retail.

"These recognitions from Frost & Sullivan are a testament to our commitment to deliver scalable, AI-enhanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of enterprises," said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API, Vonage. "By exposing advanced network capabilities intelligence through network powered solutions - such as location services, silent authentication, and SIM swap detection - our APIs empower developers and enterprises. Our network powered solutions enable greater automation, strengthen security, and drive customer engagement, delivering measurable business outcomes and unlocking new value."

Click here to learn more.

About Vonage
Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Copyright © 2026 Vonage. All rights reserved. VONAGE®, the V logo, and other Vonage marks are registered trademarks of Vonage or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

Press Contact:
press@vonage.com

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SOURCE Vonage

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