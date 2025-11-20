Vonage Receives Triple Recognition from Juniper Research for its APIs

Harnessing AI, Cloud, and Mobile Network capabilities, Vonage is breaking new ground and revolutionizing the digital landscape

Vonage, a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), announced today it has received triple recognition from Juniper Research for its API product innovations and market leadership. The company has been recognized as an Established Leader in three reports: Network APIs Market, Global Mobile Identity Market, and A2P & Business Messaging.

Sam Barker, VP of Telecoms Market Research at Juniper Research said, "Vonage has solidified its position as a market leader by introducing Network APIs, such as Silent Authentication and SIM Swap, and Communications APIs for messaging, together with a suite of innovative developer tools that address the growing complexities of APIs. Their adaptability and forward-thinking approach have uniquely positioned them to not only meet current market challenges but also drive its evolution."

Juniper Research's Network APIs Market Report further spotlights Vonage's API expertise. Vonage Network APIs enable developers to access the previously untapped capabilities embedded within mobile networks, providing enterprises with new opportunities for digital transformation at the intersection of AI, cloud, and mobile networks. 

Juniper Research's "Global Mobile Identity Market" report forecasts an 18% decline in Short Message Service (SMS) one-time password (OTP) traffic between 2025 and 2029. It also notes Vonage as being at the forefront of new authentication methods, offering advanced solutions for enterprises across industries, including those most impacted by fraud such as financial services. Vonage Fraud Prevention APIs make the authentication experience both invisible and more secure, addressing two key enterprise and end user pain points.

The "A2P & Business Messaging Report" recognizes Vonage's extensive network reach and its broad portfolio of Communications APIs, spanning SMS and rich messaging solutions such as RCS, WhatsApp, and other channels.

Juniper Research's Leaderboard Methodology also credits Vonage's ecosystem partnerships as a key driver of its market leadership.

"Vonage equips enterprises and developers with advanced technologies and tools to enable more seamless, secure, and intelligent digital experiences. We are delighted to be recognized across our Network APIs, Mobile Identity, and A2P Messaging solutions by Juniper Research, underscoring our market leadership position," said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API. "We are uniquely positioned in the market and are driving new value creation across the ecosystem."

Click here to learn more.

About Vonage 
Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Copyright © 2025 Vonage. All rights reserved.

