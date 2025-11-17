Vonage First to Launch Fraud Prevention Network APIs Across all Major U.S. Carriers

Enterprises and developers nationwide can now build advanced solutions with Vonage Silent Authentication and SIM Swap; customers include Freenow, a part of Lyft, and Persona

Vonage, a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced the commercial launch of its fraud prevention Network APIs across the U.S., with customers including Freenow, a part of Lyft, and Persona already onboarded. The company is the first to bring Silent Authentication and SIM Swap to enterprises and developers to all of the nation's largest carrier networks. These major telecom players are reshaping the digital landscape as they unlock the capabilities of their networks.

Vonage's innovative APIs enable developers to access carrier-verified trust signals directly from mobile networks, for advanced fraud detection that is invisible to the end user, and build applications that take customer experience to the next level. The APIs also mean that the intelligence embedded within mobile networks can be extracted, for enterprises to access previously untapped insights and unlock new possibilities for digital transformation.

With identity-related fraud affecting 84% of U.S. businesses1 and 77% of Americans encountering a scam in the last year2, the demand for more secure and frictionless digital interactions has never been higher. Vonage addresses this challenge by equipping enterprises and developers with cutting-edge technology to help combat the evolving fraud landscape while enhancing customers' digital journey.

Vonage Silent Authentication enables user authentication securely and seamlessly within applications. It invisibly validates a user's phone number, eliminating the need for SMS one-time passcodes (OTPs), which can be susceptible to vulnerabilities such as social engineering and interception attacks. In existing deployments of Silent Authentication, Vonage customers have seen three to five times faster authentication and up to eight percentage points higher conversion rate compared to SMS OTP3.

Vonage SIM Swap detection identifies SIM card changes and provides early warnings of potential account takeovers. With unauthorized SIM swaps surging by over 1,000 percent4, this capability provides a critical layer of protection, improving fraud detection by 30-40 percent5.

"As the first to offer both of these Network APIs across the major U.S. carriers, Vonage is breaking new ground," said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API, Vonage. "Leveraging real-time network intelligence, our APIs enable developers to embed cutting-edge fraud prevention capabilities and identity verification within applications, enabling enterprises to mitigate an increasingly complex fraud landscape and provide their end users with frictionless digital experiences."

"At Persona, we're constantly exploring innovative solutions and partnerships that help our customers streamline user experiences without compromising security," said Sasha Dobrolioubov, VP of Partnerships, Persona. "By gaining access to advanced mobile network capabilities across the major U.S. carriers, we're extending our reach and strengthening our ability to detect and prevent fraud. We're thrilled about how our partnership with Vonage will unlock new signals to empower our customers to catch ever more complex fraud."

"The launch of Vonage Silent Authentication and SIM Swap APIs across the major U.S. carriers represents a significant milestone in the industry," said Courtney Munroe, Research Vice President, Worldwide Telecommunications Research, IDC. "By leveraging real-time network intelligence, Vonage is setting a new standard for fraud prevention and secure digital interactions. This innovation not only addresses the growing challenges of identity-related fraud but also enhances the customer experience by providing seamless and frictionless authentication solutions."

Anthony Bartolo, CEO, Aduna commented, "The collaboration between telcos, aggregators, and developer platform providers is pivotal in shaping the future of digital security. Aduna, a joint venture between major telecom players, acts as an aggregator of mobile network API capabilities. As a developer platform partner, Vonage then provides developers access to these tools through its APIs and SDKs, enabling them to build innovative fraud prevention solutions. We are excited to see Vonage launch its fraud prevention network APIs across the U.S. and the progress this represents for the ecosystem."

Both Silent Authentication and SIM Swap from Vonage are also available today in France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, and the UK. For more information about Vonage Network APIs, visit https://www.vonage.com/network-apis.

1 Identity Defined Security Alliance: 2024 Trends in Securing Digital Identities
Global Anti-Scam Alliance's State of Scams USA 2025 report
3 Based on Vonage internal data, 2025. Results may vary.
4 The flagship intelligence report from Cifas, the UK's Fraud Prevention Community
5 Estimated based on triangulation from implemented SIM Swap network API: Major South African bank, UK scam signal, Alloy State of Fraud Benchmark Report, 2024

About Vonage 
Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Copyright © 2025 Vonage. All rights reserved. VONAGE®, the V logo, and other Vonage marks are registered trademarks of Vonage or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

Press Contact:
press@vonage.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vonage-first-to-launch-fraud-prevention-network-apis-across-all-major-us-carriers-302617292.html

SOURCE Vonage

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

EricssonERICNASDAQ:ERICEmerging Tech Investing
ERIC
The Conversation (0)
Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Maritime Resources Corp.

Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Maritime Resources Corp.

Eric Sprott announces that, today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, acquired 249,300 common shares (Shares) of Maritime Resources Corp over the TSX Venture Exchange (representing approximately 0.2% of the outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis) at an... Keep Reading...
Silver Dollar

Silver Dollar Discovers New Mineralized Zone at the Nora Silver-Gold Project and Receives Drill Permit

The new North Canyon Zone is 1,500m north, and along strike from the historic Candy mine, and 950m north of previously reported surface sampling that returned up to 29.61 g/t gold, 2,215 g/t silver and 3.34% copper Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW)... Keep Reading...
InMed Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical drug development company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small-molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today reports financial results for its first quarter of... Keep Reading...
Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact ; Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact ; Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the fourth batch of results from the fully funded 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs) for the Contact Sector and more precisely, the North Contact Zone (NCZ), on its 100%-owned... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Closes $26.78 Million Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Closes $26.78 Million Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce the Company has closed the final tranche of its previously announced upsized non-brokered private placement (the "Upsized Offering"), raising gross proceeds of $1,641,503... Keep Reading...
Syntheia Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

Syntheia Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai) is pleased to announce that it intends to settle an aggregate of $590,768.28 of indebtedness to certain creditors of the Company through the issuance of 4,923,069 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common... Keep Reading...
Contract Renewal & Additional Cash Inflows

Contract Renewal & Additional Cash Inflows

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Contract Renewal & Additional Cash InflowsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Q1 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q1 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q1 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy Position

ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy Position

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy PositionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below. Symbol Company Name Effective Date AIML AI/ML Innovations Inc. Wednesday October 22, 2025 ARGO Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. CUPR Super Copper Corp. DATT Digital Asset Technologies Inc. GXP Greenridge Exploration Inc.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Lithium Investing

Mineral Resources and POSCO Pen Lithium Joint Venture

Copper Investing

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Base Metals Investing

Juggernaut Receives 5 Year Drill Permit For 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in the vicinity of the Montviel Rare Earth Resource, Quebec, Canada