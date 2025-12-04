Vonage Expands AWS Collaboration with the Launch of its Enterprise Solutions in AWS Marketplace

Vonage to feature its software solutions, commended by enterprises and developers, at AWS re:Invent 2025

Vonage, a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced the availability of its enterprise software solutions in AWS Marketplace, including Vonage Communications APIs, Network APIs, and Contact Center. The recently unveiled integration of Amazon Nova Sonic and Vonage Voice API is also a part of the catalog.

What Customers Have to Say

AWS customers now have access to Vonage's enterprise software solutions through AWS Marketplace, setting them up to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Customers shared their feedback through reviews, calling the products user friendly and reliable:

  • "highly versatile and developer-friendly"
  • "reliable tool to handle communication in different channels"
  • "easy integration and comprehensive services needed for most businesses"
  • "the web, desktop, and mobile applications are user-friendly, the portal is straightforward"

Vonage in AWS Marketplace

The following eight solutions are now available from Vonage in AWS Marketplace:

  • AI Voice Agents Built on Vonage Voice API and Amazon Nova Sonic - A next-generation integration of Amazon Nova Sonic with Vonage Voice API, enabling enterprises to deploy real-time, natural-sounding AI voice agents across all communication channels.
  • Vonage Protection Suite - This suite brings together Vonage Verify and Identity Insights APIs, to allow developers to embed network-based authentication and verification capabilities into workflows.
  • Vonage Verify API - A network API for two-factor authentication (2FA) and silent authentication with routing intelligence to reduce fraud, verify phone number possession at scale, and boost registration and payment completions.
  • Vonage Identity Insights API - An API that provides access to real-time network intelligence for phone number validation, SIM swap check and enriching Know Your Customer (KYC) workflows.
  • Vonage RCS Messaging - An API for two-way messaging with images, videos, and more that is delivered right to customers' mobile devices.
  • Vonage Branded Calling - An API-based in-app voice calling solution that enhances trust and engagement by displaying a company's logo, name, and call purpose directly on customer devices.
  • Vonage Video API - Built on open WebRTC standards, this programmable live interactive video API can be embedded directly into web, mobile, and desktop applications.
  • Vonage Contact Center - An award-winning cloud-based contact center solution seamlessly integrates with industry-leading CRMs and productivity tools through intelligent, omnichannel, and global calling capabilities.

"We are delighted to expand our collaboration with AWS, enabling enterprises and developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation, with cloud-based and network-powered solutions," said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API for Vonage. "Vonage APIs and Contact Center being available in AWS Marketplace gives AWS customers access to innovations that leverage the power of AI, cloud, and 5G to deliver a new standard in customer experience."

"In an age where businesses of all sizes in all industries are developing and deploying advanced AI technologies to enhance business workflows, the ability to personalize and deliver near-human-like interactions delivers a powerful competitive edge," said Brent Kelly, Principal Analyst, Digital Workplace for Omdia. "Access to a wide breadth of easily integrated tools in AWS Marketplace, such as Amazon Nova Sonic and the Vonage Voice API creates, is accelerating innovation, and it will drive successful outcomes for businesses by ushering in a new era of highly realistic AI interactions for customer engagement."

Showcasing Innovation at AWS re:Invent 2025

Vonage's Christophe Van de Weyer and Chao Wang, Director of Applied Science for AWS, took the stage together at AWS re:Invent 2025 to discuss The Rise of Voice Communications in Financial Services, demonstrating how the integration of Amazon Nova Sonic's conversational AI capabilities with Vonage's Voice API is redefining personalized customer engagement for the financial services industry.

"Small and mid-size businesses deserve the same level of intelligent automation that the big players enjoy. By combining DigiClarity's expertise in service based workflows with the Vonage Voice API and Amazon Nova Sonic, we are giving businesses of all sizes a powerful, AI-driven voice assistant that can handle scheduling, service requests, and customer inquiries with speed and accuracy," said Jason Keel, CEO of DigiClarity, a US-based cloud solutions provider and Vonage ISV customer. "The assistant can seamlessly escalate calls to a human when needed and it captures action items, organizes them, and surfaces urgent or emergency requests. This lets business owners stay focused on what they do best while giving customers a modern, responsive experience."

Vonage will also deliver a lightning talk and demo at the conference, titled Seamless Network-based Fraud Protection for FinTech & Digital Business and featuring Vonage Protection Suite. The session will highlight how 5G network intelligence brings an invisible, real-time layer of fraud protection to enterprise applications, building brand trust and enhancing the customer experience.

To meet with Vonage at AWS re:Invent 2025 schedule a meeting or visit space #G-444 at the conference.

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Copyright © 2025 Vonage. All rights reserved. VONAGE®, the V logo, and other Vonage marks are registered trademarks of Vonage or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

Press Contact: press@vonage.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vonage-expands-aws-collaboration-with-the-launch-of-its-enterprise-solutions-in-aws-marketplace-302632352.html

SOURCE Vonage

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

