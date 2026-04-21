Vonage and Girls Who Code Partner to Enable the Next Generation of Developers

Vonage and Girls Who Code will equip students with early exposure to hands-on experience in network APIs

Vonage , part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), announced today a renewed partnership with Girls Who Code , an international nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in tech.

Vonage will partner with Girls Who Code to deliver the summer Pathways Program, an intensive virtual summer experience designed to equip high school students with critical computer science skills and exposure to real-world tech careers. The comprehensive curriculum tracks include Web Development, Cybersecurity, AI, Data Science, and Game Design. Students gain hands-on coding experience while learning directly from industry leaders and partners.

Vonage will provide virtual and on-site mentorship and expertise in network powered solutions and communications APIs throughout the summer Pathways curriculum. These expert-driven, hands-on sessions will arm Girls Who Code students with early exposure and first-hand experience with the technologies of the future.

"Vonage is delighted to partner with Girls Who Code," said Neelam Sandhu, Chief Marketing Officer, Vonage. "Enabling access to advanced technology education programs for the workforce of the future through globally recognized organizations like Girls Who Code is key to equipping the next generation of developer talent. We are proud to support programs that empower young builders with network APIs and communications APIs, and enable a more connected, sustainable future."

"Vonage's commitment to our students is a testament to their dedication to helping young people develop the skills they need to thrive in tech," said Dr. Jackie Blizzard-Caron, Vice President, Education for Girls Who Code. "We are grateful for their support and participation in our summer program by mentoring students and helping them learn what a career in tech can look like and the opportunities that are available to help them define their career paths."

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Copyright © 2026 Vonage. All rights reserved. VONAGE®, the V logo, and other Vonage marks are registered trademarks of Vonage or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

About Girls Who Code

Girls Who Code is an international nonprofit working to close the gender gap in technology. The organization has served over 760,000 students and is at the forefront of equipping the next generation to thrive in emerging fields like artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. Girls Who Code's work has generated 14.9 billion impressions globally, with notable campaigns such as DojaCode, the world's first codable music video with Doja Cat.

Press Contact:
press@vonage.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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