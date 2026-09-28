Volante Technologies and Circle advance stablecoin payment and settlement capabilities for financial institutions

Collaboration enables banks to integrate USDC workflows within existing multi-rail payments infrastructure

Volante Technologies , the global leader in Payments as a Service (PaaS), today announced a strategic collaboration with Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL) ("Circle"), a leading internet financial platform company and the issuer of USDC 1 through its regulated entities, to help financial institutions integrate stablecoin payment and settlement capabilities into their existing payment operations.

Through the collaboration, Volante is bringing USDC workflows into its AI-powered Payments Platform, enabling financial institutions to evaluate how stablecoin activity can operate alongside existing payment rails, operational controls, and on- and off-ramp requirements - without requiring a separate digital asset stack.

Volante clients, which include four of the top five global corporate banks and seven of the top 10 U.S. banks, will be able to evaluate key workflows, including minting, redemption, beneficiary wallet registration, funding, notifications, and wallet-to-wallet payment execution, within the same payments infrastructure they use today.

The collaboration reflects a broader industry shift toward multi-rail payments architectures that combine traditional payment systems with emerging forms of digital value transfer. By enabling banks to assess how stablecoins such as USDC can fit within existing operating models, Circle and Volante are helping banks explore new approaches to payments, settlement, and liquidity movement while maintaining the governance, controls, and interoperability required for institutional use.

Nikhil Chandhok, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Circle, said:
"As stablecoins become an increasingly important component of modern payments infrastructure, financial institutions need practical ways to understand how digital dollars can fit within existing operations. Our collaboration with Volante does exactly that by bringing USDC capabilities into the systems, controls, and processes banks already use, and helping them move from exploration toward operational implementation."

Deepak Gupta, Chief Product, Engineering, and Delivery Officer, Volante Technologies , said:
"For banks, stablecoin adoption is not about building a separate digital asset stack; it is about integrating a new rail into the payment infrastructure they already depend on. Volante clients can soon test USDC workflows within our AI-powered Payments Platform, including how stablecoin activity can be orchestrated alongside existing rails, operational controls, and on- and off-ramp requirements. We look forward to future collaboration around Circle Mint, potential joint go-to-market opportunities, and USDC via Volante."

To learn more, visit volantetech.com

____________________________
1 USDC is issued by regulated affiliates of Circle. See Circle's list of regulatory authorizations at circle.com/legal/licenses .

About Circle Internet Group, Inc.

Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is one of the world's leading internet financial platform companies, building the foundation of a more open, global economy through programmable blockchain infrastructure, digital assets, and payment applications. Circle's platform includes the world's largest stablecoin network anchored by USDC, Circle Payments Network for global money movement, and Arc, an enterprise-grade blockchain designed to become the Economic OS for the internet. Enterprises, financial institutions, and developers use Circle to power trusted, internet-scale financial innovation. Learn more at circle.com .

About Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies is the trusted payments modernization partner for financial businesses worldwide. Volante's ISO native and cloud-native, multi-cloud Payments as a Service platform, powered by Agentic AI and low-code capabilities, enables financial institutions to modernize and operate domestic and global payment rails with speed, agility, and self-sufficiency, processing millions of mission-critical transactions and trillions in value daily. Volante's customers include four of the top five global corporate banks, seven of the top ten U.S. banks, and two of the world's largest card networks. Learn more at volantetech.com and linkedin.com/company/volante-technologies .

Circle Contacts:

Investor Relations
investors@circle.com
Media Relations
press@circle.com

Volante Technologies Contacts:

Americas
Julian Byrne
anthonyBarnum Public Relations
Tel. +1 (512) 665-9258
julian.byrne@anthonybarnum.com

EMEA
Sophia Tupper
Hard Numbers
Tel: +44(0) 7873905898
sophia@hardnumbers.co.uk

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

crclnyse:crclblockchain investing
CRCL
The Conversation (0)
Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (FSE: Y67) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 15,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering").Each Unit will consist... Keep Reading...
Corcel Drills Cu-Au Skarn, Indications of Nearby Porphyry Cu-Au Center at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Drills Cu-Au Skarn, Indications of Nearby Porphyry Cu-Au Center at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (FSE: Y67) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce the final assay results from the recently completed Phase I drill program at the Yuma King Project (the "Project") located in west-central Arizona. The initial campaign... Keep Reading...
Corcel Intersects Skarn-Hosted Copper-Gold Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling Expanding Strike Length to 900m at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Intersects Skarn-Hosted Copper-Gold Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling Expanding Strike Length to 900m at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce assay results from two drill holes from the recently completed Phase I drill program at the Yuma King Project (the "Project") located in west-central Arizona. Drill hole YK26-002... Keep Reading...
Corcel Drills 56.65 Meters of 1.07% Cu, 0.79 g/t Au and 7.1 g/t Ag in the First Drill Hole at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Drills 56.65 Meters of 1.07% Cu, 0.79 g/t Au and 7.1 g/t Ag in the First Drill Hole at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce assay results from the first drill hole of the recently completed, Phase 1 drill program at the Yuma King Project (the "Project") located in west-central Arizona. Drill hole YK26-001... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Reports Positive Results from an Induced Polarization Survey at Yuma King, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Reports Positive Results from an Induced Polarization Survey at Yuma King, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the results of its initial induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey that consisted of 10 line-km using a 2D pole-dipole electrode array over the Yuma King West and Yuma King Mine... Keep Reading...
Gold stablecoin against stock ticker backdrop.

Crypto Market Update: Citi Partners With Coinbase on Stablecoins

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (September 28) as of 10:00 a.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Torrent Capital Provides Preliminary August Portfolio and Net Asset Value Update

Torrent Capital Provides Preliminary August Portfolio and Net Asset Value Update

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF) ("Torrent" or the "Company") today provided its August 2026 portfolio update and estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV"). As at August 31, 2026, the Company reported an estimated NAV of $31.2 million, or approximately $0.82 per share.August Portfolio... Keep Reading...
Three American flags hang over a stone building with tall columns and arched windows.

SEC Opens Door to Tokenized Stock Trading With New Five-Year Exemption

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a conditional exemption on Thursday (September 17) that allows tokenized versions of US-listed stocks to trade on blockchain-based venues without those venues registering as national securities exchanges. The measure, dubbed the “Innovation... Keep Reading...
Stacks of 100-dollar bills under blue digital financial graphs and indicators, Text reads: 2.5%, 1.8%.

Bitwise’s Matt Hougan Lays Out 5 Forces That Will Drive Crypto’s Next Cycle

Bitwise Asset Management Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan outlined what he believes will power a new bull cycle in crypto, one he said has the potential to be more durable than the boom-and-bust runs that preceded it.Bitwise, founded in 2017, is one of the larger crypto-focused asset... Keep Reading...
Dome of neoclassical building with arched windows and US flag flying in front.

Crypto Market Update: Senate Blocks CLARITY Act in Close Vote

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (September 16) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news... Keep Reading...
Gold stablecoin against stock ticker backdrop.

Crypto Market Update: Coinbase Partners with Moov on Stablecoins

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (September 14) as of 10:00 a.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Syntholene Engages Imperial College of London Expert for Independent Technical Review of Operating Data from Iceland Demonstration Facility

QIMC Ties New Salem-Apple River Helium Zones to a Buried Basement Structure: Gravity, Magnetics and Geochemistry Converge on a Single Fault-Bounded Ramp

Edgewater Wireless Details PrismIQ Customer Demonstration Program with OVIN and Fidus Support

Goldgroup Announces Commitment for Strategic Investment in Luca Mining

Related News

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Engages Imperial College of London Expert for Independent Technical Review of Operating Data from Iceland Demonstration Facility

QIMC Ties New Salem-Apple River Helium Zones to a Buried Basement Structure: Gravity, Magnetics and Geochemistry Converge on a Single Fault-Bounded Ramp

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Announces Commitment for Strategic Investment in Luca Mining

precious metals investing

Sirios Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Name Change

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Secures Binding Agreement for US$30 Million Strategic Investment from Japan's Hanwa and JOGMEC to Advance its UAE Battery Anode Facility

precious metals investing

GoldInxs Mining Corp. Announces $1,150,000 Private Placement Offering

energy investing

JAGUAR URANIUM TO PARTICIPATE IN ROTH CAPITAL PARTNERS' EMERGING NUCLEAR TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK