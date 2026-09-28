Volante Technologies and Circle advance stablecoin payment and settlement capabilities for financial institutions

Collaboration enables banks to integrate USDC workflows within existing multi-rail payments infrastructure
Volante Technologies , the global leader in Payments as a Service (PaaS), today announced a strategic collaboration with Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL) ("Circle"), a leading internet financial platform company and the issuer of USDC 1 through its regulated entities, to help financial institutions integrate stablecoin payment and settlement capabilities into their existing payment operations.
Through the collaboration, Volante is bringing USDC workflows into its AI-powered Payments Platform, enabling financial institutions to evaluate how stablecoin activity can operate alongside existing payment rails, operational controls, and on- and off-ramp requirements - without requiring a separate digital asset stack.
Volante clients, which include four of the top five global corporate banks and seven of the top 10 U.S. banks, will be able to evaluate key workflows, including minting, redemption, beneficiary wallet registration, funding, notifications, and wallet-to-wallet payment execution, within the same payments infrastructure they use today.
The collaboration reflects a broader industry shift toward multi-rail payments architectures that combine traditional payment systems with emerging forms of digital value transfer. By enabling banks to assess how stablecoins such as USDC can fit within existing operating models, Circle and Volante are helping banks explore new approaches to payments, settlement, and liquidity movement while maintaining the governance, controls, and interoperability required for institutional use.
Nikhil Chandhok, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Circle, said:
"As stablecoins become an increasingly important component of modern payments infrastructure, financial institutions need practical ways to understand how digital dollars can fit within existing operations. Our collaboration with Volante does exactly that by bringing USDC capabilities into the systems, controls, and processes banks already use, and helping them move from exploration toward operational implementation."
Deepak Gupta, Chief Product, Engineering, and Delivery Officer, Volante Technologies , said:
"For banks, stablecoin adoption is not about building a separate digital asset stack; it is about integrating a new rail into the payment infrastructure they already depend on. Volante clients can soon test USDC workflows within our AI-powered Payments Platform, including how stablecoin activity can be orchestrated alongside existing rails, operational controls, and on- and off-ramp requirements. We look forward to future collaboration around Circle Mint, potential joint go-to-market opportunities, and USDC via Volante."
To learn more, visit volantetech.com
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|1 USDC is issued by regulated affiliates of Circle. See Circle's list of regulatory authorizations at circle.com/legal/licenses .
About Circle Internet Group, Inc.
Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is one of the world's leading internet financial platform companies, building the foundation of a more open, global economy through programmable blockchain infrastructure, digital assets, and payment applications. Circle's platform includes the world's largest stablecoin network anchored by USDC, Circle Payments Network for global money movement, and Arc, an enterprise-grade blockchain designed to become the Economic OS for the internet. Enterprises, financial institutions, and developers use Circle to power trusted, internet-scale financial innovation. Learn more at circle.com .
About Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies is the trusted payments modernization partner for financial businesses worldwide. Volante's ISO native and cloud-native, multi-cloud Payments as a Service platform, powered by Agentic AI and low-code capabilities, enables financial institutions to modernize and operate domestic and global payment rails with speed, agility, and self-sufficiency, processing millions of mission-critical transactions and trillions in value daily. Volante's customers include four of the top five global corporate banks, seven of the top ten U.S. banks, and two of the world's largest card networks. Learn more at volantetech.com and linkedin.com/company/volante-technologies .
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Circle Contacts:
Investor Relations
investors@circle.com
Media Relations
press@circle.com
Volante Technologies Contacts:
Americas
Julian Byrne
anthonyBarnum Public Relations
Tel. +1 (512) 665-9258
julian.byrne@anthonybarnum.com
EMEA
Sophia Tupper
Hard Numbers
Tel: +44(0) 7873905898
sophia@hardnumbers.co.uk