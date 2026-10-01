VIZSLA COPPER INTERSECTS HIGH-GRADE SILVER AND GOLD MINERALIZATION AT THE PALMER PROJECT, SOUTHEAST ALASKA

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU,OTC:VCUFF) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FRANKFURT: 97E0) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assay results from its ongoing core drilling program at the Palmer copper-zinc VMS Project (the "Palmer Project" or "Palmer") in Southeast Alaska.
Drill hole CMR26-213 intersected high-grade silver and gold mineralization in the central portion of the AG deposit. The AG deposit is one of two deposits included in the current Palmer Project mineral resource estimate1.
The results include one of the highest-grade silver drill intersections reported at the Palmer Project to date: 6.1 meters grading 320.2 g/t silver, 2.48 g/t gold and 2.63% zinc. Individual samples within the intersection also returned some of the highest gold grades encountered at Palmer. The 2026 infill drill program at the AG deposit consisted of three drill holes, all of which are now complete; assays from CMR26-211 and CMR26-215 are pending.
HIGHLIGHTS
- High-grade silver, gold and zinc in drill hole CMR26-213:
- 30.6 meters grading 6.53% ZnEq* (1.60% zinc, 0.05% copper, 96.6 g/t silver and 0.92 g/t gold) from 134.3 meters down hole, including
- 10.4 meters grading 15.23% ZnEq* (2.49% zinc, 0.06% copper, 255.3 g/t silver and 2.39 g/t gold) from 135.1 meters down hole, including
- 6.1 meters grading 17.69% ZnEq* (2.63% zinc, 0.06% copper, 320.2 g/t silver and 2.48 g/t gold) from 135.5 meters down hole
- Additional assay results remain pending: Results from two additional AG drill holes, CMR26-211 and CMR26-215, both of which intersected visually identified barite-bearing sulphide mineralization, are expected in the coming weeks.
- Further assays expected through the fall: Results from an additional 16 drill holes across the HG, AG, South Wall Zones 2 and 3 and Waterfall targets are expected from early October through mid-November, subject to sample shipment and laboratory turnaround times. Results will be released following receipt, verification and interpretation.
* ZnEq (zinc equivalent) values are calculated using the assumptions set out in the Notes to Table 1.
Craig Parry, Chair and CEO, commented:
"These first assays from our 2026 drilling at the AG deposit demonstrate the significant opportunity that exists at our Palmer VMS project. An exceptional silver-rich interval, accompanied by gold and zinc, complements the high-grade copper results we have reported from Zone 1 of the Palmer Deposit earlier in the drill program. With two more AG holes awaiting assays, we expect to gain a much clearer picture of the AG deposit and its potential within the broader Palmer project."
Peter Mercer, Senior Vice President, Alaska, added:
"CMR26-213 returned one of the highest-grade silver drill intersections reported at Palmer to date. It sits within a broader 30.6-meter mineralized interval and is accompanied by some of the strongest individual gold sample results we have seen on the property. Recent research on the AG volcanic sequence and its structural controls provides a useful framework for interpreting results from these holes. The next step is to integrate results from all three 2026 holes with the existing AG model."
Figure 1: AG drill hole collars. CMR26-211 and CMR26-215 assays remain pending. See Table 2 for collar coordinates.
AG ASSAY RESULTS
Vizsla Copper's 2026 drill program consisted of the first drill holes at the AG deposit since 2019, and targeted the mineralized horizons in the central portion of the deposit (Figure 1). Utilizing updated and detailed geochemical and structural interpretation, the 2026 drill holes were planned to infill a central area of the deposit, linking two lateral high-grade and metal-rich portions of the deposit known as the JAG and the Nunatak panels.
Mineralization in CMR26-213 is characterized by barite-bearing, semi-massive sulphide in an altered volcanic sequence. The silver-rich interval from 135.5 to 141.6 meters is contained within a 10.4-meter high-grade interval and a broader 30.6-meter mineralized interval (Table 1). Additional zinc-rich mineralization was intersected further downhole.
These results support the existing geological interpretation and improve the Company's understanding of precious metal distribution within AG.
Two additional drill holes, CMR26-211 and CMR26-215, also tested and intersected the AG mineralized horizons. Drill core logging identified barite-bearing sulphide mineralization in both holes. Visual estimates of mineralization are preliminary and are not necessarily indicative of grade or continuity; assay results are pending.
Table 1. Selected Assay Results — AG Deposit
|
Drill hole
|
From
|
To
|
Length
|
Cu
|
Zn
|
Pb(%)
|
Ag
|
Au
|
BaSO4
|
CuEq (%)
|
ZnEq (%)
|
CMR26-213
|
134.3
|
164.9
|
30.6
|
0.05
|
1.60
|
0.47
|
96.6
|
0.92
|
12.15
|
2.96
|
6.53
|
Including
|
135.1
|
145.5
|
10.4
|
0.06
|
2.49
|
1.15
|
255.3
|
2.39
|
32.75
|
6.91
|
15.23
|
Including
|
135.5
|
141.6
|
6.1
|
0.06
|
2.63
|
1.42
|
320.2
|
2.48
|
37.75
|
8.02
|
17.69
|
Including
|
135.5
|
136.1
|
0.6
|
0.18
|
3.79
|
1.67
|
992.0
|
4.77
|
21.23
|
20.07
|
44.25
|
CMR26-213
|
229.2
|
233.8
|
4.6
|
0.13
|
4.52
|
0.10
|
12.7
|
0.07
|
0.75
|
2.43
|
5.36
Reported intervals are downhole drill lengths. True widths are not known unless otherwise stated.
Notes:
|
1.
|
CuEq defined by equation AG = ($49.04 x %Cu + $22.25 x %Zn + $10.14 x %Pb + $0.70 x g/t Ag + $37.77 x g/t Au )/ $49.04
|
2.
|
ZnEq defined by equation AG = ($49.04 x %Cu + $22.25 x %Zn + $10.14 x %Pb + $0.70 x g/t Ag + $37.77 x g/t Au) / $22.25
|
3.
|
Barite (BaSO4) is not included in the CuEq and ZnEq values.
|
4.
|
Metal price assumptions considered for the calculation of Metal Equivalent grades are: Gold (US$/oz 2,100.00), Silver (US$/oz 28.0), Copper (US$/lb 4.50), Lead (US$/lb 0.95) and Zinc (US$/lb 1.50) (SRK, 2025).
|
5.
|
Estimated metal recoveries (REC) are 54.8% for copper, 94.8% for zinc, 83.4% for lead, 91.0% for silver and 66.0% for gold as determined from metallurgical locked cycle flotation tests completed in 2018 (SRK 2025).
Table 2. Collar Coordinates for Reported Drill Holes
|
Hole
|
UTM East*
|
UTM North*
|
UTM Elev
|
Drill Pad
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Target
|
CMR26-213
|
419794
|
6582027
|
1239
|
Zion
|
195
|
25
|
AG Deposit
*Coordinates are in UTM NAD 83, Zone 8N. Elevations are in meters above sea level; dips are expressed as positive angles below horizontal.
Figure 2: Mineralization in CMR26-213, including 992 g/t silver and 4.8 g/t gold from 135.5 to 136.1 meters.
See the Note regarding drill core photographs.
AG DEPOSIT AND GEOLOGICAL CONTEXT
The AG deposit hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.35 million tonnes grading 0.15% copper, 3.88% zinc, 0.80% lead, 110.6 g/t silver, 0.41 g/t gold and 30.0% BaSO₄ (3.9% CuEq and 8.8% ZnEq). It is one of two deposits within the Palmer Project mineral resource estimate, which has an effective date of January 13, 20251. Barite is reported for its potential economic value but was excluded from the resource cut-off and metal-equivalent calculations. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.
SAMPLING, ANALYTICAL METHODS AND QUALITY ASSURANCE / QUALITY CONTROL
Vizsla Copper follows Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) protocols at Palmer covering the planning and placing of drill holes in the field; drilling and retrieving drill core; drill hole surveying; core transport to the Palmer camp; core logging, sampling and bagging of core for analysis; transport of core samples from site to ALS Laboratory in North Vancouver, BC for sample preparation and analysis; and recording and final statistical vetting of results.
SAMPLING PROCEDURES
The Company's QA/QC drill core sample protocol consists of collection of samples over a minimum 0.3 m interval to a maximum 1.5 m interval (depending on the lithology and style of mineralization) over the mineralized portions of the drill hole. The drill core sample is cut in half with a diamond saw, with half of the core placed in individual sealed polyurethane bags and the remaining half securely retained in the original core box for permanent storage. Drill core samples are shipped by transport truck in sealed woven plastic bags to ALS Geochemistry Analytical Lab facility in North Vancouver, BC for sample preparation and analysis. ALS Geochemistry meets the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 standards.
Various metals including copper, lead, zinc and silver were analyzed by inductively coupled plasma (ICP) atomic emission spectroscopy, following multi-acid digestion. The elements copper, lead and zinc are determined by ore grade assay for samples that return values >10,000 ppm by ICP analysis. Silver is determined by ore-grade assay for samples that return >100 ppm by ICP analysis. Gold was determined by fire-assay fusion of a 30 g sub-sample with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS). Barium (BaO) analysis utilized lithium borate fusion into fused discs for XRF analyses, with BaO converted to BaSO4 (barite) using a conversion factor of BaO x 1.52217. Density measurements were determined at the project site by Constantine personnel on cut core for each assay sample.
The Company maintains a robust QA/QC program that includes the collection and analysis of duplicate samples and the insertion of blanks and standards (certified reference material). In addition, prepared samples, sample replicates, duplicates and internal reference materials are routinely used as part of ALS Geochemistry's internal quality assurance program.
OUR COMMITMENT
Vizsla Copper is committed to conducting all exploration activities with a Safety-First mindset. Protecting the health and safety of our employees, contractors and neighbouring communities remains the Company's highest priority. This commitment includes responsible environmental stewardship, rigorous regulatory compliance, and open and timely engagement as the Palmer Project continues to advance.
The most recent approval from the Department of Natural Resources and associated public record are available through the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.
ABOUT Vizsla Copper
Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its Palmer VMS project in Southeast Alaska, and its Poplar and Woodjam porphyry-related projects in Central and Southern British Columbia. All of the Company's projects are well situated amongst significant infrastructure. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of the properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdictions of Alaska and British Columbia, and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.
Vizsla Copper is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the mineral resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).
Note
- Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred mineral resources are uncertain in nature and there has not been sufficient work to define them as indicated or measured mineral resources. Scientific and technical information relating to the Palmer Mineral Resource Estimate contained in this news release is derived from the technical report dated February 28, 2025, with an effective date of January 13, 2025, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate, Palmer Project, Alaska, USA", prepared by Ben Parsons, MSc, MAusIMM (CP), and Kash Kelloff, BSc ChemE, MBA, SME, MMSAQP, of SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc.
- Photographs of drill core are provided for illustrative purposes only. Visual estimates of mineralization are inherently imprecise and may not accurately reflect true grade. Readers are cautioned that photographic representations of mineralization should not be relied upon as a substitute for analytical assay results and do not represent the average grade of any sample interval.
QUALIFIED PERSON
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Mercer, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Alaska for Vizsla Copper, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: the Company's exploration plans; the expanded 2026 drill program, including the expected total meterage, allocation of remaining meterage and timing of drilling; the timing and receipt of pending assay results; the potential results of drilling at the HG Prospect and Palmer Extension target; the interpretation of visual observations of sulphide mineralization; the potential geometry, continuity, extent and significance of mineralization at Zone 1, HG and AG; the potential for further exploration or drilling to confirm or expand mineralized zones; the incorporation of geological observations and analytical results into geological models; regional exploration and target refinement; and future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: risks that visual observations of mineralization may not be confirmed by assay results and may not be indicative of grade, continuity or the potential to define a mineral resource, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, uncertainties associated with mineral resource estimates and the absence of mineral reserves, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, commodity price volatility including fluctuations in copper, gold and molybdenum prices, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.
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