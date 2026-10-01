Noble Minerals launches ground follow-up of AirTEM, Heli-borne Survey Near Havre St. Pierre, Quebec

Noble Minerals launches ground follow-up of AirTEM, Heli-borne Survey Near Havre St. Pierre, Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.
 

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - October 1, 2026 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to give an update to the NHSP project in northern Quebec.

The AirTEM airborne survey completed in 2023 on the NHSP Property in the Havre St. Pierre region of Quebec detected an electromagnetic anomaly approximately 800m x 700m in size.  Similar anomalies in the area in the same geological environment resulted in discovery of massive sulphide mineralization with good grades of copper and nickel and elevated platinum, palladium, cobalt and gold values.

 

NHSP Property

Noble is pleased to report that a field crew and helicopter has been mobilized to the are of AirTEM airborne magnetic-electromagnetic survey completed in 2023 in the vicinity of the HSP Nickel Copper Platinum Group Project north of Havre St Pierre located in Quebec. .  The anomaly is located on the contact of the Havre St Pierre Anorthositic Complex near where the discovery of massive sulphide mineralization with significant grades of copper and nickel and elevated platinum, palladium, cobalt and gold values. (Go Metals Press Release Dated September 13, 2022).

 

The Noble claims cover part of the Havre St. Pierre Anorthositic Complex, which contains known nickel, copper and PGE mineralization. The claims cover magnetic and electromagnetic features similar to the HSP Nickel-Copper discovery.  Nickel, Copper and Platinum Group mineralization tends to accumulate near the intrusive contact that is identified by a sharp contrast between magnetic high and extreme magnetic low (the anorthosite).

 

The 2023 AirTEM survey was successful in identifying a 800 meter long conductive zone associated with a magnetic high within the margin of the anorthositic complex located on Noble claims.  The EM anomaly was found to be associated with the NE contact margin of an area. (Figure 1 and 2)

  


Click Image To View Full Size

 

Figure 1: Location of Conductors on Apparent Conductivity Background


Click Image To View Full Size

 

Figure 2: Location of Conductors on Magnetic Field background

A crew and helicopter have been mobilized to investigate the cause of the conductivity.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Wayne Holmstead, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company, which has holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., East Timmins Nickel Inc. (20%), and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario.

Noble holds mineral and/or exploration rights in ~70,000ha in Northern Ontario and ~14,000ha elsewhere in Quebec and Newfoundland, upon which it plans to generate option/joint venture exploration programs.

Noble holds mineral rights and/or exploration rights in ~18,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, ~2,215 hectares in Thomas Twp/Timmins, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~38,700 hectares in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. Noble also holds ~4,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~3,200 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre  Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~1,573 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~569 hectare Uranium/Rare Earth property (Chateau) and a ~461 hectare Uranium/Molybdenum property (Taser North),  ~4,465 hectares REE Mehmet Property; the ~3,300 hectare Gull Lake REE Property; and the ~1,232 hectare Opawica Scandium and REE Property all of which are in the province of Quebec.  In Newfoundland and Labrador, it holds the~ 647 hectare Chapiteau REE property.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Note and Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

 

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Noble disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.   No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

 

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone:        416-214-2250

Fax:        416-367-1954

Email:        info@noblemineralexploration.com

 

Investor Relations

Email:        ir@noblemineralexploration.com

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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