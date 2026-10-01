Finlay identifies 2.4 km long IP Anomaly at the IFT Target on its SAY Property

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its 2026 Induced Polarization ("IP") survey over the IFT Target on the SAY Property identified a 2.4 kilometer ("km") long chargeability anomaly. The IP survey was part of the 2026 exploration field program at Finlay's SAY and JJB properties, which included geological mapping, soil sampling and biogeochemical sampling.
This chargeability anomaly is located within the 2.5 km by 2.5 km elliptical magnetic anomaly identified by the 2025 Airborne Magnetic Survey and is also coincident with a 1,700 meter by 2,600 meter copper + silver + arsenic + bismuth + molybdenum + tellurium geochemical anomaly. Additionally, 2026 alteration and geological mapping within the magnetic anomaly and around the chargeability has identified quartz + sericite + pyrite alteration. The IP chargeability and magnetic geophysical anomalies, the coincident 2025 geochemical anomaly and this season's mapping of quartz + sericite + pyrite alteration are typical signatures seen associated with copper porphyry deposits. Refer to Figure 1 for a Plan view of > 20mV Chargeability Anomaly at the IFT Target.
Highlights from the SAY 2026 Exploration Program include:
- Field work on the IFT, Shel and Ozzy targets.
- Collection of 126 rocks, 236 soils, and 522 biogeochemical samples for assay.
- 5.6-line km of IP over the IFT Target, which outlined a 2.4 km chargeability anomaly. (Click HERE to view the IP sections).
Finlay's inaugural JJB Property field program was executed during the same period as the SAY field program. The goal of the JJB exploration program was to investigate the Squingula and Quin targets as well as other regional targets generated by satellite alteration mapping completed in 2025.
Highlights from the JJB 2026 Exploration Program include:
- Collection of 106 rocks and 130 talus samples for assay.
- Reconnaissance mapping and prospecting to evaluate targets generated by the 2025 satellite alteration mapping.
Geochemical results will be released as laboratory assays become available.
Situated in the underexplored Driftwood Corridor, the SAY and JJB Properties are part of a 135-kilometer geological corridor of Stikine Terrane that includes American Eagle Gold's NAK project, as well as Boliden Mineral Canada and Amarc Resources' DUKE copper-molybdenum-silver-gold prospects.
Qualified Person:
Wade Barnes, P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay Minerals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.
About finlay minerals ltd.
Finlay is a TSXV-listed mineral exploration company advancing a portfolio of copper-gold porphyry and gold-silver epithermal projects in northern and central British Columbia, including ATTY, PIL, JJB, SAY and Silver Hope. The Company's properties are in highly prospective mineral districts marked by recent exploration success, infrastructure development and strong potential for discoveries.
Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Robert F. Brown,
Executive Chairman of the Board
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the exploration plans for the SAY & JJB Properties. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on several assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
SOURCE finlay minerals ltd.
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