VIZSLA COPPER CLOSES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $2.5M AND PROVIDES UPDATES

VIZSLA COPPER CLOSES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $2.5M AND PROVIDES UPDATES

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "), previously announced on March 5, 2024 and March 18, 2024 issuing 38,460,995 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.065 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$2,499,962.08 .

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.12 per Warrant Share until the date which is 36 months from April 11, 2024 .

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for further exploration and general working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid the finders fees of $50,483 cash and issued 776,654 finders warrants of the Company (the " Finders Warrants "). Each Finders Warrant entitles the finder to purchase one Common Share (a " Finder Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.12 per Finder Warrant until the date which is 36 months from April 11, 2024 .

The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Directors and officers of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 3,504,538 Units for gross proceeds of $227,794.97 under the Private Placement. Participation by insiders of the Company in the Private Placement constitutes a related-party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance of securities is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 as the common shares of the Company are listed on the TSX-V. The issuance of securities is also exempt from the minority approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value was less than $2,500,000 .

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Carruthers Pass Update

The Company has terminated the Carruthers Pass Option Agreement with Cariboo Rose Resources, resulting in Cariboo Rose retaining 100% of the project. While the exploration potential for volcanogenic massive sulphide base metal deposits on the project remains high, it is not core to Vizsla Copper's current strategy of exploration and development of porphyry-related copper-gold deposits.

Copper Pit Acquisition Update

The Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the Purchase Agreement entered into with Michael Langille (the " Vendor "), previously announced on February 21 , 2024. Vizsla Copper has issued 100,000 common shares (the " Consideration Shares ") to purchase two mineral claims totalling 59.5 ha, free and clear of any encumbrances. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws, after which 25% of the Consideration Shares will become free trading. In addition, the Vendor has agreed to voluntary resale restrictions whereby an additional 25% of the Consideration Shares will become free trading every four months thereafter.

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It has three additional copper exploration properties: Copperview, Trailbreaker and Redgold, all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver Corp. and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: obtaining the required regulatory approvals for the Offering; ; the intended use of proceeds of the Offering; the Company's growth and business strategies; and the exploration and development of the Company's properties.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/11/c0357.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

