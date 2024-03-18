VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FROM $1.5 MILLION TO $2.5 MILLION

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Gold Expert Talks 2024 Outlook, Plus Forecast for Silver, Platinum and Palladium

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Copper Prices Jump as Top Chinese Smelters Agree to Cut Output

Trending Press Releases

Technology Advancement: NEO Battery Expands Production Yield and Capacity with Manufacturing Innovation

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

WCNOE Underwriting Completed – A$4.33M Raised

Lithium Universe Launches Share Purchase Plan

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Coniagas Battery Metals

COS:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FROM $1.5 MILLION TO $2.5 MILLION

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FROM $1.5 MILLION TO $2.5 MILLION

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement, previously announced on March 5, 2024 from $1,500,000 to $2,500,000 .

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

The Company will issue up to 38,461,538 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.065 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the " Offering "). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.12 per Warrant Share until the date which is 36 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for further exploration and general working capital purposes.

Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or about April 4, 2024 (the " Closing Date ") and is subject to customary closing conditions, including the Company's receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval. In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees to eligible finders. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the Closing Date.

The Units will be offered pursuant to available prospectus exemptions set out under applicable securities laws and instruments, including National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions . The Offering will also be made available to existing shareholders of the Company pursuant to the existing shareholder exemption set out in BC Instrument 45-534 – Exemption From Prospectus Requirement for Certain Trades to Existing Security Holders (the " Existing Shareholder Exemption "). The Existing Shareholder Exemption is available to shareholders residing in all Canadian jurisdictions. Shareholders of record of the Company as at March 4, 2024 (the " Record Date ") are eligible to participate under the Existing Shareholder Exemption. To rely upon the Existing Shareholder Exemption, the subscriber must: (a) have been a shareholder of the Company on the Record Date and continue to hold shares of the Company until the Closing Date; (b) be purchasing Units as a principal and for their own account and not for any other party; and (c) not subscribe for more than $15,000 worth of securities from the Company in the past 12 month period under the Existing Shareholder Exemption unless they have first received advice from a registered investment dealer regarding the suitability of the investment. Existing shareholders interested in participating in the Offering should consult their investment advisor or the Company directly. Subscriptions will be accepted by the Company on a "first come, first served basis"; therefore, if the Offering is over-subscribed it is possible that a shareholder's subscription may not be accepted by the Company, unless the Company decides to increase the size of the Offering.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It has two additional copper exploration properties: Copperview and Redgold, both well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver Corp. and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: obtaining the required regulatory approvals for the Offering; the expected Closing Date; completion of the Offering; the intended use of proceeds of the Offering; the Company's growth and business strategies; and the exploration and development of the Company's properties.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/18/c9648.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vizsla CopperVCU:CATSXV:VCUBase Metals Investing
VCU:CA
Vizsla Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Vizsla Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Vizsla Copper (TSXV:VCU)

Vizsla Copper


Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES $1.5 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES $1.5 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 23,076,923 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.065 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES UPDATES ON WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT EXPANSION

VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES UPDATES ON WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT EXPANSION

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of a 100% interest in two mineral claims (the " Stope Baby Claims ") covering exploration ground contiguous with the Company's Woodjam Copper-Gold Project (the " Woodjam Project ").

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the " Purchase Agreement ") with an arm's-length, third party vendor (the " Copper Pit Vendor ") to acquire a 100% interest in two mineral claims (the " Copper Pit Claims ") covering exploration ground contiguous with the Woodjam Project.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UNIVERSAL COPPER

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UNIVERSAL COPPER

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement dated February 13, 2024 (the " Arrangement Agreement ") with Universal Copper Ltd. (TSX.V: UNV, FRANKFURT : 3TA2) (" UNV ") whereby Vizsla Copper will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UNV (the " UNV Shares ") pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ").

UNV is a Canadian-based copper exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of copper properties, including its flagship Poplar Project (the " Poplar Project " or the " Project "), one of the most advanced pre-production copper projects in British Columbia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER EXPANDS WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER EXPANDS WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has acquired, or has agreed to acquire, an additional 16,008 hectares of prospective exploration ground contiguous with the Company's Woodjam Copper-Gold Project (the " Woodjam Project "). A majority of the additional claims were acquired via low-cost staking, while a small portion are to be purchased from an arm's length vendor.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Expansion of Flagship Woodjam Project: With the addition of these claims, the Woodjam Project will cover 90,163 hectares of prospective southern Quesnel Terrane.
  • Prospective Geology: The newly staked claims are largely underlain by intrusive rocks of the Takomkane batholith, which hosts porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization at the nearby Southeast deposit. The purchased claims are largely underlain by Nicola Gp. volcaniclastic rocks.

"I am pleased that we've been able to add over 16,000 hectares of prospective geology to the Woodjam Project area," commented Steve Blower , Vice President of Exploration . "High-grade gold and zinc mineralization outcrops on the purchased claims and the newly staked claims extend the Woodjam property over highly prospective and underexplored geology covered by a thin mantle of glacial till. We intend to explore both of these areas in 2024. "

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER EXTENDS DEERHORN AND TAKOM DEPOSITS AND INTERSECTS STRONGEST COPPER MINERALIZATION TO DATE AT THE MEGATON ZONE

VIZSLA COPPER EXTENDS DEERHORN AND TAKOM DEPOSITS AND INTERSECTS STRONGEST COPPER MINERALIZATION TO DATE AT THE MEGATON ZONE

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report additional assay results from its summer core drilling program at the Woodjam copper-gold project (the " Woodjam Project " or " Woodjam ") in central BC (Figure 1).  Highlights include significant extensions to the Deerhorn and Takom deposits and the strongest copper mineralization to date at the Megaton zone.

HIGHLIGHTS

Mineralization Extended at the Deerhorn and Takom Deposits.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Executive Change and New Board Member

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Executive Change and New Board Member

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") announces a transition in leadership with the departure of Andrea Yuan from her role as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") to pursue other endeavours. Ms. Yuan was instrumental in navigating the Company through its IPO process and subsequent listing on the CSE. The Board and CEO would like to thank Andrea for her efforts and contributions over the past few years. Ryan McEachern, a director of the Company and previous Chair of the Audit Committee, has been appointed interim CFO effective immediately. Mr. McEachern brings a wealth of experience to the role, ensuring a smooth transition. Concurrently, he has stepped down from the Company's Audit Committee position.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Hits Multiple Shallow High-Grade Intercepts, Including 2.4 g/t AuEq over 75 Meters at the Odienné Project

Awalé Hits Multiple Shallow High-Grade Intercepts, Including 2.4 g/t AuEq over 75 Meters at the Odienné Project

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 75m @ 2.4 g/t gold equivalent (Au Eq) from 242m downhole* in OEDD-74
  • 44m @ 2.5 g/t Au Eq from 131m downhole* in OEDD-65
  • 40m @ 1.9 g/t Au Eq from 194m downhole* in OEDD-76
  • 39m @ 1.6 g/t Au Eq from 60m downhole* in OEDD-64
  • Assay results from the Charger target are expected soon
  • A follow-up drill program is scheduled to begin in April

Awalé Resources Limited. (TSXV: ARIC) (the "Company" or "Awalé") is delighted to report significant assay results at the Odienné Project. The BBM Zone is a grassroots discovery announced in Awale's January 11, 2024 news release. These latest holes followed up on this promising new discovery, and the Company expects to restart drilling in April. These multiple, shallow, broad, high-grade intercepts demonstrate the BBM zone's excellent continuity and scale potential.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Announces Resumption of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

Quetzal Copper Announces Resumption of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) (formerly, Ankh Capital Inc.) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 12, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has granted final approval for the Company's previously disclosed qualifying transaction (the "Transaction"). The common shares of the Company will resume trading on the TSXV as a Tier 2 Mining Issuer under the ticker symbol "Q" when markets open on March 18, 2024.

CEO Matt Badiali said, "Quetzal Copper is excited to begin trading and commence exploration on a portfolio of high-grade copper projects. As a private company we assembled some of the highest discovery potential ground in the industry and have progressed to publicly trading with what the company believes is a very competitive valuation. Quetzal looks forward to drilling at our flagship Princeton Copper Project, immediately north of Hudbay Minerals Copper Mountain Mine in southern British Columbia and continue to advance the Big Kidd and DOT copper projects."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty Files Two Separate Actions: Seeking to Vacate EPA's Illegal Veto and a Takings Case

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") and 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") is filing two separate actions in the federal courts challenging the federal government's actions to prevent the companies from building a mine at the Pebble Project

Action Seeks to overturn EPA's illegal veto

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Thacker Pass: $2.3bn Loan Commitment from DOE

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Thacker Pass: $2.3bn Loan Commitment from DOE

Thacker Pass Update: Conditional Commitment for $2.3 billion DoE Loan

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, is pleased to note recent positive announcements by Lithium Americas Corporation ("LAC", NYSE: LAC) in relation to its Thacker Pass Lithium Project ("Thacker Pass"). Trident holds a net 1.05% gross revenue royalty over Thacker Pass (after expected exercise of a partial royalty buyback, which would see $13.2 million to Trident

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Hires Centreline for Great Burnt Drilling

Falcon Hires Centreline for Great Burnt Drilling

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSXV)(3FA:GR)(FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has awarded a drilling contract to CentreLine Drilling of Newfoundland to conduct a diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Great Burnt Copper Project in Central Newfoundland. The Company initially plans to test up to ten geophysical anomalies with a maximum of 1100 metres of drilling. Falcon will provide further guidance on an estimated drill start date once logistics for the program are determined and remaining service providers are confirmed

Falcon holds 2,275 hectares in the Great Burnt camp, with licenses located north of, and contiguous to, Benton Resources Inc. - Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. Great Burnt Copper-Gold joint venture (see Figure 1). Benton Resources Inc. ("Benton") recently optioned the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project from Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. ("Spruce Ridge") in an agreement that allows Benton to earn a 70% interest in the property (see press release dated August 17, 2023). The Benton-Spruce Ridge property is host to the Great Burnt Copper Zone, a deposit with an indicated resource of 381,300 tonnes at 2.68% Cu and inferred resources of 663,100 tonnes at 2.10% Cu (https://www.spruceridgeresources.com/great-burnt.php). Recent drilling by Benton at the Great Burnt Copper Deposit reported drill results that returned 7.20% Cu, 7.12 g/t Ag, and 0.05% Co over 12.30 metres (see press release dated December 5, 2023). Previous drilling in 2020 by Spruce Ridge reported 8.06% Cu over 27.2 m (TSXV: SHL press release dated March 18, 2021). The Great Burnt Greenstone Belt is prospective for copper and gold, and further hosts the South Pond A and South Pond B copper-gold zones, and the End Zone copper prospect along a 14 km mineralized corridor. The mineralized corridor occurs along a conductive trend, and this conductive trend continues into Falcon's Great Burnt Copper Property (see right-hand-side image in Figure 2). The presence of mineral occurrences within ground adjacent to Falcon's Great Burnt Copper Property cannot be used as an indication of mineralization within Falcon's property itself.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vizsla Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Vizsla Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Filling of HMW Pond 2 Commences as Lithium Chloride Production Journey Continues

Battery Ready Vanadium Electrolyte Produced

Agreement Signed for the Sale of up to a 75% Interest in the Commonwealth Project, NSW

Further Broad and High-Grade Drill Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

Related News

Lithium Investing

Filling of HMW Pond 2 Commences as Lithium Chloride Production Journey Continues

Vanadium Investing

Battery Ready Vanadium Electrolyte Produced

Gold Investing

Agreement Signed for the Sale of up to a 75% Interest in the Commonwealth Project, NSW

Lithium Investing

Further Broad and High-Grade Drill Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

Copper Investing

Bangemall Ground EM Surveys Outline Multiple Norilsk-Style Drill Targets

Vanadium Investing

Largo Announces a Proposed Joint Venture with Stryten Energy to Bring Innovation and Scale to North American Vanadium Flow Battery Market

Cobalt Investing

International Cobalt Announces $5.3M Debt Settlement

×