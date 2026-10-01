Visible Gold Expands Its District-Scale Horsefly Gold Property by Staking 144 km2 of New Claims Adjacent to IAMGOLD's Nelligan Mining Complex

- Horsefly now comprises 643 claims covering 360 km 2 , adjacent to IAMGOLD's Nelligan Mining Complex in Québec's Chibougamau Mining Camp.
- Newly staked claims secure strategic ground near the Philibert and Monster Lake deposits, as well as the Lac Surprise project.
- Expanded land package encompasses significant underexplored ground surrounding multiple known gold showings.
Visible Gold Mines Inc. ("Visible Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: VGD,OTC:VGMIF) (FRANKFURT: 3V41 ) is pleased to announce the expansion of its wholly-owned Horsefly property through the staking of 266 additional mining claims adjacent to IAMGOLD's Nelligan Mining Complex in Québec's Chibougamau Mining Camp.
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Figure 1: Visible Gold's Horsefly property now comprises 643 claims covering 360 km², adjacent to IAMGOLD's Nelligan Mining Complex in Québec's Chibougamau Mining Camp.
The Horsefly property, now comprising 643 mining claims, is strategically located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, approximately 140 km northeast of Lebel-sur-Quévillon and 45 km southwest of Chapais. The property is situated within the prospective Chibougamau volcano-sedimentary belt — a geological setting recognized for its gold-bearing potential (see Figures 1 and 2).
Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and CEO of Visible Gold stated: "With Horsefly, we are assembling a district-scale project portfolio in what we believe will become one of Québec's next major gold mining districts. The scale of the Nelligan Mining Complex, which hosts a combined mineral resource of 4.3 million ounces of gold (measured and indicated) and 7.5 million ounces (inferred) across three deposits, reinforces our strategy of securing underexplored ground with favorable geology throughout this emerging district. Our objective is to systematically advance these assets and unlock their exploration potential through disciplined technical work."
Visible Gold expects to receive the results of its preliminary exploration program, consisting of tree bark sampling, in the coming weeks. Exploration activities will then be expanded to the newly staked claims as the Company continues its systematic evaluation of the district-scale property. Further updates will be provided as work advances.
All scientific and technical information of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Martin has reviewed and verified the historical assay results and noted no errors or omissions during the data verification process. The Company and Mr. Martin do not recognize any factors of sampling or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the historical assay data and exploration results disclosed in this news release.
About Visible Gold Mines Inc.
Visible Gold Mines (TSXV: VGD,OTC:VGMIF) (FRANKFURT: 3V41) is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing gold projects in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt and the James Bay region in the province of Québec.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Visible Gold Mines, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Visible Gold Mines' control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Financial Risks" and "Risk Factors" in Visible Gold Mines' Annual Report for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2025, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Visible Gold Mines does not intend, nor does Visible Gold Mines undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.
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For further information, please contact:
Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (819) 762-0107
Email: jmlacoste@visiblegoldmines.com
Website: www.visiblegoldmines.com