Visa Launches Validator Node on Tempo Blockchain

Visa has joined the Tempo network as an anchor validator, supporting transaction validation and accelerating the development of onchain payment infrastructure.
Visa (NYSE:V), a global leader in digital payments, today announced it has officially launched its validator node on the Tempo network, marking a key milestone in Visa's continued advancement of blockchain infrastructure leadership and its role in shaping stablecoin payments. The launch underscores Visa's commitment to running critical blockchain operations in-house and strengthening the foundations of onchain payment innovation.
Tempo, the next generation blockchain built for agentic commerce and real-time payments, has expanded its validator ecosystem to include leading financial and commerce partners. Visa, Stripe, and Zodia Custody by Standard Chartered will serve as the first external validators to join the Tempo network, with additional participants to be announced by Tempo.
�We've spent years building our expertise in blockchain, and now we're expanding that work by running critical blockchain infrastructure ourselves," said Cuy Sheffield, Head of Crypto, Visa. "By operating a validator on Tempo, we're extending Visa's commitment to reliability, security, and trust into blockchain networks supporting the development of stablecoin payment systems that meet the high operating standards our clients and partners expect."
Visa's validator node has been configured and managed in-house, following six months of joint work with Tempo's engineering team to directly integrate Visa's secure infrastructure to the Tempo network. This approach places Visa at the core of transaction validation and supports the overall security of the network. By operating as an anchor validator during this initial phase, Visa is helping ensure Tempo operates with the reliability, resilience, and performance required for emerging payment use cases.
"Visa processes billions of transactions across nearly every country in the world. That kind of operational rigor is exactly what we look for in validators on Tempo, built for payments at enterprise scale," said Nischay Upadhyayula, GTM, Tempo. "They've been a design partner since day one, and joining as a validator is a natural extension of that work."
The validator launch aligns with Visa's ongoing roadmap for blockchain-driven payment innovation and reflects Visa's commitment to shaping the future of stablecoin payments by working alongside partners to enhance resilience, interoperability, and security across the ecosystem.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Q: What is Tempo?
Tempo is a purpose-built Layer-1 blockchain and is designed for agentic commerce and machine-to-machine payments.
Q: What is a validator node?
A validator node is a computer system that participates in a blockchain network by confirming and ordering transactions into blocks, helping secure the network through maintaining consensus on the ledger's state.
Q: Why is Visa running a validator node?
Running a validator node allows Visa to apply its deep technical expertise directly within the Tempo network, helping support secure, reliable, and scalable onchain payments that are designed to meet client and regulatory expectations.
Q: Does Visa earn anything for its role?
Validators on Tempo are rewarded in stablecoins when serving as "lead validators" who package transactions into blocks to be added to the blockchain.
Q: Is Visa a validator on any other blockchains?
Yes. Visa has also been selected as the first major global payments company to serve as a Super Validator on the Canton Network, where it will help banks and financial institutions explore privacy‑preserving onchain payment flows.
Q: How can organizations engage with Visa on crypto or stablecoins strategy?
Visa Consulting & Analytics (VCA) offers a Stablecoins Advisory Practice that helps clients define stablecoin strategies and build onchain capabilities aligned with their business goals. To connect with an advisor, email VCA@visa.com .
About Visa
Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .
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Media Contacts
Jackie Dresch - jdresch@visa.com
Conor Febos – cfebos@visa.com