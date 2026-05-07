American Uranium Commences Drilling at its Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin

American Uranium Commences Drilling at its Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin

American Uranium Ltd. (ASX: AMU; OTCQB: AMUIF) announced it has started drilling at its Lo Herma Uranium ISR project located in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. The program underway will include drilling of up to 55 holes with infill drilling within Mine Unit 1 and expansion drilling into highly prospective areas within newly secured adjoining mineral rights south of Mine Unit 2.

This drilling program is expected to expand and upgrade resources at the project while advancing targeted technical work to further de-risk the project ahead of a planned Q3 2026 Resource Update and Scoping Study," said Bruce Lane, American Uranium Executive Director. He noted that this drilling program follows the successful 2025-26 drilling campaign that resulted in an interim Mineral Resource upgrade. More information can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03087510-6A1324470&v=undefined.

Lane noted that the Lo Herma Project is covered by an approved drilling permit allowing up to 121 drill holes and approximately 37,500 meters of drilling. "To date, 66 holes have been completed and this current program comprises the remaining 55 in fill and expansion holes, targeting both resource growth and improved geological confidence within the planned study footprint."

The Lo Herma ISR uranium project is AMU's flagship asset, located in Wyoming, the most established ISR uranium jurisdiction in the U.S. On a contained-resource and development-readiness basis, the Project is increasingly comparable to ISR satellite projects in the area such as Ur-Energy's Shirley Basin and Uranium Energy Corp.'s Ludeman, which have been advanced within hub-and-spoke ISR frameworks. The company also holds additional highly prospective ISR assets in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin and brownfields conventional uranium/vanadium assets in Utah's Henry Mountains.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-uranium-commences-drilling-at-its-lo-herma-isr-uranium-project-in-wyomings-powder-river-basin-302765022.html

SOURCE American Uranium Ltd.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

american uraniumamu:auasx:amuenergy investing
AMU:AU
American Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

American Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
American Uranium (ASX:AMU)

American Uranium

Disrupting the uranium supply chain through highly prospective ISR projects in Wyoming

Disrupting the uranium supply chain through highly prospective ISR projects in Wyoming Keep Reading...
Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Despatch of Prospectus and Offer Open

Despatch of Prospectus and Offer Open

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Despatch of Prospectus and Offer OpenDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drilling at Lo Herma to Commence Early May 2026

Drilling at Lo Herma to Commence Early May 2026

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Drilling at Lo Herma to Commence Early May 2026Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Entitlement Issue Prospectus

Entitlement Issue Prospectus

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Entitlement Issue ProspectusDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Returns to Flagship Project; Locks in Drill-Ready Targets at Davidson River

Standard Uranium Returns to Flagship Project; Locks in Drill-Ready Targets at Davidson River

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is in the final stages of planning for the 2026 drill program across the Warrior, Bronco, and Thunderbird conductor corridors at its flagship Davidson... Keep Reading...
Coelacanth Energy Announces Completion of its $80 Million Bought Deal Financing

Coelacanth Energy Announces Completion of its $80 Million Bought Deal Financing

/THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW./ Coelacanth Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Coelacanth") (TSXV: CEI) is pleased to announce that, further to its... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity and Graphitic Reactivated Structure at Rocas Uranium Project; Initial Drill Program Complete

Standard Uranium Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity and Graphitic Reactivated Structure at Rocas Uranium Project; Initial Drill Program Complete

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling activities have been completed at the Company's Rocas Uranium Project ("Rocas", or the "Project") located 75 kilometers southwest of the Key Lake... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces April Sales Volumes, Quarterly Natural Gas Pricing Update and Details for Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Alvopetro Announces April Sales Volumes, Quarterly Natural Gas Pricing Update and Details for Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces April sales volumes of 3,133 boepd (based on field estimates). In Brazil, April sales averaged 2,953 boepd, including natural gas sales of 16.7 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 155 bopd and oil... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Announces an Upcoming Drill Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project

Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Announces an Upcoming Drill Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its partner company Terra Clean Energy Corp. ("Terra") is preparing to commence a targeted drill program on the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit following up on the... Keep Reading...
Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Revised and Improved Earn-In Terms and Upcoming Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Revised and Improved Earn-In Terms and Upcoming Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project

Terra Clean Energy CORP. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0) is pleased to announce that it has successfully negotiated revised and improved earn-in terms on its South Falcon East Uranium Project, located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin ("South Falcon... Keep Reading...

Latest News

American Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

American Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

T2 Metals Announces NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate at the Sherridon Copper-Zinc-Gold-Silver Project, Manitoba, Canada

Lexaria Bioscience Releases Second Episode of Investor Video Series

Angkor Resources Identifies Copper Drill Targets Adjacent To Canada Wall Copper Porphyry Project, Cambodia

Related News

copper investing

T2 Metals Announces NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate at the Sherridon Copper-Zinc-Gold-Silver Project, Manitoba, Canada

uranium investing

Uranium Enrichment Market Expected to Hit US$30.2 Billion by 2035

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Identifies Copper Drill Targets Adjacent To Canada Wall Copper Porphyry Project, Cambodia

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Announces Additional Results from Drilling at Burchell

precious metals investing

One Bullion Reports Gravity-Finish Assay Results at Vumba Project, Including 30.8 g/t Au, and Receives EIA Approval for Maitengwe Project

base metals investing

Homeland Nickel Exploration Update On Oregon Nickel Properties

cleantech investing

CHARBONE Annonce la Nomination de Gregory Fourel au Conseil d'Administration