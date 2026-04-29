Visa Announces Global Expansion of Agentic Ready Program

- Visa's Agentic Ready program is now available in Asia Pacific and Latin America
- Designed to support the payments ecosystem as it prepares for a new era of agentic commerce
Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced the expansion of its global Agentic Ready program to clients in Asia Pacific and Latin America. First launched with banks and issuing partners across Europe, including the UK, Agentic Ready is designed to support the payments ecosystem as it prepares for the emergence of agent-led commerce.
As the next generation of commerce takes shape, AI agents are moving beyond answering questions to taking action—searching, deciding, and ultimately paying on behalf of consumers and businesses. This shift has meaningful implications for the global payments ecosystem, from how transactions are authorized to how trust, security, and control are maintained at scale.
What Visa Agentic Ready Provides
Visa Agentic Ready is a global program designed to help issuing banks and payment partners prepare for AI agent‑initiated commerce. The program enables participants to:
- Test agent‑initiated payments in controlled, real‑world environments using live cards and real merchants
- Validate core payment flows, including card enrollment, tokenization, authentication, and transaction authorization
- Assess trust, security, and control mechanisms as AI agents take action on behalf of consumers and businesses
- Identify operational and readiness gaps before agent‑led transactions scale broadly
- Collaborate with Visa and selected merchants to understand how agent‑initiated transactions behave in practice
- Prepare for global deployment as agent‑driven commerce expands across markets.
Agentic Ready builds on Visa Intelligent Commerce , Visa's portfolio of initiatives enabling secure, AI‑driven commerce experiences at scale. In the United States, Visa has already rolled out Visa Intelligent Commerce across a broad set of agents and partners, with live transactions taking place today.
"Across markets, we're seeing growing interest in how AI agents could reshape commerce," said Rubail Birwadker, SVP, Growth Products & Partnerships, Visa. "Visa Agentic Ready provides banks and issuing partners with a structured path to testing agent-initiated payments, learning what works, and ensuring global readiness as these experiences reach scale."
Already live with more than 20 partners in the United Kingdom and Europe , Agentic Ready will quickly roll out to 85+ partners across Asia Pacific and Latin America, and will continue to roll out to additional markets this year.
About Visa
Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260429232971/en/
Conor Febos, cfebos@visa.com