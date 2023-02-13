Brunswick Exploration Announces C$5.0 Million Bought Deal Private Placement and Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placement of C$2.0 Million

Vireo Health of Minnesota Appoints Amber Shimpa as Chief Executive Officer

Cross-organizational leader assumes new role following eight-year track record with Company –

– Founder Dr. Kyle Kingsley will maintain leadership position focused on key organizational priorities –

MINNEAPOLIS , Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health of Minnesota , LLC ("Vireo" or the "Company"), a physician-founded medical cannabis company based in Minneapolis , today announced that Amber Shimpa has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Shimpa's appointment to the role follows eight years of cross-organizational leadership at the Company, including serving as the Company's first Chief Financial Officer when it began operating under the name Minnesota Medical Solutions.

Vireo Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vireo Health, Inc.)

Amber Shimpa commented, "I'm proud to join Kyle in this new role and lead Vireo into the future. I look forward to working more closely with our team members and partner organizations to improve the lives of patients and other Minnesotans who have been negatively impacted by the failed war on drugs. Our organization has been steadfast in its commitment to these initiatives since our inception, and we'll continue to do this important work despite significant challenges posed by current federal regulations and related capital constraints."

Vireo Health of Minnesota was founded in 2014 by former Hennepin County Medical Center emergency room physician, Dr. Kyle Kingsley , after learning about the medical benefits of cannabis for patients with chronic pain. Dr. Kingsley will remain actively involved with the Company and continue to support Ms. Shimpa on matters related to public affairs, product quality, and as an advocate for safe and affordable access to cannabis for Minnesotans.

Dr. Kingsley commented, "Amber has been an incredible advisor and business partner to me since our formation. Her tireless work to advance our mission has earned the respect of our entire organization, and she personifies the essence of the professional talent, growth mindset and integrity that cannabis companies should bring to the communities in which they operate. She has become an irreplaceable executive unique in her compassion for her team and her community, and I'm confident her enhanced role will serve our Company well."

Vireo Health of Minnesota began serving medical cannabis products to Minnesota patients in 2015. Since then, the Company has grown to serve over 46,000 patients with more than 200 Minnesota -based employees. In addition to its work serving medical patients, the Company funds restorative justice programming through its ongoing criminal expungement clinics, community educational events, and direct fundraising campaigns for The Last Prisoner Project and its 1937 Impact Fund. The Company's medical and scientific research teams also continue to work collaboratively with the University of Minnesota , Health Partners and Park Nicollet to study the impacts of medical cannabis on cancer patients and adults with chronic pain.

About Vireo Health of Minnesota , LLC

Vireo Health of Minnesota , LLC, a subsidiary of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), is a physician-founded medical cannabis company based in Minneapolis . The Company's mission is to provide safe access, quality products and value to its patients while supporting its local communities through active participation and restorative justice programs. Vireo Health of Minnesota manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products which it distributes through its network of eight Green Goods® retail dispensaries throughout Minnesota . For more information about Vireo Health, please visit www.vireohealth.com .

Media Inquiries:
Amanda Hutcheson
Senior Manager, Communications
amandahutcheson@vireohealth.com
(919) 815-1476

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vireo-health-of-minnesota-appoints-amber-shimpa-as-chief-executive-officer-301745651.html

SOURCE Vireo Health International, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cookies Detroit Celebrates Three-Year Anniversary with Launch of Adult-Use Sales

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF) a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it has launched adult-use cannabis sales at its Cookies Detroit retail location. Through its subsidiary Gage Cannabis Co., the Company will now provide adult-use customers in Detroit with access to high-quality products from brands including GAGE, Cookies, Pure Beauty, Cali Blaze, Camino Jeeter, Khalifa Kush 1906 and more.

TerrAscend Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

Cookies Detroit , located at 6030 8 Mile Rd, will host a three-year anniversary celebration this weekend. The 3,500-square-foot retail space was the first Cookies location to open its doors in Michigan and has previously hosted pop-up activations and events with George Clinton , Mike Epps , Lil Bow Wow, Rohan Marley and Trick Trick.

"Gage is proud to celebrate its growing partnership with Cookies and TerrAscend in Michigan ," said Jason Wild , Executive Chairman of Terrascend. "We're very excited to offer the acclaimed Cookies and Gage products to adult-use customers in Detroit , the heart of one of the U.S. cannabis industry's largest markets."

To celebrate its three-year anniversary and the launch of recreational cannabis sales, Cookies Detroit will offer on-site activations, including a live DJ, food trucks, vendors, deals and special giveaways from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday , February 18th. The first 150 customers to make a purchase of $25 or more will receive a free product.

Cookies Detroit is open Sunday from 11:00 am to 6:45 pm and 10:00 am to 7:45 pm Monday - Saturday .

In addition to Cookies Detroit, TerrAscend has dedicated significant shelf space to the display and sale of Cookies products at its locations in Adrian , Burton , Battle Creek , Center Line , Ferndale , Grand Rapids , Kalamazoo , Lansing , Jackson and Traverse City .

More information can be found at www.cookiesmichigan.com or on Instagram @cookies.michigan.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Maryland , Michigan and California and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information visit www.terrascend.com .

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco , the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles , and has since expanded to 58 retail locations in 18 markets across 6 countries. Cookies was named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co , and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co .

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States . Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend's operations and financial performance.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States ; and the risk factors set out in the Company's most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2022 and as amended on March 24, 2022 .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. TerrAscend disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/13/c5095.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cresco Labs Opens New Sunnyside Dispensary in Daytona Beach, Florida

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company), a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded products, today announced it has opened its newest Sunnyside dispensary in Daytona Beach, Florida, at 2110 W. International Speedway Blvd. Sunnyside Daytona Beach marks the Company's 23 rd dispensary in the state and 58 th nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005151/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Hygrovest Limited

HGV Investment Portfolio Report - January 2023

Hygrovest Limited (ASX: HGV) ("HGV" or the “Company”) is an Australian-listed specialist investment company which concentrates on producing capital growth for shareholders over the medium term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.

cannabis weekly graphic chart down

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Canadian Leaders Post New Losses

It was a difficult week for the Canadian cannabis space as two big-name producers posted their most recent numbers.

The results did not represent the turnaround the Canadian market desperately needs to see from its major players – in addition to poor quarterly results, one cannabis company announced layoffs and facility closures.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

  • Cannabis Revenues Up ~20% from Fiscal Q1 2023, Net Revenue 1 of $61.7 Million
  • Achieves Positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 in Line with Prior Guidance
  • Delivers ~$340 Million in Annualized Cost Savings Since February 2020
  • Balance Sheet Remains in Net Cash Position, Among Strongest in Industry; Debt Reduction of ~$302 Million in CY 2022

 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora" ) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, today announced its financial and operational results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022 . As a reminder, Fiscal 2023 is comprised of three quarters ending March 31, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call on March 1, 2023

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers , Chief Financial Officer Alex D'Amico, and President Steve White will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call.

North American toll free: 1-888-317-6003

Passcode: 0344386

International: 1-412-317-6061

Passcode: 0344386

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/ablVoLE61N3

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-results-conference-call-on-march-1-2023-301742710.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/09/c9479.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

