Vince Lanci: Gold Now Priced by China, Comex Losing Ground; Plus Silver Outlook

Vince Lanci of Echobay Partners shares his outlook for gold, silver and the US economy.

Lanci, who is also a professor at the University of Connecticut and publisher of the GoldFix newsletter on Substack, explains China's growing role in pricing gold, as well as current US market dynamics.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!



Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.