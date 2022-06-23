Cobalt Investing News

Toronto, Canada (ABN Newswire) - Nancy Massicotte interview with Troy Nazarewicz, Investor Relations Manager of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT) (FRA:FMP) (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that supports 719,000 people in direct and indirect employment, and contributes $106 billion to Canada's GDP every year. Representing over 6,000 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector.



About Fortune Minerals Limited:

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT) (FRA:FMP) (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) is a North American development stage mining company and past producer. Fortune is currently focused on advancing the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project, comprised of a proposed mine and mill in the Northwest Territories that will produce a bulk concentrate for shipment to a refinery that the Company plans to construct in southern Canada.



Fortune Minerals Limited



Nancy Massicotte
IR Pro Communications Inc.
www.irprocommunications.com
t: +1 604-507-3377
e: nancy@irprocommunications.com

Fortune Minerals Updates NICO Refinery Site Due-Diligence

Fortune Minerals Updates NICO Refinery Site Due-Diligence

Consultants engaged and work nearing completion on site purchase option validation

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to report that due-diligence activities are advancing on the Company's proposed new refinery site location in Lamont County in Alberta's Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton (see Fortune news release dated January 24, 2022). Fortune entered into an option agreement with JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") in January to allow it to purchase the site and existing facilities of this former steel fabrication plant in order to construct the hydrometallurgical refinery for the planned NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper mine in the Northwest Territories. The refinery would process metal concentrates from the mine to produce Critical Mineral products including cobalt sulphate, bismuth ingots and oxide, and a copper precipitate needed for the transition to new technologies. The NICO Mineral Reserves also contain more than 1.1 million ounces of in-situ gold providing a highly liquid and countercyclical co-product to mitigate Critical Mineral price volatility. The vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project (" NICO Project ") is one of the few advanced cobalt development assets in the world outside of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to support the near-term demand growth in lithium-ion rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles (" EV's '), portable electronics and stationary storage cells.

Fortune Minerals Provides Summary of Key Highlights of the Recent Cobalt Institute Cobalt Market Report 2021

Fortune Minerals Provides Summary of Key Highlights of the Recent Cobalt Institute Cobalt Market Report 2021

Transition to Electric Vehicles driving year on year and projected cobalt demand growth

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to provide a summary of the key highlights from the Cobalt Institute's (" CI ") Cobalt Market Report 2021 (access report here ) released this week. The CI is a trade organization promoting the sustainable and responsible production and use of cobalt with member companies comprised of producers, developers, users, traders, and recyclers of cobalt metals and chemicals. The Cobalt Market Report 2021 confirms cobalt's essential role in diverse industrial applications, and particularly as an enabler of the green economy transition and innovation of rechargeable battery technologies supporting accelerating global electric vehicle (" EV ") sales. Fortune's NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper Project (" NICO Project ") is a Canadian, vertically integrated, Critical Minerals development and one of the few cobalt assets in the world that can be developed in the timeframe needed to meet today's cathode chemistries in rechargeable batteries used in EV's, portable electronics and stationary storage cells.

Fortune Minerals Engages Haywood as Financial Advisor

Fortune Minerals Engages Haywood as Financial Advisor

Haywood engaged to assist Fortune in raising the funds needed to advance the NICO Critical Minerals Project through to a construction decision

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fortune Minerals Confirms New Zone At NICO Project

Fortune Minerals Confirms New Zone At NICO Project

Continuity of cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper intercepts established in Peanut Lake Zone

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to report results from the 2021 drill program on its 100%-owned NICO Critical Minerals project (" NICO Project ") in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") and Alberta. The NICO Project is comprised of a planned open pit and underground mine, mill and concentrator in the NWT and a planned hydrometallurgical refinery in Alberta's Industustrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton to process metal concentrates into value added products. The Mineral Reserves for the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper deposit (" NICO Deposit ") contain 33.1 million metric tonnes containing 37.3 million kilograms of cobalt, 1.1 million Troy ounces of gold, 46.3 million kilograms of bismuth, and 12.3 million kilograms of copper. Drilling was caried out at the end of 2021 in order to test four prospects that had been identified in earlier geophysical surveys and a 1997 drill program. The recent drilling succesfully confirmed continuity of cobalt-gold-bismuth and local copper mineralization in the Peanut Lake Zone, located 800 metres southeast of the NICO Deposit and also identified a potential east strike extension of the deposit.

Fortune Minerals Welcomes Canada's C$3.8 Billion Critical Minerals Strategy to Support Domestic EV Supply Chains

Fortune Minerals Welcomes Canada's C$3.8 Billion Critical Minerals Strategy to Support Domestic EV Supply Chains

The NICO Project is one of the few advanced cobalt developments in the world to meet the growing demand in lithium-ion batteries powering electric vehicles and portable electronics

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to report on the C$3.8 billion of financial support for Critical Minerals announced in last week's Government of Canada budget for 2022 (" 2022 Budget "). The funds are being allocated to accelerate domestic production and processing of Critical Minerals, particularly cobalt, nickel and lithium used in the manufacture of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (" EV's "), portable electronics, and stationary storage cells to make electricity use more eficient. Fortune's 100%-owned NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project (" NICO Project ") is a vertically integrated Critical Minerals development comprised of a planned open pit and underground mine and mill in Canada's Northwest Territories (" NWT ") and a planned hydrometallurgical refinery in Alberta. The NICO Project is one of the few advanced cobalt development assets in the world that can be developed in the timelines required to meet current cathode chemistries and will benefit from implementation of these programs. The Mineral Reserves for the NICO deposit also include 1.1 million ounces of gold, 12% of global bismuth reserves, and copper as a minor by-product.

International Lithium Announces Drilling Returns 3.46% Lithium Oxide Over 7m and 1.38% Rubidium Oxide Over 5.9m at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Announces Drilling Returns 3.46% Lithium Oxide Over 7m and 1.38% Rubidium Oxide Over 5.9m at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce assay results for Phase 1 of the diamond drilling program at the Raleigh Lake Lithium project near Ignace, Ontario, Canada.

Further to Company news releases dated February 9, March 21, and May 17, 2022; ILC is conducting a minimum of 5,000 metres core drilling at the Raleigh Lake project in two phases. Phase 1 ran during the winter months of March and April 2022 where ten (10) holes were drilled for a total of 2,053 metres (Table 1 and Figure 1). Eight holes targeted Pegmatite 1 in Zone 1 and two holes targeted Pegmatite 2 in Zone 2. All drill holes in Zone 1 encountered spodumene bearing pegmatites.

Marvel Defines Drill Targets at DD Zone - Walker and KLR Uranium Project Adjacent to Cameco, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Defines Drill Targets at DD Zone - Walker and KLR Uranium Project Adjacent to Cameco, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV), (Frankfurt:O4T), (OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that after compilation and interpretation of all existing data plus the results of the recently completed the airborne fixed wing magnetic survey, the Company will focus on the DD Zone for upcoming exploration efforts. The DD Zone represents an area of high merit and potential for success within the KLR and Walker Uranium Project ("the Property") in the Athabasca Basin. The study and recommendation for the DD Zone was completed by Exploration Facilitation Unlimited ("EFU

Highlights of the study prompting Marvel to focus on the DD Zone include:

BTV Covers Osisko Development, Thesis Gold, Monarch Mining, CyberCatch and ION Energy with Aranjin Resources

BTV Covers Osisko Development, Thesis Gold, Monarch Mining, CyberCatch and ION Energy with Aranjin Resources

On national TV Sat. June 25 & Sun. June 26, 2022 BTV-Business Television showcases emerging companies in the markets.

Discover Companies to Invest In - Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Osisko Development (TSXV: ODV) (NYSE: ODV) - A premiere gold company with proven leadership lead by veteran miner, Sean Roosen. BTV explores Osisko's plans to become North America's next mid-tier gold producer.

Ion Energy (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF)& Aranjin Resources (TSXV: ARJN) - With Asia being a major consumer of battery metals, these companies team up to take advantage. BTV discovers how this strategic alliance plans to electrify the Asian battery metals market.

CyberCatch- BTV learns how CyberCatch protects small and medium sized businesses with their unique patented technology by solving the root cause of data breaches and ransom attacks.

Thesis Gold (TSXV: TAU) (OTCQX: THSGF) - Fully funded and building off last year's success. BTV visits Northern B.C's prolific Golden Horseshoe where Thesis is planning a significant 2022 drill program.

Monarch Mining (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) - On the verge of becoming a gold producer, BTV checks in on Monarch's strong pipeline of development and exploration projects in Quebec.

About BTV:

On air for more than 20 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up and coming companies and investment opportunities with viewers.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday June 25 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday June 26 @ 5:30pm ET
Bell Express Vu - Saturday June 25 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday June 26 @ 5:30pm ET

US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun July 3 @ 8:30am ET

Suggest a Company to Feature!
Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com
To receive BTV news, click here to subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128670

Brunswick Exploration Announces AGM Results

Brunswick Exploration Announces AGM Results

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on June 22, 2022.

Shareholders holding a total of 62,309,179 common shares of the Company attended the AGM in person or were represented by proxy, representing over 47.1% of the 131,381,712 common shares issued and outstanding.

Noram Receives Results for Cvz-80 With High-Grade Intercept of 238FT and Li High of 1720PPM

Noram Receives Results for Cvz-80 With High-Grade Intercept of 238FT and Li High of 1720PPM

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSX.V:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-80 (PH-12) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-80 at a depth of 356 feet (108.5 m). Sampling for assay began at 118 ft (36.0 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 238 ft (72.5 m) was intersected. The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present were as follows

Noram Lithium Corp., Thursday, June 23, 2022, Press release picture

"Like CVZ-79 just to the north of it, CVZ-80 was drilled along the eastern edge of the Zeus property. These holes continue to extend the known lithium mineralization in that direction while upgrading a portion of the inferred resource to the indicated category. We are very pleased with these thick intersections of excellent grade material" comments Brad Peek, VP of Exploration and geologist on all six phases of Noram's Clayton Valley exploration drilling.

ACME Lithium Provides Drilling Update at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project: Successfully Completes DH-1 at 1400 Feet

ACME Lithium Provides Drilling Update at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project: Successfully Completes DH-1 at 1400 Feet

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has successfully completed hole DH-1 at the Clayton Valley lithium brine project to a total depth of 1400 feet or 427 meters below ground surface.

Prospective basin sediments have been encountered and delineated as highly probable for aquifer units based on permeability features, lithology and color. The core is consistent with the known basin stratigraphy. Most notably, an upper volcanic ash unit was encountered from 181 feet to 195 feet which is consistent with the depth and composition of the Main Ash Unit (MAU) in Clayton Valley. Multiple permeability features consisting of coarse sands and gravels, and sand and gravel with weak clay matrix were encountered from approximately 479 feet to 1400 feet TD. From the logged core, these permeability features increased in frequency and in depth below the silt and clay dominated stratigraphy higher in the hole above 479 feet. A second ash layer or lacustrine tuff was encountered from 1,180 to 1,250 feet which also exhibits characteristics of a potential lithium bearing aquifer deeper in the depositional sequence in Clayton Valley.

