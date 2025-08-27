Vertex Minerals Exec Touts High-grade Gold at Reward Mine

Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX) is banking on its high-grade gold resource at the Reward mine to take the company to profitability, generate cashflow and fund drill programs as it begins production at the underground mine.

Executive Chairman Roger Jackson spoke with the Investing News Network about the company’s strategic position as it starts gold production. Vertex has begun developing the first two stope blocks at its Reward mine, which Jackson described as the highest-grade gold mine in Australia.

“I'd be surprised if we're not the highest-grade gold mine in Australia, given we're at around 17 grams,” Jackson said.

Jackson also noted that the company has not hedged any of its future gold production, counting on a high gold price.

“Gold prices (are) truly high enough. We'd like to take advantage of it going up, and we don't need to hedge because we've got a very high grade and a very good margin because of our reasonable all-in sustaining cost,” he said.

Jackson also outlined plans to drill further at the Reward gold mine and around the company's tenements, with 25 kilometres of high-grade targets, and the possibility of rewarding shareholders with excess cash.

Watch the full interview with Vertex Minerals Executive Chairman Roger Jackson above.