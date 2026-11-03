Verizon and Ericsson partner to transform AI-native Autonomous Networks

- Realizing RAN network autonomy by building on open and programmable interfaces
- AI-native rApps' collaboration redefining what is possible in radio access network (RAN) performance and efficiency
- Field deployment of fully autonomous, 24/7 closed-loop optimization rApps such as the Advanced Antenna System (AAS) Cell shaper provided gains of up to 8.9% on Downlink data radio bearer throughput and up to 8% on Uplink UE throughput.
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) are advancing the future of autonomous networks by working together to integrate AI into RAN automation. The latest stages in a long-running collaboration will see the nationwide rollout of the Ericsson Intelligent Controller (EIC), supporting the deployment of AI-native rApps from Ericsson and Verizon.
"Our expanded collaboration with Ericsson brings AI-native RAN automation that elevates performance across mobility and Fixed Wireless Access," says Matt Butz, Vice President Network Planning, Verizon. "Using the Ericsson Intelligent Controller, and Ericsson rApps, in a live environment, we demonstrated AI cell shaping of Massive MIMO and traffic steering with significant gains in throughput and efficiency. Verizon's ability to self-develop rApps on this open platform will help usher in a new level of automation as we prepare for 6G."
"We're proud to deepen our collaboration with Verizon to advance how AI transforms mobile networks," says Ravi Vaidyanathan, Vice President & Head of Cloud Software & Services, Customer Unit Verizon, Ericsson Americas. "Together, we're driving major gains in network performance and building a smarter, more efficient and autonomous network, unlocking better customer experiences and transforming operations."
The deployment also demonstrated the agility of an open, programmable network environment enabling Verizon to leverage the EIC as an open standards-based platform to deploy self-designed rApps. Verizon successfully implemented a Connected Mode Inter-Radio Access Technology Handover methodology from LTE to Standalone (SA) 5G for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) devices, eliminating the need for manual intervention on handover failures.
Verizon plans to roll out the EIC nationally this year. The company will also test and deploy new rApps, both self-designed and from Ericsson including the Cell Anomaly Detector rApp, Root Cause Explainer rApp and Anomaly General Optimizer rApp to improve network performance and enhance operational efficiencies. These rApps will accelerate Verizon's network autonomy journey towards L4.
The open standards-based EIC provides a key foundation for the future of programmable networks. The Ericsson Intelligent Controller is a key part of the Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform (EIAP), Ericsson's open network management and automation platform for open, multi-vendor and multi-technology networks, supporting all 4G and 5G Radio Access Networks (RAN) and Ericsson core networks. EIAP supports the industry's leading ecosystem of rApps, with its 100+ available rApps from over 100 members and touches the complete lifecycle of network automation.
NOTES TO EDITORS:
About Ericsson Intelligent Controller
About Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform
Ericsson AAS Cell Shaper rApp
Ericsson Cell Anomaly Detector rApp
Ericsson Anomaly Root-Cause Explainer rApp
Ericsson Anomaly General Optimizer rApp
Ericsson rApp Directory
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ABOUT Ericsson:
Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com
Nathan Gibson, Director of Communications - Ericsson - 647-554-1423
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SOURCE Ericsson