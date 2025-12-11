Veritone's iDEMS Suite Serves as Lead Investigations Solution in Strategic Communications' Public Safety Program

This partnership adds Veritone's full suite of Intelligent Digital Evidence Management solutions as an integral component to Strategic Communications' JPS TRUST program
Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building enterprise AI and data solutions, is partnering with Strategic Communications , a recognized expert in cloud modernization and mission-critical technology integration for the public safety sector. Through this collaboration, Veritone's Intelligent Digital Evidence Management System (iDEMS) suite will serve as a cornerstone for investigations within Strategic Communications' JPS TRUST (Justice & Public Safety Technology Resources for Unifying Strategies & Tactics) solution set, a modernization program designed to unify public safety, justice, and emergency operations for agencies nationwide.
With the integration of Veritone iDEMS, public safety agencies gain a CJIS-compliant, centralized platform for ingesting, managing, analyzing, and sharing digital evidence from almost any source. By partnering with Strategic Communications, Veritone empowers agencies to streamline complex investigations, accelerate case workflows, and enhance evidence security with the latest in AI-driven capabilities.
"Veritone is proud to be a foundational partner for investigations within Strategic Communications' public safety offering," said Jon Gacek, General Manager of Public Sector for Veritone. "This collaboration brings our comprehensive iDEMS suite to even more agencies, giving investigators unprecedented tools to manage, analyze, and protect digital evidence throughout the investigative lifecycle."
"This collaboration advances our mission of delivering comprehensive, innovative solutions for our customers," said Kathy Mills, CEO and President of Strategic Communications. "Partnering with Veritone allows us to deliver a robust, end-to-end investigation solution for our customers, helping agencies drive efficiency, accuracy, and transparency as they modernize their operations."
Strategic Communications is known for its expertise supporting state and local government agencies through cloud migration, cybersecurity, and digital transformation, with access to an extensive portfolio of approved state and federal contracts and a legacy of successful project delivery. The combined strengths of Veritone and Strategic Communications make the enhanced JPS TRUST solution a powerful force multiplier for agencies striving to improve operational outcomes and community impact.
About Veritone
Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds human-centered enterprise AI solutions. Serving customers in the media, entertainment, public sector and talent acquisition industries, Veritone's software and services empower individuals at the world's largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone's leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit Veritone.com .
About Strategic Communications
Strategic Communications modernizes public safety through its JPS TRUST Alliance program, empowering law enforcement, 911 dispatch centers, fire departments, EMS services, corrections facilities, and courts with cutting-edge technology solutions. The company eliminates procurement barriers and accelerates technology adoption that saves lives and enhances operational efficiency for first responders across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.yourstrategic.com or follow Strategic Communications on LinkedIn.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated adoption of and demand for Veritone's Intelligent Digital Evidence Management System (iDEMS) suite within public safety and justice agencies; expected benefits of Veritone's collaboration with Strategic Communications and the integration of iDEMS into the JPS TRUST solution set; the capabilities, performance, and scalability of Veritone's AI-driven digital evidence management technologies; the potential for agencies to streamline investigations, improve workflow efficiency, and enhance evidence security through Veritone's offerings; and Veritone's broader business strategy, market position, and growth opportunities in the public sector and AI-enabled public safety markets. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "continue," "can," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Veritone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
