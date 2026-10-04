Vaxcyte to Host Webcast and Conference Call to Present Topline Data from OPUS-1, the Pivotal Adult Phase 3 Trial of VAX-31, the Company's 31-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Candidate

Vaxcyte to Host Webcast and Conference Call to Present Topline Data from OPUS-1, the Pivotal Adult Phase 3 Trial of VAX-31, the Company's 31-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Candidate

Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company, today announced it will host a webcast and conference call tomorrow, October 5, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET 5:00 a.m. PT to present topline data from the OPUS-1 adult pivotal Phase 3 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of VAX-31, the Company's 31-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) candidate designed to prevent invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) and pneumococcal pneumonia.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-445-7795 (domestic) or 785-424-1699 (international) and refer to conference ID PCVX1005. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Vaxcyte corporate website at www.vaxcyte.com

After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Vaxcyte website for at least 30 days.

About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte is a vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases. VAX-31, a 31-valent PCV candidate being evaluated in the OPUS Phase 3 adult clinical program and in a Phase 2 infant clinical program, is being developed for the prevention of IPD and is the broadest-spectrum PCV candidate in the clinic today. VAX-24, a 24-valent PCV candidate, has generated positive Phase 2 clinical results in both adults and infants and is designed to cover more serotypes than any PCV on-market. VAX-31 and VAX-24 are designed to improve upon standard-of-care PCVs by covering the serotypes in circulation that cause a significant portion of IPD and are associated with high case-fatality rates, antibiotic resistance and meningitis, while maintaining coverage of previously circulating strains. VAX-XL, in earlier-stage development, also leverages the Company's carrier-sparing, site-specific conjugation technology with the aim of further expanding coverage to deliver the broadest-spectrum candidate in the Company's PCV franchise.

VAX-A1 is a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to provide broad, strain-independent protection against disease caused by Group A Strep and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical study in adults. Group A Strep remains a significant global cause of morbidity and mortality across both adult and pediatric populations and is a leading driver of antibiotic use, underscoring the substantial public health burden.

Vaxcyte is re-engineering the way highly complex vaccines are made through XpressCF®, its cell-free protein synthesis platform exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Unlike conventional cell-based approaches, the Company's system for producing difficult-to-make proteins and antigens is intended to develop and deliver high-fidelity vaccines with enhanced immunological benefits. Vaxcyte's pipeline also includes VAX-GI, a vaccine candidate designed to prevent Shigella. For more information, visit www.vaxcyte.com.

Contacts:
Patrick Ryan, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs
Vaxcyte, Inc.
415-606-5135
media@vaxcyte.com

Jeff Macdonald, Executive Director, Investor Relations
Vaxcyte, Inc.
917-371-0940
investors@vaxcyte.com


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