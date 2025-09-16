Uranium.io Shakes Up Uranium Market With Launch of Real-Time Price Oracle

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Uranium-related financial instruments, such as ETFs, have outperformed bitcoin this year.
The crypto industry is not just about ETFs and price surges; it's also about tackling real-world market inefficiencies. The launch of Uranium.io's near-real-time uranium pricing oracle is a prime example of that.
Uranium.io, a platform tokenizing Uranium, unveiled its pricing oracle on Tuesday, aimed at addressing the price opacity issues in the uranium market.
What to know:
- Uranium.io has launched a near-real-time pricing oracle to address price opacity in the uranium market, enhancing transparency and efficiency.
- The platform tokenizes uranium, allowing investors to trade fractional shares of physical uranium, democratizing access to a traditionally restricted market.
- Uranium-related financial instruments, such as ETFs, have outperformed bitcoin this year, highlighting growing investor interest in uranium assets.
Unlike oil, gold, base metals and agri commodities, uranium pricing has long relied on over-the-counter deals – privately negotiated and fragmented transactions that leave market participants in the dark. This absence of a reliable real-time market action gauge has bred inefficiencies and uncertainty, limiting broad-based participation in the market.
Uranium.io's oracle changes the game by aggregating data from dozens of market sources, including spot price feeds, nuclear-sector equities, commodity funds, and related assets.
The proprietary system uses sophisticated algorithms to update uranium spot price estimates every 60 seconds, providing an almost live pricing engine that mirrors the complex dynamics of uranium fluctuations.
"While uranium itself trades privately, its value is constantly being priced in public markets through related assets like uranium ETFs, mining stocks, and specialized funds. Our oracle uses statistical modeling to synthesize these pricing signals into a near-real-time uranium spot price estimate. It's similar to how other commodity benchmarks work, aggregating signals from related markets to create reliable price references," Ben Elvidge, Head of Commercial Applications at Trilitech and the Product Lead for Uranium.io, told CoinDesk.
Uranium.io is a blockchain-based project that aims to democratize the uranium market. The platform enables individual and institutional investors to trade and own fractional shares of physical uranium (U₃O₈), also known as "yellow cake," providing transparent access to a market traditionally dominated by large institutions.
Each xU308 token is backed by real, physical uranium stored in a regulated facility operated by Cameco, which is the world's largest publicly traded uranium company, based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.
The tokenization process begins once the physical uranium is verified and registered on the Tezos blockchain, including its physical properties, storage locations and regulatory approvals. A smart contract is then deployed to represent the uranium asset digitally on the blockchain, after which tokens are minted.
Arthur Breitman, co-founder of Tezos, stated that the pricing oracle will initiate the virtuous cycle of injecting efficient pricing information into the market, thereby enhancing liquidity and market efficiency.
"Price discovery for uranium isn't just happening in the uranium spot markets but across a wide array of economically related assets. The oracle starts a virtuous circle by injecting this information back into the uranium market, which in turn can improve its liquidity and foster better price discovery in the spot market," Brietman said in a press release shared with CoinDesk.
Spot Uranium ETF outshines BTC
While individual investors typically cannot own physical uranium, they have gained exposure through financial instruments such as uranium futures and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which have provided significantly higher returns than bitcoin this year.
For instance, the Global Uranium ETF (URA) has surged by 71% this year, outperforming notable ETFs like BlackRock's bitcoin ETF, IBIT, which has gained 27%, showcasing the growing investor interest and strong performance potential in uranium-related assets.
The global uranium market has traditionally been fragmented and restricted, particularly for retail investors who face significant barriers to directly holding physical uranium.
This is largely due to uranium's association with nuclear weapons and strict regulatory controls. However, uranium remains a critical element at the heart of the clean energy transition, powering nuclear reactors that provide low-carbon electricity globally.
The Conversation (0)
11 September
North Shore Expands Land Position at Rio Puerco
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has staked 27 additional mining claims (the "New Claims") at its Rio Puerco uranium project in northwestern New Mexico ("Rio Puerco" or the "Project"). The Project now includes 64 adjoining Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") claims.
In 2009, a historical uranium resource estimate of 6.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.09% eU3O8 for 11.4 million pounds of U3O8 was reported for Rio Puerco (the "Historical Resource"). Initial review of the historical data suggests the potential for in-situ recovery ("ISR") mining, the lowest cost method for producing uranium. The entire Historical Resource is located on the original 37 Rio Puerco claims (the "Original Claims"). Previously completed exploration work suggests that there is potential to expand the reported uranium mineralization on both the Original Claims and the New Claims.
Brooke Clements, President and CEO of North Shore stated: "North Shore's Rio Puerco project in the Grants Uranium District of New Mexico, USA, hosts a significant historical uranium resource with excellent upside. The staking of 27 new claims complements the Company's strategy of confirming and expanding upon the scale of uranium mineralization found by previous work done at Rio Puerco while further assessing the potential for ISR uranium recovery."
RIO PUERCO WORK HISTORY AND HISTORICAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES
Uranium was first discovered at Rio Puerco in 1968. The claims covering the discovery were ultimately optioned to Kerr-McGee Corporation who drilled over 1,000 holes. Based on the results of that work, they began the development of the Rio Puerco Mine in the 1970s. The uranium mineralization is hosted in sandstone of the Jurassic-aged Morrison Formation, host to almost all of the significant uranium deposits in the Grants Uranium District, the largest historical uranium producing area in the United States. The mine was intended to be a room and pillar underground mine but was never put into production. Activity ceased after a short trial mining phase due to low uranium prices at the time. The underground mine infrastructure included a 260m vertical shaft, ventilation shafts, mining adits and support buildings. The mining shaft remains and road access to the site is excellent.
In 2009, Monaro Mining NL ("Monaro") commissioned an independent geological review and resource estimate for Rio Puerco using exploration data generated by Kerr-McGee in the 1960s and 1970s. The data used for the resource estimate consisted of historical maps and data from 764 drill holes including downhole gamma-ray data converted to percent equivalent U3O8 (eU3O8), geological logs and drillhole survey data. Monaro reported a JORC 2004-compliant inferred resource of 6.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.09% eU3O8 using a cutoff grade of 0.03% eU3O8 for 11.4 million pounds of contained U3O8 [1]. JORC is the Australian Joint Ore Reserves Committee, a professional code of practice that sets minimum standards for public reporting of Mineral Resources.
In 2011, Australian-American Mining Corporation Ltd. commissioned a technical report on Rio Puerco. This most recent report validated and confirmed the Historical Resource[2].
The Historical Resource outlined in this news release has not been verified and should not be relied upon. It is a historical estimate and not current and does not comply with Canadian NI 43-101 guidelines for the reporting of Mineral Resources. A qualified person has not verified the Historical Resource estimate on behalf of the Company and North Shore has completed no work programs at Rio Puerco. Though not current, the Company views the Historical Resource estimates as reliable and sufficient to justify the initiation of work programs aimed at validating and potentially expanding upon the estimates. There is no guarantee that the work programs envisioned by North Shore will ultimately result in the definition of NI 43-101 compliant resources.
The 27 new BLM claims are subject to the Rio Puerco Option Agreement under which North Shore has the right to acquire up to an 87.5% interest in Rio Puerco from Resurrection Mining LLC ("Resurrection"). Further information on Rio Puerco can be found in the Company's news releases dated June 24, 2025, and August 28, 2025.
The key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the Historical Resource estimate are described in the referenced technical reports.
EQUITY COMPENSATION
On September 10, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a grant of a total of 1,625,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to directors, officers and consultants of the Company under the Company's shareholder approved Equity Incentive Plan. The RSUs will vest on the first anniversary of the grant date and will be settled in accordance with the Equity Incentive Plan.
In addition, a total of 2,075,000 stock options were granted pursuant to the Company's shareholder approved Stock Option Plan to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, and grant the holder the right to purchase one common share at a purchase price of $0.175 per common share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The stock options will vest immediately upon grant.
The securities issued pursuant to the equity grants described herein are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The equity grants described herein remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
ABOUT NORTH SHORE
The nuclear power industry is in growth mode as more nuclear power will be required to meet the world's ambitious CO2 emission-reduction goals and the needs of new power-intensive technologies like AI. In this environment, new discoveries of economic uranium deposits will be very valuable, especially in established uranium-producing jurisdictions like Saskatchewan and New Mexico. North Shore is well-positioned to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits. The Company is working to achieve this goal by exploring Rio Puerco in the Grants Uranium District of New Mexico and its Falcon and West Bear properties at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. In addition, the Company continues to evaluate quality opportunities in the United States and Canada to complement its portfolio of uranium properties.
QUALIFIED PERSON
Mr. Brooke Clements, MSc, P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and the President and CEO of North Shore, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this press release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Brooke Clements,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information:
Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 604.536.2711
Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
www.northshoreuranium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: the Company's plans to confirm and expand upon the scale of uranium mineralization at the Rio Puerco project; the potential for in-situ recovery (ISR) mining at Rio Puerco; the initiation and results of work programs aimed at validating and potentially expanding upon historical resource estimates; the Company's ability to acquire up to an 87.5% interest in the Rio Puerco project and to create a joint venture with Resurrection Mining LLC; the grant, vesting, and settlement of restricted share units and stock options under the Company's equity incentive plans; the Company's ability to attract and retain directors, officers, and consultants through equity compensation; the Company's strategy to become a major force in uranium exploration and to evaluate additional opportunities in the United States and Canada; the actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the potential for the definition of a mineral deposit of potential economic value at the Company's Falcon property in Saskatchewan and Rio Puerco in New Mexico; the ability of the Company to meet milestones and make bonus payments to Resurrection; the interpretation and meaning of completed and future geophysical surveys, drilling results, and economic evaluations; the availability of sufficient funding on terms acceptable to the Company to complete planned work programs; the timing and receipt of required regulatory and governmental approvals; and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "project", "appear", "interpret", "coincident", "potential", "confirm", "suggest", "evaluate", "encourage", "likely", "anomaly", "continuous" and variations of these words as well as other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "could", "may", "should", "would" or "will" occur. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied, including, but not limited to: the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development projects; the ability to obtain necessary permits and approvals; changes in project plans and parameters; variations in mineral grades and recovery rates; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the availability of funding on terms acceptable to the Company; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; fluctuations in metal prices; and other factors described in the Company's public disclosure documents. There may be other factors that cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
[1] Monaro Mining NL, 2009, 250% increase in uranium resource inventory at Rio Puerco deposit, New Mexico USA: Monaro Mining NL ASX news release: (link)
[2] Boyer, D. and Ostensoe, E., 2011, NI 43-101 technical report, Rio Puerco deposit, Sandoval county, New Mexico, USA: Independent report commissioned by Australian-American Mining Corporation Ltd.: (link)
Click here to connect with North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) to receive an Investor Presentation
10 September
Mart Wolbert: Uranium Prices, Supply, Demand — What's Next as Mindset Shifts
Mart Wolbert, analyst at Contrarian Codex, is seeing a uranium mindset shift as more investors take stock of the growing supply/demand imbalance in the market.
He explains how he's approaching uranium stocks and shares his price outlook.
09 September
From Nuclear to Blockchain: How xU3O8 is Reimagining Uranium Ownership
xU3O8 has reached a key milestone with the listing of its uranium-backed token across major crypto exchanges, opening the door for investors to gain direct exposure to uranium at a time when demand is accelerating, said Arthur Breitman, co-founder of Tezos, which provides the blockchain platform for xU3O8.
“xU3O8 is a tokenized asset. It represents tokenized beneficial ownership in uranium oxide,” Breitman explained. “And the platform uranium.io allows people to come in and then buy this tokenized ownership in uranium, which can be interesting for people interested in owning the commodity.”
Breitman also explained the advantages of buying tokenized uranium versus investing in uranium stocks or uranium funds.
“If you're talking about (investing in) a uranium mine, for example, you will carry idiosyncratic risk, which is tied to this company … And then there are also (other) products around uranium, like the spot trade ... But these are funds; you're not buying uranium, you're buying a share in a fund.
“With xU3O8, you do not have this issue, because you have convertibility with the physical uranium behind it,” Breitman said.
Watch the full interview with xU3O8 co-founder Arthur Breitman above.
04 September
Term Sheet to Treat Colorado Project Uranium Waste Dumps and Gross Revenue Sharing Agreement with DISA Technologies
Pathway for Thor Energy PLC to potentially generate revenue from US Uranium and Critical Minerals Production
Thor Energy plc ("Thor") (AIM, ASX: THR, OTCQB: THORF) is pleased to announce the signing of a term sheet ("Term Sheet") with DISA Technologies, Inc. ("DISA") to seek to evaluate and if successful, treat historically abandoned uranium mine waste dumps ("Waste") and recover saleable uranium and other critical minerals concentrates at Thor's Colorado uranium claims. Thor holds 25% ownership rights to uranium minerals on U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") via its US subsidiary Standard Minerals Inc. ("Standard") that holds the projects (the "Colorado Projects") in Colorado in the United States, along with the 75% holder, London-listed Metals One PLC (AIM: Met1).
Highlights:
- Standard to be paid a Gross Revenue Share of any saleable uranium and other critical mineral concentrates recovered from waste at its Colorado Projects via deployment of DISA's modular mobile plants utilising the patented High-Pressure Slurry Ablation ("HPSA") system.
- No capital expenditure or operating expenditure is payable by Standard or Thor.
- Thirteen separate prospective waste dumps have been ground surveyed at Standard's Colorado Projects; others may be added to this inventory over time.
- Standard to receive a percentage of gross product sale revenue stream, minus certain post-treatment allowable costs. A sliding scale with a base rate of 2.5%, through to 4.0% in certain metals pricing environments.
- DISA will be the operator of the Colorado Projects and to pay all associated costs of economic evaluation, permitting, treatment and ongoing remediation.
Advantages of HPSA:
- The High-Pressure Slurry Ablation ("HPSA") process treats surface dumps of previously partially mined and aggregated material.
- DISA has been working with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) since 2021 on a robust licensing process, which is expected to conclude soon. This would make DISA the first company to receive a Service Providers License (SPL) to remediate abandoned uranium mine waste.
- Aside from extracting valuable uranium and critical minerals, the process delivers significant improvements to the local environment and watersheds by removing, on average, 90% of the uranium and radium-226 content from the waste, as evidenced by a treatability study DISA completed with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency1.· Strong US Government support for domestic recovery of uranium and critical minerals from legacy mine waste. This activity is directly in line with the recent Secretarial Order from the Department of the Interior (Order No. 3436: Unlocking Critical and Strategic Minerals from Mine Waste, Cutting Red Tape, and Restoring American Dominance in Strategic Mineral Production).
Next Steps:
- Characterisation program with a combination of assay and gamma probe to determine likely quantities of uranium and other recoverable minerals present in the waste dumps and economic evaluation.
- Application and completion of all requisite permits needed to commence treatment of waste and recovery of payable concentrates using HPSA technology.
- Future potential sale of metals concentrates and payment of gross revenue to Thor via Standard.
- Parties will immediately move to finalise and execute a more detailed binding agreement and complete any outstanding conditions precedent to the transaction.
Alastair Clayton, Chairman, commented:
"We are pleased to announce the Term Sheet executed with DISA today to help facilitate Thor potentially becoming revenue-generating from US uranium and critical metals production. Moving our US uranium projects forward in a non-dilutionary manner has been a priority for some time. DISA is a world leader in its materials upgrading technology, and its patented HSPA process is considered a revolutionary, non-chemical technology.
"Importantly, DISA's NRC licensing process is expected to conclude soon. This would make DISA the first company to receive a Service Providers License to remediate abandoned uranium mine waste, a hugely appealing regulatory framework. A major benefit is that the process does more than just extract value, it also leaves behind a substantially improved local environment by remediating these historic legacy sites. Thor looks forward to working with DISA going forward as we move towards generating revenue from these recycled materials."
Figure 1 - Example of Gen B modular HPSA components - Source: DISA
The Board of Thor Energy Plc has approved this announcement and authorised its release.
For further information on the Company, please visit the website or please contact the following:
Thor Energy PLC
Andrew Hume, Managing Director
Alastair Clayton, Non-Executive Chairman
Rowan Harland, Company Secretary
Tel: +61 (8) 6555 2950
Zeus Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
Antonio Bossi / Darshan Patel / Gabriella Zwarts
Tel: +44 (0) 203 829 5000
SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Nick Emerson
Tel: +44 (0) 1483 413 500
Yellow Jersey (Financial PR)
Dom Barretto / Shivantha Thambirajah / Bessie Elliot
thor@yellowjerseypr.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512
Competent Person Statement
The information in this report that relates to exploration results and exploration targets is based on information compiled by Andrew Hume, who holds a BSc in Geology (Hons). Mr Hume is an employee of Thor Energy PLC. He has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' and is a qualified person under AIM Rules. Andrew Hume consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his formation in the form and context in which it appears.
About Thor Energy Plc
The Company is focused on Hydrogen and Helium exploration which are crucial in the shift to a clean energy economy, with a portfolio that also includes uranium, and other energy metals. For further information on Thor Energy and to see an overview of its projects, please visit the Company's website at https://thorenergyplc.com/.
About DISA Technologies
Founded in 2018, DISA Technologies is revolutionizing mineral recovery with our patented High-Pressure Slurry Ablation (HPSA) technology-an innovative solution that upgrades critical minerals from mined ore and legacy waste. Serving both the mining and remediation sectors, we recover valuable resources that power industry, strengthen energy independence and restore contaminated sites to productive use. DISA's technology unlocks economic and environmental value, transforming how the world processes, remediates and recycles essential mineral assets. DISA is headquartered in Casper, Wyoming, with a satellite office in Westminster, Colorado.
03 September
Saga Metals
Investor Insight
A diversified critical minerals exploration company driving value from a world-class titanium-vanadium-iron discovery at its Radar project in Labrador, while developing high-potential uranium and lithium assets in Canada’s top jurisdictions. A partnership with Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) further strengthens Saga’s position in the global green energy transition.
Overview
Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA,OTCQB:SAGMF,FSE:20H) is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of critical minerals assets in top-tier mining jurisdictions. The company’s flagship Radar titanium-vanadium-iron project in Labrador recently delivered significant drill results setting the stage for what could become a globally significant vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) opportunity.
Early drilling has confirmed thick, high-grade layers of mineralization containing titanium, vanadium and iron — three metals essential to steelmaking, aerospace, defense and new energy storage technologies. The project covers the entire Dykes River intrusion, a large mineral system on par with some of the world’s best-known titanium-vanadium operations, such as Panzhihua in China and Tellnes in Norway. Geophysical surveys and drilling suggest that only a fraction of the 20-kilometre mineralized trend has been tested so far, leaving huge upside for further growth.
While Radar is currently the primary focus, Saga also maintains exposure to uranium and lithium through the Double Mer uranium property in Labrador and the Legacy lithium JV with Rio Tinto in Quebec. This balanced portfolio positions Saga to benefit from multiple high-demand supply chains supporting the global energy transition.
Company Highlights
- Globally Significant Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project: Newly confirmed high-grade titanomagnetite discovery at Radar project with an inferred 20 km oxide layering strike within the Dykes River intrusion.
- Drill intercepts at Radar include up to 43 percent iron, 9.4 percent titanium dioxide (TiO₂) and 0.66 percent vanadium oxide (V₂O₅).Claims have been expanded to secure the entire titanomagnetite-bearing intrusion.
- Rio Tinto JV: A C$44 million option agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada to advance the Legacy lithium project in James Bay, Quebec, part of North America’s newest lithium district.
- Double Mer Uranium Project: Drill-ready 25,600-hectare project covering an 18 km uranium-rich trend, with U₃O₈ grades up to 0.43 percent and scintillometer readings up to 27,000 cps.
- Diversified pipeline: Additional North Wind iron ore property in the Labrador Trough with historical grades up to 75 percent iron oxide (Fe₂O₃) in surface samples.
- Strong leadership with a track record across mining, exploration and capital markets.
Key Projects
Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project (Flagship)
The Radar project is Saga’s current flagship asset located ~10 km from Cartwright, Labrador. With the potential to become a globally significant VTM discovery, the project covers 24,175 hectares over the Dykes River intrusion, a billion-year-old layered mafic complex comparable in scale to Greenland’s Skaergaard intrusion and analogous to globally recognized VTM systems at Panzhihua (China) and Tellnes (Norway).
Project Highlights:
- 2025 maiden drill program confirmed continuous titanomagnetite layers with intercepts grading up to 43 percent iron, 9.4 percent TiO₂ and 0.66 percent V₂O₅. Titanomagnetite-rich intercepts averaged 20 to 40 percent, with massive layers exceeding 60 percent.
- Expanded claims now secure the entire 160 sq km titanomagnetite-bearing intrusion.
- Geophysical work linked the oxide-rich layering over >20-km strike with magnetic high anomalies, ground-truthed by drilling and mapping.
- Winter 2025 drilling in the Hawkeye Zone, guided by 3D magnetic inversion and VLF-EM, intersected a 300- to 400-m thick titanomagnetite-rich sequence. The highest V₂O₅ assays correlate with these thicker bands, pointing to a major magmatic pulse.
- At the Trapper Zone, summer geophysics revealed a 3-km continuous anomaly with magnetic readings up to 115,500 nT, among the highest recorded, highlighting exceptional mineralization potential.
- Mineralogical studies confirm ilmenite inclusions within magnetite, suggesting metallurgical simplicity and potential for a combined vanadium-titanium-iron concentrate, echoing vertically integrated operations like Panzhihua.
- Supported by excellent infrastructure, including road access, deep-water port, hydroelectric power and an airstrip near Cartwright, Labrador.
- Strong community collaboration, with the Mayor of Cartwright issuing a formal letter of support, and local workers engaged in field programs.
- Comprehensive 2024–2025 work programs integrated geophysics, drilling, petrography, geological mapping, and infrastructure upgrades, rapidly advancing project understanding.
Double Mer Uranium Project
The Double Mer uranium project is located in eastern central Labrador, 90 km northeast of Happy Valley, Goose Bay. The property lies between Lake Melville and Double Mer, both inlets off the Labrador Sea, and covers three high-priority uranium zones – Luivik, Nanuk and Katjuk – along an 18-kilometre mineralized trend.
Regional map of the Double Mer uranium project in Labrador, Canada
Project Highlights:
- 1,024 claims spanning 25,600 hectares in eastern Labrador, covering the Luivik, Nanuk and Katjuk zones along an 18-km uranium trend.
- Rock sampling returned up to 0.428 percent U₃O₈ with scintillometer readings as high as 27,000 cps.
- Geological parallels to Labrador’s Central Mineral Belt (CMB), home to Paladin Energy’s Michelin deposit.
Legacy Lithium
The Legacy lithium property is dedicated to expanding North America’s newest lithium district in the prolific James Bay region of Quebec. The projects span over 65,849 hectares and hosts the same geological setting along strike from Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration and Loyal Lithium in the La Grande sub-province.
Project Highlights:
- Subject of a C$44.4 million JV option with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada, under which Rio Tinto acts as operator and can earn up to 75 percent.
- 100+ documented pegmatite outcrops with multiple prospective lithium-bearing zones for follow-up in 2025.
- Benefits from Quebec’s Plan du Nord infrastructure development program.
North Wind
The North Wind project is located in west central Labrador, 16 km southwest of Schefferville, Quebec within the Labrador Trough.
Project Highlights:
- Covers 6,375 hectares and 255 claims.
- Historical drilling averaged 21 percent iron across eight holes, including intercepts from the Lower Red Green Chert unit with grades up to 75 percent Fe₂O₃.
- 2024 fieldwork confirmed a 4-km NW-SE mineralization trend, reinforcing the project’s scale and grade potential.
Management Team
Michael Stier – Chief Executive Officer and Director
Educated in business management and finance, Michael Stier has spent the past 15 years focused on and building expertise in capital markets. Experienced in corporate structure, finance, business development, IPOs, M&A and wealth management, Stier served as a CIBC IIROC licensed senior financial advisor, senior analyst for a private equity company and more recently holds executive and directorship roles with private companies and publicly listed issuers. He has consulted in industries including mining, oil & gas, fintech, VR, eSports, health, life sciences and biotech. In addition to Saga, Stier has acted for several public entities and currently sits on the board of GoldHaven Resources.
Terence Lee – Chief Financial Officer
Terence Lee is a CPA with over nine years of finance experience in reporting under International Financial Reporting Standards. Lee has worked in financial planning, analysis and reporting for companies across various industries including mining, technology, real estate, life sciences, education and private healthcare. Lee graduated with a BA from Simon Fraser University, a Diploma of Accounting from UBC’s Sauder School of Business and articled with BDO LLP. Lee is CFO of various private and publicly listed companies.
Michael Garagan – Chief Geological Officer
With a Bachelor of Science in Geology, Michael Garagan has 15 years of experience in the exploration industry with projects across the world including Africa, Asia, North and South America. He encountered a diverse experience of deposit styles from gold to base metals in porphyry, orogenic, epithermal and VMS deposits to uranium and lithium pegmatites. Notable projects include B2 Gold’s Otjikoto project in Namibia, Night Hawk’s Colomac project in NWT, Unigold’s Neita project in the Dominican Republic, as well as Hudbay’s Lalor Mine in Snowlake, Manitoba.
Michael Waldkirch – Independent Director
Michael Waldkirch is a CPA and CGA with over 25 years of professional experience. Since 1998, he has led the accounting firm of Michael Waldkirch & Company, specializing in accounting, tax and business consultancy services to a wide variety of public and private companies. He has represented a wide variety of public corporations including mining, oil and gas and technology companies listed on the TSX, TSXV, NYSE-American, NASDAQ and OTC-BB. He has served as CFO of numerous Canadian and US publicly listed companies, including Gold Standard Ventures and Barksdale Resources and is currently an independent board member of US Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU).
Harrison Pokrandt - Independent Director
With 7 years of experience in mineral exploration, Harrison Pokrandt has worked on multiple styles of geology including porphyry, VMS, orogenic, Epithermal, and Carlin-style deposits throughout countries such as Canada, Nevada, Uzbekistan, Finland, Japan, and Mali. Primarily working in gold in multiple districts, Pokrandt has experience in exploration projects and mines within all stages of project development from grassroots to development projects as well as active mines. Some flagship projects he has experience with include B2Gold’s Fekola, Skeena Resources’s Eskay Creek, as well as B2Gold’s Back River Project. Pokrandt studied earth science at Carleton University and is currently employed at Scorpio Gold Corporation as VP of Exploration.
03 September
Sweden Moves to Lift Uranium-Mining Ban Through Legislative Proposal
Sweden has announced plans to lift its seven year ban on uranium mining, with a proposal to amend its Environmental Code and Minerals Act expected in parliament later this year.
If approved, the changes would take effect on January 1, 2026.
The proposal follows the conclusions of a government inquiry completed in December 2024, which recommended that uranium be treated under the same legal framework as other concession minerals. That recommendation was reviewed by the Council on Legislation in June 2025, clearing the way for parliament to consider a repeal.
Enacted in 2018, the ban prevented the issue of any new permits for uranium exploration or mining and halted development of projects despite Sweden’s significant uranium potential.
Climate and Environment Minister Romina Pourmokhtari said in February last year that the prohibition had become an obstacle to both Sweden’s mining sector and its energy transition.
“It must be legal to take care of the Swedish uranium that is already out of the ground; it is completely incomprehensible that the miners had to treat it as waste,” Pourmokhtari remarked.
If lawmakers approve the amendments, uranium would once again qualify as a concession mineral under the Minerals Act. This would allow companies to apply for exploration permits and processing concessions, provided they meet the same regulatory conditions that apply to other metals and minerals. Industry officials and politicians have argued that removing the ban will also help unlock deposits of critical minerals that often occur alongside uranium.
Mats Green, group leader in the Moderate Party’s economic affairs committee, welcomed the move, calling the prohibition misguided from the start. “The ban on uranium mining was wrong when it was introduced – the fact that we are now removing it is positive for Sweden as an industrial and mining nation,” he said.
The policy shift comes as Sweden pursues a broader revival of nuclear power. In November 2023, parliament removed a longstanding cap on the number of nuclear reactors and authorized construction on new sites.
Today, six reactors supply about one-third of Sweden’s electricity, with the country importing nearly all its nuclear fuel.
The possibility of renewed uranium development has drawn interest from international companies.
In June, Australian firms Aura Energy (ASX:AEE,LSE:AURA,OTC Pink:AUEEF) and Neu Horizon Uranium announced plans to collaborate on Swedish uranium projects should the ban be lifted. Aura Energy controls the Häggån deposit in Jämtland, described as one of the world’s largest undeveloped uranium resources with an inferred 800 million pounds of contained U3O8. Neu Horizon Uranium holds a portfolio of projects in key mineralized regions of the country.
District Metals (TSXV:DMX,OTCQB:DMXCF), a Canadian company with major exploration holdings in Sweden, also welcomed the government’s announcement. CEO Garrett Ainsworth said in a statement:
“We are pleased to see that the Swedish government is moving forward with the removal of the uranium ban. It is obvious that the Swedish government’s ambition is to create a regulatory framework where uranium is treated in the same fashion as other metals and minerals and with the same permitting requirements.”
District holds the Viken Energy Metals deposit, located in Central Sweden, which it describes as the largest undeveloped mineral resource estimate of uranium in the world. The deposit also contains significant quantities of vanadium, molybdenum, nickel, copper, zinc and other critical raw materials.
While approval is not guaranteed, the government holds momentum after its success in overturning restrictions on nuclear reactor builds. If passed, the new law would mark the first time since 2018 that companies can apply for uranium exploration permits in Sweden. The legislative proposal is expected to reach parliament before the end of 2025.
