Uranium Energy Corp Forms National Security Advisory Council to Bolster Expansion into Uranium Conversion

Uranium Energy Corp Forms National Security Advisory Council to Bolster Expansion into Uranium Conversion

NYSE American: UEC

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC"), is pleased to announce the appointment of the Honorable Tom D'Agostino, Admiral James F. Caldwell (USN, Ret.), Admiral William K. Lescher (USN, Ret.) and the Honorable Neile Miller to UEC's National Security Advisory Council (the "Council"). These appointments advance the Company's expansion into uranium conversion through its subsidiary, United States Uranium Refining & Conversion Corp. ("UR&C"), and cement UEC's position as the emerging national champion of the front end of the American nuclear fuel cycle.

Honorable Tom D'Agostino

Mr. D'Agostino and Admiral Caldwell will serve as Co-Chairs of the Council. The Council includes two former Admirals and two former heads of the National Nuclear Security Administration (the "NNSA"), the agency that recently issued a request for information seeking a long-term domestic supply of unobligated U.S.-origin uranium and conversion services.

Amir Adnani, President and CEO, stated:

"Defense demand for American nuclear fuel is growing quickly, with the Army's Janus Program bringing microreactors to U.S. military bases and the Navy's expanding fleet continuing to run on nuclear power. We are honored to have such esteemed national security leaders supporting the UEC team as we build an American supply chain, from mine to conversion, for critical defense missions."

The Honorable Tom D'Agostino, former Administrator of the NNSA and Co-Chair of UEC's National Security Advisory Council, stated:

"The NNSA's mission depends on a reliable, long-term supply of unobligated U.S.-origin uranium, mined and converted using American technology. UEC is uniquely positioned to deliver that supply, with the largest U.S. uranium resource base and a clear path into domestic conversion. I look forward to helping the Company serve this vital national mission."

Admiral James F. Caldwell, former Director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and Co-Chair of UEC's National Security Advisory Council, stated:

"For more than 75 years, naval nuclear power has provided the Navy's submarines and aircraft carriers with an incredible warfighting advantage, and that mission depends on secure, reliable, domestic fuel supply. As the Navy embarks on a future generation of nuclear-powered submarines, aircraft carriers, and potentially other warships, and as nuclear energy expands across the Department of War, a strong American uranium and conversion industry is essential to mission readiness. I am proud to help UEC build it."

The Honorable Spencer Abraham, former U.S. Secretary of Energy and Chairman of UEC's Board of Directors, added:

"As Secretary of Energy, I saw firsthand how America's nuclear deterrent, naval propulsion and civilian nuclear power all depend on secure domestic fuel supply. Today, domestic conversion is the essential link between American uranium and the billions of dollars being invested in new U.S. enrichment capacity. The leaders on this Council ran the very programs that rely on that supply, and their guidance will be invaluable as the nation expands it."

The Honorable Tom D'Agostino served more than 36 years in government. As Under Secretary of Energy for Nuclear Security and Administrator of the NNSA from 2007 to 2013, under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, he was responsible for the safety, security and effectiveness of the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile, and he remains the longest-serving Administrator in the agency's history. Earlier, as Deputy Administrator for Defense Programs, he directed the Stockpile Stewardship Program across the national laboratories and production plants. As a former naval submarine officer, he also supported the SEAWOLF submarine propulsion program and was instrumental in initiating the Department of Energy's ("DOE") strategy for tritium production. He later led Fluor Corporation's government business as Business Group President, Mission Solutions.

Admiral James F. Caldwell retired from the U.S. Navy in 2024 after a distinguished 43-year career. As Director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program from 2015 to 2024, he oversaw the safe, reliable operation of the Navy's nuclear-powered submarine and aircraft carrier fleet, which under his leadership achieved more than 15 million miles steamed on nuclear power and more than 800 reactor-years of safe operations. He also played a significant role in establishing the framework for Australia's acquisition of conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines under the AUKUS partnership. Earlier, he served as Naval Inspector General and commanded the U.S. Pacific Fleet Submarine Force. He currently serves on the boards of directors of Fluor Corporation and Entergy Corporation.

Admiral William K. Lescher had a distinguished 42-year career with the U.S. Navy, most recently as Vice Chief of Naval Operations, the second-highest-ranking officer in the Navy, from 2020 until his retirement in 2022, and previously as Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Integration of Capabilities and Resources. He also served as the Joint Staff Deputy Director for Resources and Acquisition and Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget. He currently serves as a Board Director, Executive Advisor and Executive Coach at Boston Consulting Group.

The Honorable Neile Miller is a former Acting Administrator and Principal Deputy Administrator of the NNSA and former Acting Under Secretary of Energy for Nuclear Security under President Barack Obama. She also served as DOE's Budget Director and was a member of the Credit Review Board and the Risk and Credit Committees of DOE's Loan Programs Office. Previously, she served two tours at the White House Office of Management and Budget, focusing on nuclear security and nuclear energy programs.

About Uranium Energy Corp

Uranium Energy Corp is America's largest and fastest growing uranium company. The Company controls the largest uranium resource base and the most licensed production capacity in the United States, totaling approximately 12 million pounds per year across its Wyoming and South Texas platforms. In Canada, the Company controls one of the most extensive land and resource portfolios in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, anchored by the Roughrider Project. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, United States Uranium Refining & Conversion Corp., UEC is pursuing domestic refining and conversion capabilities to further strengthen the U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain. UEC maintains a 100% unhedged uranium strategy, providing full exposure to uranium market fundamentals. The Company is managed by professionals with decades of experience across uranium exploration, development, production and fuel cycle infrastructure.

Stock Exchange Information:
NYSE American: UEC
WKN: AØJDRR
ISIN: US9168961038

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and applicable Canadian securities laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "pending" or "potential." Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's expectations regarding the impacts of governmental initiatives, the Company's expectations, plans and goals respecting UR&C and the Company's expectations regarding participation in government procurement and similar processes. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties may include, among others: proposed exploration and development activities may not produce anticipated results; variations in the underlying assumptions associated with the estimation or realization of mineral resources; the availability of necessary capital; the Company and UR&C may not be successful in government procurement and similar processes; accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, those associated with the environment, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, title disputes or claims limitations; any deterioration in political support for nuclear energy or uranium mining; changes in government regulations and policies; changes in demand for nuclear power; any failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; weather and other natural phenomena; and the other risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available under its profile at www.sec.gov. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement.

Admiral James Caldwell

Admiral William Lescher

Honorable Neile Miller

UEC Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uranium-energy-corp-forms-national-security-advisory-council-to-bolster-expansion-into-uranium-conversion-302906589.html

SOURCE Uranium Energy Corp

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

uecnyseamerican:uecenergy investing
UEC
The Conversation (0)
Syntholene Energy Corp Appoints Canon Bryan, Cofounder of Terrestrial Energy (IMSR), Uranium Energy Corp (UEC), NioCorp (NB), and United Nations Global Compact Director to Board of Directors

Syntholene Energy Corp Appoints Canon Bryan, Cofounder of Terrestrial Energy (IMSR), Uranium Energy Corp (UEC), NioCorp (NB), and United Nations Global Compact Director to Board of Directors

SYNTHOLENE ENERGY CORP (TSXV: ESAF) (FSE: 3DD0) ("Syntholene"), a leading innovator in synthetic fuel technology, announces the appointment of Canon Bryan as member of the Syntholene Board of Directors. Mr. Bryan's extensive background in finance, entrepreneurship, and executive management... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy Corp Appoints Canon Bryan, Cofounder of Terrestrial Energy , Uranium Energy Corp , NioCorp , and United Nations Global Compact Director to Board of Directors

Syntholene Energy Corp Appoints Canon Bryan, Cofounder of Terrestrial Energy , Uranium Energy Corp , NioCorp , and United Nations Global Compact Director to Board of Directors

Syntholene Energy CORP (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) ("Syntholene"), a leading innovator in synthetic fuel technology, announces the appointment of Canon Bryan as member of the Syntholene Board of Directors. Mr. Bryan's extensive background in finance, entrepreneurship, and executive... Keep Reading...
North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU)

North Shore Makes Final Option Payment And Completes Earn-In For West Bear Property

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has met its final earn-in obligation for the West Bear property ("West Bear")under an option agreement dated April 18, 2022 (as amended, the "West Bear Option Agreement") with Gem Oil Inc. ("Gem... Keep Reading...
Vanguard Mining

Vanguard Mining Finalizes Acquisition of Strategic 90,000 ha Uranium Project Adjacent to UEC's 8.96M-lb Yuty Deposit in Paraguay

Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Announces Closing of Option and Purchase Agreements with Hatchet Uranium for Several of its Uranium Projects Located in the Athabasca Basin

Skyharbour Announces Closing of Option and Purchase Agreements with Hatchet Uranium for Several of its Uranium Projects Located in the Athabasca Basin

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 4 th 2024, closing has occurred on the option agreement (the "Agreement") with Hatchet, whereby Hatchet Uranium... Keep Reading...
JAGUAR URANIUM ANNOUNCES MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AT LAGUNA SALADA IN ARGENTINA

JAGUAR URANIUM ANNOUNCES MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AT LAGUNA SALADA IN ARGENTINA

Large-Scale, Bulk-Tonnage, Near-Surface Potential Uranium-Vanadium Resource: 4.2 million lbs. of Indicated and 10.1 million lbs. of Inferred U₃O₈ 31.1 million lbs. of Indicated and 57.3 million lbs. of Inferred V₂O₅ Includes 21.1 Mt Indicated at 119 ppm U₃O₈ Eq¹. and 34.0 Mt Inferred at 170 ppm... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Successfully Acquires Four Blocks in Brazil's Open Acreage Bid Round

Alvopetro Successfully Acquires Four Blocks in Brazil's Open Acreage Bid Round

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) was awarded four blocks in the 6th Cycle of the Permanent Concession Offer of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (the ANP) in Brazil. The four blocks cover 462.4 square kilometres and are all located in the Tucano... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Commences Drilling at the Getty East Uranium Joint Venture with Partner Denison Mines at the Russell Lake Project Area

Skyharbour Commences Drilling at the Getty East Uranium Joint Venture with Partner Denison Mines at the Russell Lake Project Area

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) ("Skyharbour", "SYH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Getty East Uranium Joint Venture ("Getty East" or the "Property") representing the first phase of drilling in 2026 at this... Keep Reading...
Premier American Uranium Reports 10 ft of 0.064% eU?O? in Ongoing Drilling at Kaycee, Wyoming

Premier American Uranium Reports 10 ft of 0.064% eU?O? in Ongoing Drilling at Kaycee, Wyoming

Premier American Uranium Inc. ("PUR", the "Company" or "Premier American Uranium") (TSXV: PUR) (OTCQB: PAUIF) is pleased to report another positive update on mid-season results from the 2026 exploration drilling program at the Company's wholly-owned Kaycee Project ("Kaycee" or the "Project"),... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Initiates Partner Funded Surface Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project, Eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Standard Uranium Initiates Partner Funded Surface Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project, Eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of additional ground exploration on its Corvo Uranium Project ("Corvo", or the "Project"), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement... Keep Reading...
Jaguar Uranium Reports Final Uranium Assay Result From Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium Project of 4.21% U?O?

Jaguar Uranium Reports Final Uranium Assay Result From Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium Project of 4.21% U?O?

Over-limit reanalysis of selective outcrop composite sample 4319 returned 4.21% U3O8 (equivalent to 3.57% U).1 Updated channel and rock chip sample assay results containing copper (up to 8.54%), uranium oxide (up to 4.21%), silver (up to 708 g/t) and vanadium oxide (up to 2.27%)2. Sampling of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Signs Definitive Gold and Silver Purchase Agreement with Ocean Partners

VanadiumCorp and Université de Sherbrooke Announce Publication of Peer-Reviewed Research on Lac Doré Vanadiferous Titanomagnetite

Angkor Resources Reports University Study Supporting Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Potential at Andong Bor, Cambodia

Cygnus Metals Limited: Kazakhstan regulatory approval received

Related News

copper investing

Ivanhoe Q3 Copper Output Rises But Yearly Target Slips

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Signs Definitive Gold and Silver Purchase Agreement with Ocean Partners

battery metals investing

VanadiumCorp and Université de Sherbrooke Announce Publication of Peer-Reviewed Research on Lac Doré Vanadiferous Titanomagnetite

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Reports University Study Supporting Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Potential at Andong Bor, Cambodia

base metals investing

Cygnus Metals Limited: Kazakhstan regulatory approval received

base metals investing

Fathom Nickel Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, Gochager Lake Ni-Cu-Co Deposit, Saskatchewan

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyproMag USA Secures Power and Advances Project Readiness for Texas Rare Earth Magnet Recycling and Manufacturing Hub