Updated Effective Date: Huron Consulting Group Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASD: HURN) will replace Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: SUPN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 before the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 3, instead of Monday, November 2. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: INDV) is acquiring Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a transaction expected to close soon, subject to final closing conditions. Post merger, Indivior Pharmaceuticals will assume the name Supernus Inc. and will trade under the symbol SUPN. It will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the original November 2 effective date in its October 22, 2026 press release and is revising the effective date due to a special dividend ex- date announcement related to the merger.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Nov 3, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Huron Consulting Group

HURN

Industrials

Nov 3, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

SUPN

Health Care

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S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/updated-effective-date-huron-consulting-group-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-302922778.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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