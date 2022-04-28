Universal Proptech Inc. announces that Frank Carnevale will step down as the Company's Chief Growth Officer to pursue a new opportunity on May 10, 2022.Chris Hazelton, CEO of UPI commented: "On behalf of the Board of the Directors and the Management team, I would like to express our gratitude for the leadership, strategic influence and guidance Frank has provided to the Company over the last few years. We wish Frank ...

UPI:CA