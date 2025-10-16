UBS Hires Financial Advisor Robert Lauer in Franklin, Tennessee

UBS Wealth Management today announced the hiring of Financial Advisor Robert (Bob) Lauer in Franklin, TN. Bob and his team join the UBS South Market, which is led by Market Executive Greg Achten and is part of the firm's Southeast Region, led by Regional Director Julie Fox. Robert reports to Market Director Ryan McCann.
"We are pleased to welcome Bob and his team to UBS," said Greg Achten, South Market Executive at UBS. "Bob's extensive experience will be a valuable addition to our team as we continue to strengthen our capabilities across Tennessee. We are confident that he will be able to leverage our world class wealth management platform and resources to better serve clients."
"Bob's experience and focus on working with clients across generations is a strong fit for our team," said Ryan McCann, Market Director at UBS. "We look forward to supporting Bob and his team as they grow their business and expand the suite of financial services they provide to clients."
Bob brings more than two decades of experience in financial services to UBS. He previously spent over 19 years at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in Franklin and in the Chicago area. Bob advises high net worth business owners and families on comprehensive financial planning, cash flow management and investment matters to ensure their wealth lasts across multi-generations. He is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP ® ) and holds a Bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University.
Also joining Bob is Client Service Associate Heather Pollina.
