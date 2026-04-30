UBS hires Financial Advisor Luke Naes in Boulder, Colorado

UBS today announced that Luke Naes has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor in its Boulder, Colorado office. He joins the UBS Mountain West Market, led by Market Executive Mitch Markley and Senior Market Director Tyler Hutchens .

Luke joins UBS Private Wealth Management from Bank of America Private Bank, where he advised high-net-worth individuals, families, business owners and institutions on portfolio management and wealth planning strategies. He brings a decade of experience helping clients navigate evolving market conditions while aligning investment strategies with their financial goals, risk tolerance and liquidity needs.

"Luke brings a thoughtful, client-focused approach and deep experience advising sophisticated clients through complex financial decisions," said Mitch Markley, Market Executive at UBS. "His background working with business owners and executives, particularly around liquidity events, makes him a strong addition to our Boulder office and the broader Mountain West region."

Luke primarily works with successful business owners and executives, with a particular focus on pre-liquidity event planning and post-liquidity event wealth management. He partners closely with clients to help them navigate the decisions that come before, during and after a major transaction, building long-term, collaborative relationships grounded in trust, clear communication and a deep understanding of each client's personal and financial priorities.

�Luke's experience guiding clients through pivotal moments from preparing for a transaction to managing wealth afterward aligns well with how we serve clients at UBS," said Tyler Hutchens, Senior Market Director at UBS. "We are pleased to welcome him to the team and look forward to supporting his continued growth and success at the firm."

Luke has served clients since 2015 and holds registrations as a general securities representative and investment adviser representative.

A Colorado native, Luke grew up in Parker and earned his undergraduate degrees in Accounting and Finance, as well as his MBA, from the University of Colorado Boulder.

Notes to Editors

About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 7 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the fourth quarter 2025. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2026. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. For press use only.

Media Contact:
Christina Aquilina
Christina.aquilina@ubs.com

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