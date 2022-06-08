Gaming Investing News

Ubisoft is launching Ubisoft RADAR, its first-ever $10 million investment fund dedicated to identifying, financing, and supporting games created by independent studios in Quebec .

Ubisoft RADAR aims to support Quebec entrepreneurs in the video game industry by maintaining intellectual property in Quebec.

The fund will support gaming projects at one of the following key moments in their development:

  • At the beginning of the project in the concept phase and at the start of production
  • At the end of development to launch the best game possible on the market
  • At the time of marketing to optimize the visibility and notoriety of the product

"For 25 years, Ubisoft has contributed to the development of the video game industry in Quebec , now the third largest hub in the industry. With this investment fund, we want to reaffirm the importance of continuing to expand the fantastic local technological and creative ecosystem while supporting independent creators. These are the two essential levers for shaping the future of Ubisoft and more broadly, that of our industry," said Yves Guillemot, Ubisoft CEO and co-founder.

In addition to providing flexible financing solutions adapted to each project, Ubisoft RADAR will provide the selected companies with personalized support from internal experts and external partners.

"Ubisoft RADAR is the latest addition to the partnerships, mentorships, and financial assistance offered by Ubisoft Entrepreneurs to support Quebec independent developers and encourage creativity in this vibrant industry. It's another opportunity to make sure our ecosystem thrives," said Francis Baillet , vice-president of corporate affairs at Ubisoft.

The profits generated by the fund will be reinvested until 2030 to support the creativity of the province's indie studios in the years to come.

The first round of funding will be distributed in the fall of 2022. Entrepreneurs can obtain information and apply for financial assistance today on the Ubisoft RADAR website.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft—creator of worlds—is committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft's global teams have created and developed a diverse portfolio of games, including brands such as Assassin's Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®, The Crew®, Tom Clancy's The Division®, and Watch Dogs®. With Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, earn rewards, and connect with friends on other platforms. The Ubisoft+ subscription service boasts a growing catalogue of over a hundred games and downloadable content (DLC). In the 2021–22 fiscal year, Ubisoft achieved a net book value of €2.129 million. For more information, visit: http://www.ubisoftgroup.com .

© 2022 Ubisoft Entertainment. All rights reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

