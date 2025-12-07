The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
December 07, 2025
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement
Sign up to get your FREE
Locksley Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
29 September
Locksley Resources
High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play Keep Reading...
03 December
Trading Halt
01 December
Locksley Resources Limited to Establish ADR Program with BNY Mellon
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced that it has been progressing a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") program with The Bank of New York Mellon ("BNY"), the global leader in depositary receipt services. The Company has been advised that the ADR program will be available on or after 3rd of December... Keep Reading...
27 November
Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Drill Program Operations Commence at El CampoDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
26 November
Locksley Resources Limited Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) provided a significant operational update for its Mojave Project in California, confirming that the project has now transitioned into the drilling program phase. HIGHLIGHTS - Activities have commenced for Locksley's maiden drilling campaign at the El Campo Rare Earths Prospect, marking... Keep Reading...
24 November
Locksley Strengthens U.S. Defense Supply Chain Strategy with Appointment of Lockhead Martin Materials Leader to Advisory Board
Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF) announced the company has appointed Stacy Newstead to its advisory board as Strategic Advisor-Materials Strategy. Ms. Newstead brings more than 20 years of experience across U.S. government, defense and industrial sectors. She currently serves as Materials Strategy and Risk Manager at Lockheed Martin, where she leads initiatives to... Keep Reading...
04 December
ABx Receives First Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate Sample from Deep Leads
ABx Group (ASX:ABX) said the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) has produced the first mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) sample from the Deep Leads resource in Northern Tasmania.A Tuesday (December 2) press release states that the ANSTO sample contains 4 percent... Keep Reading...
02 December
China Issues First Streamlined Rare Earth Export Licenses
China has reportedly issued the first batch of streamlined rare earth export permits to several magnet makers since its implementation of a new rare earth licensing regime following the recent Trump–Xi summit.According to a Reuters exclusive, the source said at least three major producers... Keep Reading...
26 November
Raises $2.25M to Expedite Developing Harts Range Project Post Metallium Deal
New Frontier Minerals Ltd (LSE and ASX: NFM) is pleased to advise that it has received ﬁrm commitments to subscribe for A$2,250,000 (before costs) through a placement of 107,142,857 shares ("New Share") to professional and sophisticated investors at an issue price of $0.021 per share... Keep Reading...
25 November
China’s Rare Earths Crackdown Puts MP Materials in the Spotlight
For years, rare earths have been discussed mostly in times of crisis — a supply scare here, a geopolitical flare there. This year, the strategic minerals are again taking center stage as China reasserts control over the sector.The latest round of rare earths policy shifts has put new attention... Keep Reading...
20 November
MP Materials, US Department of Defense Strike Saudi Rare Earths Refinery Deal
MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and the US Department of Defense have entered into a joint venture with Saudi Arabia’s Maaden to build a rare earths refinery in the Kingdom, marking the first major project under a new US-Saudi critical minerals cooperation framework signed in Washington this week.The... Keep Reading...
19 November
Start of Cross-Trading on OTCQB Venture Market
Appointment of U.S. Broker and Financial Advisor
Harena Rare Earths Plc (LSE: HREE), the rare earths company focused on the Ampasindava ionic clay rare earth project in Madagascar (the "Ampasindava Project"), is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") have been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Locksley Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00