U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement

U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement

Download the PDF here.

locksley resourceslky:auasx:lkyprecious metals investingrare earth investingsilver investingRare Earth Investing
LKY:AU
Locksley Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Locksley Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Locksley Resources

Locksley Resources

High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited to Establish ADR Program with BNY Mellon

Locksley Resources Limited to Establish ADR Program with BNY Mellon

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced that it has been progressing a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") program with The Bank of New York Mellon ("BNY"), the global leader in depositary receipt services. The Company has been advised that the ADR program will be available on or after 3rd of December... Keep Reading...
Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo

Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Drill Program Operations Commence at El CampoDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo

Locksley Resources Limited Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) provided a significant operational update for its Mojave Project in California, confirming that the project has now transitioned into the drilling program phase. HIGHLIGHTS - Activities have commenced for Locksley's maiden drilling campaign at the El Campo Rare Earths Prospect, marking... Keep Reading...
Locksley Strengthens U.S. Defense Supply Chain Strategy with Appointment of Lockhead Martin Materials Leader to Advisory Board

Locksley Strengthens U.S. Defense Supply Chain Strategy with Appointment of Lockhead Martin Materials Leader to Advisory Board

Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF) announced the company has appointed Stacy Newstead to its advisory board as Strategic Advisor-Materials Strategy. Ms. Newstead brings more than 20 years of experience across U.S. government, defense and industrial sectors. She currently serves as Materials Strategy and Risk Manager at Lockheed Martin, where she leads initiatives to... Keep Reading...
Colorful rare earths in blue, orange and black hues clustered together.

ABx Receives First Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate Sample from Deep Leads

ABx Group (ASX:ABX) said the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) has produced the first mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) sample from the Deep Leads resource in Northern Tasmania.A Tuesday (December 2) press release states that the ANSTO sample contains 4 percent... Keep Reading...
Hand holding a 3D map of China, colored in red with yellow stars.

China Issues First Streamlined Rare Earth Export Licenses

China has reportedly issued the first batch of streamlined rare earth export permits to several magnet makers since its implementation of a new rare earth licensing regime following the recent Trump–Xi summit.According to a Reuters exclusive, the source said at least three major producers... Keep Reading...
New Frontier Minerals (ASX: NFM)

Raises $2.25M to Expedite Developing Harts Range Project Post Metallium Deal

New Frontier Minerals Ltd (LSE and ASX: NFM) is pleased to advise that it has received ﬁrm commitments to subscribe for A$2,250,000 (before costs) through a placement of 107,142,857 shares ("New Share") to professional and sophisticated investors at an issue price of $0.021 per share... Keep Reading...
Chains with Chinese and American flags breaking apart, symbolizing division.

China’s Rare Earths Crackdown Puts MP Materials in the Spotlight

For years, rare earths have been discussed mostly in times of crisis — a supply scare here, a geopolitical flare there. This year, the strategic minerals are again taking center stage as China reasserts control over the sector.The latest round of rare earths policy shifts has put new attention... Keep Reading...
Saudi Arabian flag waving against a blue sky.

MP Materials, US Department of Defense Strike Saudi Rare Earths Refinery Deal

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and the US Department of Defense have entered into a joint venture with Saudi Arabia’s Maaden to build a rare earths refinery in the Kingdom, marking the first major project under a new US-Saudi critical minerals cooperation framework signed in Washington this week.The... Keep Reading...
Start of Cross-Trading on OTCQB Venture Market

Start of Cross-Trading on OTCQB Venture Market

Appointment of U.S. Broker and Financial Advisor

Harena Rare Earths Plc (LSE: HREE), the rare earths company focused on the Ampasindava ionic clay rare earth project in Madagascar (the "Ampasindava Project"), is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") have been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Locksley Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Locksley Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Trading Halt

Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

Copper Quest Closes $1,927,000 Private Placement

Nevada Sunrise Clarifies Investor Relations Agreement

Related News

Gold Investing

Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Closes $1,927,000 Private Placement

Silver Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Bayhorse Silver Runs With 73 Percent Gain

Silver Investing

Editor's Picks: Silver Price Smashes All-time High, Nearly Hits US$60

Scandium Investing

NioCorp Acquires FEA Materials to Build US Scandium Supply Chain

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?