U.S. Bank Freight Payment Index: Shipper Costs Hit Five-Year High as Freight Demand Stalls

  • Shipper spending rose 5.2% quarter-over-quarter and 32.1% year-over-year, the largest annual increase since 2021
  • Freight volumes varied sharply by region, while spending increased in every region. Most notably, the Southwest saw a 51.6% year-over-year increase
  • Tighter capacity, rising rates and diesel prices that exceeded $6 per gallon drove higher costs

U.S. shippers continue to pay more to move freight even as shipment volumes remain largely unchanged, according to the latest U.S. Bank Freight Payment Index . Third-quarter shipper spending surged 32.1% from a year ago, marking the largest annual increase since 2021, primarily driven by tightened carrier capacity and diesel prices climbing over $6.50 per gallon nationally.

National shipment volumes increased both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year for the first time since 2021, but the gains were modest at 0.4% and 0.5% respectively.

"What makes this quarter notable is that outlays are rising much faster than freight volumes," said Bob Costello, senior vice president and chief economist at the American Trucking Associations. "Freight demand remains uneven, but companies are encountering tighter truck capacity, higher fuel costs and stronger carrier pricing power. As a result, shippers are spending substantially more to move essentially the same amount of freight."

Regional results underscore a divided market

Shipments increased in the Southeast, Southwest and Northeast but declined in the West and Midwest. The Southeast posted the strongest quarter-over-quarter shipment gain at 4.7%, while the West recorded the largest decline at 3.1%. Compared with a year earlier, the Northeast led shipment growth at 2.8%.

Spending rose in every region both sequentially and year-over-year. Quarter-over-quarter gains ranged from 0.6% in the Midwest to 9% in the Southeast. The Southwest posted the largest annual increase at 51.6%, reflecting especially tight capacity as enforcement actions reduced the availability of drivers hauling domestic loads. The West also faced outsized fuel pressure, with California diesel reaching $8.25 per gallon in late September.

"Freight conditions vary by region, but cost pressure is widespread," said Bobby Holland, director of freight business analytics at U.S. Bank. "Even where volumes are flat or declining, tighter capacity and higher operating costs are driving spending higher."

Shipments
QoQ

Shipments
YoY

Spending
QoQ

Spending
YoY

National

0.4%

0.5%

5.2%

32.1%

West

-3.1%

-2.1%

5.2%

31.1%

Southwest

2.9%

-2.6%

8.6%

51.6%

Midwest

-2.5%

2.4%

0.6%

25.3%

Northeast

1.4%

2.8%

4.1%

25.4%

Southeast

4.7%

0.0%

9.0%

32.7%

For more than 25 years, U.S. Bank Freight Payment has been a trusted steward between shippers and carriers—protecting capital flow, payment accuracy, data integrity and relationships with bank grade standards. U.S. Bank Freight Payment audits invoices line by line, pays securely and on time, and delivers clean, decision grade reporting, with $46 billion in freight payments processed annually. The U.S. Bank Freight Payment Index source data is based on the actual transaction payment date and contains volume from domestic freight modes (truckload and less-than-truckload) and is both seasonally and calendar adjusted. To see the full report including in-depth regional data, visit the U.S. Bank Freight Payment Index website .

About U.S. Bancorp

Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The company's three major business lines serve 15 million clients globally, and its team of nearly 70,000 people invest their hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 110 th on the Fortune 500, U.S. Bancorp is deeply respected for its culture and long-term stewardship and admired for its diversified business mix and product capabilities.

Todd Deutsch, U.S. Bank Public Affairs and Communications
todd.deutsch@usbank.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

USBNYSE:USBfintech investing
USB
The Conversation (0)
Say hello to MacBook Neo

Say hello to MacBook Neo

Apple's all-new MacBook features a durable aluminum design, a stunning 13-inch Liquid Retina display, the power of Apple silicon, and all-day battery life — all for the breakthrough starting price of just $599 Apple® today unveiled MacBook Neo ™, an all-new laptop that delivers the magic of the... Keep Reading...
Apple unveils new Studio Display and all-new Studio Display XDR

Apple unveils new Studio Display and all-new Studio Display XDR

Studio Display XDR is the world's best pro display, featuring a 27-inch 5K Retina XDR display with a mini-LED backlight, 2000 nits of peak HDR brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate Apple® today announced a new family of displays engineered to pair beautifully with Mac® and meet the needs of... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces MacBook Pro with all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, delivering breakthrough pro performance and next-level on-device AI

Apple introduces MacBook Pro with all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, delivering breakthrough pro performance and next-level on-device AI

The world's best pro laptop raises the bar again with blazing-fast CPU and GPU performance, plus up to 2x faster SSD speeds and 1TB of starting storage Apple® today announced the latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro ® with the all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, bringing game-changing performance and AI... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces iPhone 17e

Apple introduces iPhone 17e

iPhone 17e delivers incredible value with faster performance, an advanced camera system, enhanced durability, the magic of MagSafe, and double the starting storage at 256GB Apple® today announced iPhone® 17e, a powerful and more affordable addition to the iPhone 17 lineup. At the heart of iPhone... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces the new iPad Air, powered by M4

Apple introduces the new iPad Air, powered by M4

With blazing performance, more memory, enhanced connectivity, and game-changing iPadOS 26 features, iPad Air is a fantastic value Apple® today announced the new iPad Air® featuring M4 and more memory, giving users a big jump in performance at the same starting price. With a faster CPU and GPU,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Warrant Exercise Proceeds of $35 Million

AmeriTrust Announces Warrant Exercise Proceeds of $35 Million

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has received gross proceeds of CAD$35,073,967 from the exercise of warrants.In January 2026,... Keep Reading...

Visa Expands Fan-First Strategy with New and Renewed Team Partnerships Across Pro Football

Visa's portfolio of 13 team relationships brings fans closer to pro football culture in some of the sport's most passionate markets Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, is building a fan-first pro football platform designed to connect more directly with fans, teams, communities,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity up to 48,000 cps at Surface and Discovers New Showings at the Corvo Uranium Project

Pinnacle Prepares Plans for Drilling and Field Work to Follow Up on Polymetallic Discoveries at El Potrero

Apollo Silver Delivers Positive PEA for Calico

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Resignation of Director

Related News

energy investing

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity up to 48,000 cps at Surface and Discovers New Showings at the Corvo Uranium Project

precious metals investing

Pinnacle Prepares Plans for Drilling and Field Work to Follow Up on Polymetallic Discoveries at El Potrero

precious metals investing

Apollo Silver Delivers Positive PEA for Calico

gold investing

Gold Price Falls, Then Recovers After Fed Keeps Rates Steady

gold investing

5 Best-performing Gold Stocks on the TSX in 2026

oil and gas investing

Power Boost: British Columbia’s Role in Canada’s Energy Market Diversity

base metals investing

Steadright Closes First Tranche Of Financing