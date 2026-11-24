U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today that it has updated the date and time of its fourth-quarter 2026 financial results and conference call.
The company will now announce its results on Friday, Jan. 15, 2027 before the market opens on the NYSE. At 11 a.m. CT, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gunjan Kedia and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer John Stern will host a conference call to review the financial results.
U.S. Bancorp will provide further details regarding the conference call in early January.
U.S. Bancorp previously announced the timing for 2027 quarterly financial results conference calls.
- First Quarter 2027 – Friday, April 16, 2027, at 8 a.m. CT
- Second Quarter 2027 – Thursday, July 15, 2027, at 7 a.m. CT
- Third Quarter 2027 – Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2027, at 8 a.m. CT
About U.S. Bancorp
Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The company's three major business lines serve 15 million clients globally, and its team of nearly 70,000 people invest their hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 110 th on the Fortune 500, U.S. Bancorp is deeply respected for its culture and long-term stewardship and admired for its diversified business mix and product capabilities.
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Investors: Brian Mauney, U.S. Bancorp Investor Relations
Brian.mauney@usbank.com
Media: Jeff Shelman, U.S. Bancorp Public Affairs and Communications
Jeffrey.shelman@usbank.com