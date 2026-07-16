U.S. Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

U.S. Bancorp reported its second quarter 2026 results today. The earnings release, earnings supplement and slide presentation can be accessed online at ir.usbank.com/investor-relations/financial-information .

At 7 a.m. Central Time, Chief Executive Officer Gunjan Kedia and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer John Stern will host a conference call to review the financial results. The conference call will be available online or by telephone. To access the webcast and presentation, visit U.S. Bancorp's website at usbank.com and click on " About Us ," "Investor Relations" and choose "Webcasts & Presentations" from the "News & events" dropdown menu To access the conference call from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 888-210-4659. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 646-960-0383. The access code for all participants is 7269933.

About U.S. Bancorp

Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The company's three major business lines serve 15 million clients globally, and its team of nearly 70,000 people invest their hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 110 th in the Fortune 500, U.S. Bancorp is deeply respected for its culture and long-term stewardship and admired for its diversified business mix and product capabilities.

Investor contact: Brian Mauney, U.S. Bancorp Investor Relations
Brian.Mauney@usbank.com

Media contact: Jeff Shelman, U.S. Bancorp Public Affairs and Communications
Jeffrey.Shelman@usbank.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

U.S. Bancorp USB NYSE:USB fintech investing
USB
The Conversation (0)
Say hello to MacBook Neo

Say hello to MacBook Neo

Apple's all-new MacBook features a durable aluminum design, a stunning 13-inch Liquid Retina display, the power of Apple silicon, and all-day battery life — all for the breakthrough starting price of just $599 Apple® today unveiled MacBook Neo ™, an all-new laptop that delivers the magic of the... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces MacBook Pro with all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, delivering breakthrough pro performance and next-level on-device AI

Apple introduces MacBook Pro with all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, delivering breakthrough pro performance and next-level on-device AI

The world's best pro laptop raises the bar again with blazing-fast CPU and GPU performance, plus up to 2x faster SSD speeds and 1TB of starting storage Apple® today announced the latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro ® with the all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, bringing game-changing performance and AI... Keep Reading...
Apple unveils new Studio Display and all-new Studio Display XDR

Apple unveils new Studio Display and all-new Studio Display XDR

Studio Display XDR is the world's best pro display, featuring a 27-inch 5K Retina XDR display with a mini-LED backlight, 2000 nits of peak HDR brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate Apple® today announced a new family of displays engineered to pair beautifully with Mac® and meet the needs of... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces the new iPad Air, powered by M4

Apple introduces the new iPad Air, powered by M4

With blazing performance, more memory, enhanced connectivity, and game-changing iPadOS 26 features, iPad Air is a fantastic value Apple® today announced the new iPad Air® featuring M4 and more memory, giving users a big jump in performance at the same starting price. With a faster CPU and GPU,... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces iPhone 17e

Apple introduces iPhone 17e

iPhone 17e delivers incredible value with faster performance, an advanced camera system, enhanced durability, the magic of MagSafe, and double the starting storage at 256GB Apple® today announced iPhone® 17e, a powerful and more affordable addition to the iPhone 17 lineup. At the heart of iPhone... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Trading resumes in: Company: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: AMTAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Skyharbour Signs Letter of Intent with Purecore to Option its Yurchison Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin

Purecore Signs Letter of Intent with Skyharbour to Option the Yurchison Uranium Property in Athabasca Basin

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of its 2026 Exploration Programs on its PIL & ATTY Properties

Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation and Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

Related News

energy investing

Skyharbour Signs Letter of Intent with Purecore to Option its Yurchison Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin

energy investing

Purecore Signs Letter of Intent with Skyharbour to Option the Yurchison Uranium Property in Athabasca Basin

base metals investing

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of its 2026 Exploration Programs on its PIL & ATTY Properties

base metals investing

Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation and Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

precious metals investing

Graycliff Closes First Tranche of LIFE Financing

base metals investing

Oreterra Starts Drill Camp Construction at the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

precious metals investing

TomaGold Confirms Lateral Continuity of the Berrigan Deep Zone Over More Than 250 Metres with Extension Hole TOM-25-009EXT