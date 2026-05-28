U.S. Bancorp Provides Updated Schedule for 2027 Earnings Conference Calls

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has updated the dates in which it will host conference calls to review quarterly financial results in 2027. It will now report financial results on the following dates:
- First Quarter 2027 – Friday, April 16, 2027 at 8 a.m. CT
- Second Quarter 2027 – Thursday, July 15, 2027 at 7 a.m. CT
- Third Quarter 2027 – Wednesday, October 20, 2027 at 8 a.m. CT
U.S. Bancorp previously announced the timing for 2026 quarterly financial results conference calls:
- Second Quarter 2026 – Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 7 a.m. CT
- Third Quarter 2026 – Thursday, October 15, 2026 at 8 a.m. CT
- Fourth Quarter 2026 – Tuesday, January 19, 2027 at 8 a.m. CT
U.S. Bancorp will issue a detailed announcement confirming the date and time of the earnings release and conference call for that quarter, approximately two weeks before each release.
About U.S. Bank
Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. Our three major business lines serve 15 million clients throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe, and our team of nearly 70,000 people invest our hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 105th on the Fortune 500, we are deeply respected for our culture and long-term stewardship and admired for our diversified business mix and product capabilities.
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Investors:
Angie Jeyaraj, U.S. Bancorp Investor Relations
Angie.jeyaraj@usbank.com
Media:
Jeff Shelman, U.S. Bank Public Affairs and Communications
jeffrey.shelman@usbank.com