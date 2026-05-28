U.S. Bancorp Provides Updated Schedule for 2027 Earnings Conference Calls

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has updated the dates in which it will host conference calls to review quarterly financial results in 2027. It will now report financial results on the following dates:

  • First Quarter 2027 – Friday, April 16, 2027 at 8 a.m. CT
  • Second Quarter 2027 – Thursday, July 15, 2027 at 7 a.m. CT
  • Third Quarter 2027 – Wednesday, October 20, 2027 at 8 a.m. CT

U.S. Bancorp previously announced the timing for 2026 quarterly financial results conference calls:

  • Second Quarter 2026 – Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 7 a.m. CT
  • Third Quarter 2026 – Thursday, October 15, 2026 at 8 a.m. CT
  • Fourth Quarter 2026 – Tuesday, January 19, 2027 at 8 a.m. CT

U.S. Bancorp will issue a detailed announcement confirming the date and time of the earnings release and conference call for that quarter, approximately two weeks before each release.

About U.S. Bank

Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. Our three major business lines serve 15 million clients throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe, and our team of nearly 70,000 people invest our hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 105th on the Fortune 500, we are deeply respected for our culture and long-term stewardship and admired for our diversified business mix and product capabilities.

Investors:
Angie Jeyaraj, U.S. Bancorp Investor Relations
Angie.jeyaraj@usbank.com

Media:
Jeff Shelman, U.S. Bank Public Affairs and Communications
jeffrey.shelman@usbank.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

U.S. BancorpUSBNYSE:USBfintech investing
USB
The Conversation (0)
Say hello to MacBook Neo

Say hello to MacBook Neo

Apple's all-new MacBook features a durable aluminum design, a stunning 13-inch Liquid Retina display, the power of Apple silicon, and all-day battery life — all for the breakthrough starting price of just $599 Apple® today unveiled MacBook Neo ™, an all-new laptop that delivers the magic of the... Keep Reading...
Apple unveils new Studio Display and all-new Studio Display XDR

Apple unveils new Studio Display and all-new Studio Display XDR

Studio Display XDR is the world's best pro display, featuring a 27-inch 5K Retina XDR display with a mini-LED backlight, 2000 nits of peak HDR brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate Apple® today announced a new family of displays engineered to pair beautifully with Mac® and meet the needs of... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces MacBook Pro with all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, delivering breakthrough pro performance and next-level on-device AI

Apple introduces MacBook Pro with all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, delivering breakthrough pro performance and next-level on-device AI

The world's best pro laptop raises the bar again with blazing-fast CPU and GPU performance, plus up to 2x faster SSD speeds and 1TB of starting storage Apple® today announced the latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro ® with the all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, bringing game-changing performance and AI... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces iPhone 17e

Apple introduces iPhone 17e

iPhone 17e delivers incredible value with faster performance, an advanced camera system, enhanced durability, the magic of MagSafe, and double the starting storage at 256GB Apple® today announced iPhone® 17e, a powerful and more affordable addition to the iPhone 17 lineup. At the heart of iPhone... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces the new iPad Air, powered by M4

Apple introduces the new iPad Air, powered by M4

With blazing performance, more memory, enhanced connectivity, and game-changing iPadOS 26 features, iPad Air is a fantastic value Apple® today announced the new iPad Air® featuring M4 and more memory, giving users a big jump in performance at the same starting price. With a faster CPU and GPU,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Completion of Tranche 1 Equity Placement & Cleansing Notice

CoTec Holdings Corp. Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A

Extension to Entitlement Offer Closing Date

RUA GOLD Welcomes Richard Thomas to the Board of Directors and Announces 2026 AGSM Results

Related News

precious metals investing

Completion of Tranche 1 Equity Placement & Cleansing Notice

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A

energy investing

Extension to Entitlement Offer Closing Date

coal investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: White Energy Soars on Coal Acquisitions from Nathan Tinkler

precious metals investing

RUA GOLD Welcomes Richard Thomas to the Board of Directors and Announces 2026 AGSM Results

precious metals investing

Silverco Mining Announces Filing of Q1 2026 Interim Financial Statements and MD&A

precious metals investing

55 North Mining Inc. Appoints Michael Thompson, P.Geo., as VP of Exploration