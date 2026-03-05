U.S. Bancorp Provides Schedule for 2027 Earnings Conference Calls

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will host conference calls to review quarterly financial results on the following dates:
- First Quarter 2027 – Tuesday, April 20, 2027 at 7 a.m. CT
- Second Quarter 2027 – Tuesday, July 20, 2027 at 7 a.m. CT
- Third Quarter 2027 – Tuesday, October 19, 2027 at 7 a.m. CT
U.S. Bancorp previously announced the timing for 2026 quarterly financial results conference calls:
- First Quarter 2026 – Thursday, April 16, 2026 at 7 a.m. CT
- Second Quarter 2026 – Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 7 a.m. CT
- Third Quarter 2026 – Thursday, October 15, 2026 at 8 a.m. CT
- Fourth Quarter 2026 – Tuesday, January 19, 2027 at 8 a.m. CT
U.S. Bancorp will issue a detailed announcement confirming the date and time of the earnings release and conference call for that quarter, approximately two weeks before each release.
About U.S. Bank
U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $692 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025, 2024, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of Fortune's most admired superregional banks. Learn more at usbank.com/about .
Investors:
Angie Jeyaraj, U.S. Bancorp Investor Relations
Angie.jeyaraj@usbank.com
Media:
Jeff Shelman, U.S. Bank Public Affairs and Communications
jeffrey.shelman@usbank.com