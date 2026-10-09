U.S. Bancorp Announces Redemption of Medium-Term Notes, U.S. Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Notes

U.S. Bancorp today announced the redemption on October 26, 2026, of all its outstanding 6.787% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Senior Notes due October 26, 2027 (CUSIP No. 91159HJP6). The redemption price for each of these notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes, plus any accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the redemption date of October 26, 2026.

U.S. Bank National Association today announced the redemption on October 22, 2026, of all its outstanding 4.507% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Senior Notes due October 22, 2027 (CUSIP No. 90331HPP2) and the redemption on October 22, 2026, of all its outstanding Floating Rate Senior Notes due October 22, 2027 (CUSIP No. 90331HPQ0). The redemption price for each of these notes will be equal to 100% of their principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of October 22, 2026.

Payment of the redemption price for the notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About U.S. Bancorp

Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The company's three major business lines serve 15 million clients globally, and its team of nearly 70,000 people invest their hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 110 th on the Fortune 500, U.S. Bancorp is deeply respected for its culture and long-term stewardship and admired for its diversified business mix and product capabilities.

Investors: Brian Mauney, U.S. Bancorp Investor Relations
Brian.mauney@usbank.com

Media: Jeff Shelman, U.S. Bancorp Public Affairs and Communications
Jeffrey.shelman@usbank.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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