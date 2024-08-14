Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Tycoonstory Cite’s Charbone’s Innovative Green Hydrogen Tech

Tycoonstory, an online network for startups and entrepreneurs, has profiled Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH,OTCQB:CHHYF,FWB:K47), citing the company as a leading startup making strides in innovation in green hydrogen production.

“With a mission to provide sustainable energy solutions, Charbone is well-positioned to become a key player in the green hydrogen market,” the article said.

A standout feature of Charbone, according to the article, is the company’s strategy to secure multiple production locations for its green hydrogen technology. There are currently 16 locations where Charbone has identified green hydrogen source.

“Charbone’s technological innovations are also noteworthy. The company has developed processes that require less pressure, reducing the risk and cost associated with hydrogen production,” the article said.


Read the full article here.
Charbone Hydrogene securise une infrastructure de transport cle pour la livraison d'hydrogene vert a partir d'une usine de production phare au Quebec

Charbone Hydrogene securise une infrastructure de transport cle pour la livraison d'hydrogene vert a partir d'une usine de production phare au Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec), le 24 juillet 2024 TheNewswire CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, a annoncé aujourd'hui l'arrivée de sa première remorque tubulaire qui sera utilisée pour le transport et la livraison en vrac de l'hydrogène vert comprimé, produit à partir du projet phare de la société de la ville de Sorel-Tracy, au Québec, aux client locaux et nationaux.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Secures Key Transport Infrastructure for Green Hydrogen Delivery from Flagship Quebec Production Facility

Charbone Hydrogen Secures Key Transport Infrastructure for Green Hydrogen Delivery from Flagship Quebec Production Facility

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation


News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene selectionne pour presenter au webinaire pre-evenement de World Electrolysis North America : Developpement de l'hydrogene electrolytique en Amerique du Nord

Charbone Hydrogene selectionne pour presenter au webinaire pre-evenement de World Electrolysis North America : Developpement de l'hydrogene electrolytique en Amerique du Nord

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CHARBONE Hydrogen Selected to Present at World Electrolysis North America Pre-Event Webinar: Scaling Up Electrolytic Hydrogen in North America

CHARBONE Hydrogen Selected to Present at World Electrolysis North America Pre-Event Webinar: Scaling Up Electrolytic Hydrogen in North America

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, July 16, 2024 TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming World Electrolysis North America free webinar: Scaling Up Electrolytic Hydrogen in North America on July 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene renforce ses capacites d'exploitation et de developpement de marche alors que l'entreprise identifie de nouveaux objectifs pour ses plans d'expansion de l'hydrogene vert en Amerique du Nord d'ici 2025

Charbone Hydrogene renforce ses capacites d'exploitation et de developpement de marche alors que l'entreprise identifie de nouveaux objectifs pour ses plans d'expansion de l'hydrogene vert en Amerique du Nord d'ici 2025

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec), le 11 juillet 2024 TheNewswire CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse de fournir une mise à jour sur ses efforts d'expansion du marché nord-américain d'ici 2025 alors que la société accueille un nouveau membre de l'équipe des opérations.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trillion Energy Announces Successful SASB Gas Production, Highlighted by Accelerated Payback and Increased Production

Trillion Energy Announces Successful SASB Gas Production, Highlighted by Accelerated Payback and Increased Production

Successful Production and Completion of 4 Workovers, Marks a Major Milestone in Trillion's Strategic Perforation Program, Increasing Gas Production Capacity at the Black Sea Asset


Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2431

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Alvopetro Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has now approved the Company's proposed normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") and an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP").

Pursuant to the NCIB, Alvopetro is authorized to repurchase up to 2,953,044 common shares, representing 8.1% of the common shares outstanding as of August 12, 2024 and 10% of Alvopetro's "public float", over the period commencing on August 13, 2024 and ending on the earlier of: August 12, 2025 or such earlier date as the NCIB is completed or is terminated at the Company's election. Purchases under the NCIB may be made through open market transactions on the TSXV, the OTCQX and any alternate trading systems in Canada on which the common shares are traded, based on the prevailing market price, at such times and in such quantities as the Company may determine, subject to applicable regulatory restrictions. A maximum of 5% of Alvopetro's common shares outstanding may be purchased on the OTCQX during the twelve-month term of the NCIB. Any common shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.  During the Company's previous normal course issuer bid, which ran from January 6, 2023 until January 5, 2024 (the "Prior NCIB"), the Company purchased 4,600 of its common shares. The weighted average price paid per common share in the Prior NCIB was C$6.76 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy

BPH Energy Ltd Raises $1 Million to Accelerate Funding of Hydrocarbon and Cortical Investments

BPH Energy Limited (ASX: BPH) (“BPH” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received binding commitments to raise $1.044 million (before costs) (“Placement”). The Placement will comprise the issue of 58,028,337 new fully paid ordinary shares (“Placement Shares”) in the Company at an issue price of $0.018 per share. The Placement Shares will be issued pursuant to the Company’s existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 program in its 100% owned Grandis Project in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy

BPH Energy Ltd (ASX: BPH) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of BPH Energy Ltd (‘BPH’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BPH, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 12 August 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

