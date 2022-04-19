Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. today announced first quarter 2022 production and provided an Oyu Tolgoi LLC mine and corporate update. Q1 2022 Highlights As planned, Q1 2022 copper and gold production from the open pit and underground was lower vs Q1 2021 due to lower copper and gold head grade. Copper production of 30.3 thousand tonnes of copper in concentrate, a decrease of 33% vs Q1 2021 and a decrease of 22% vs ...

