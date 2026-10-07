Turning Ocean Data Into Impact: How AI, Trusted Data, and Partnerships Can Help Accelerate Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2026 / Cisco

Every day, thousands of data points are collected across our oceans - measuring temperature, salinity, carbon dioxide concentrations, and biodiversity. These insights are essential for understanding a changing climate. But collecting data is only the first step. The real challenge is transforming data into decisions - and decisions into meaningful, measurable actions.

That challenge came to life for my Cisco colleagues and I during our recent visit aboard the Malizia Explorer. We joined scientists, policymakers, and sustainability leaders to learn how Team Malizia combines offshore sailing, climate research, and education to better understand our planet.

Our conversations with Boris Herrmann and the Team Malizia crew reinforced a simple but powerful insight: technology creates its greatest value when it helps turn science into action. Whether at sea, in cities, or across industrial operations, trusted data becomes truly valuable when it enables better decisions.

Turning visibility into measurable impact

Organizations across industries are already using AI-driven observability to optimize operations while reducing their environmental footprint. For example, Cisco, Splunk, and our partner Computacenter help organizations consolidate operational and sustainability-related data across buildings, factories, and data centers into a single, vendor-agnostic view. By combining real-time telemetry with AI-powered analytics, organizations can identify inefficiencies, optimize energy consumption, and strengthen operational resilience simultaneously.

Take the example of Bosch Rexroth AG, where AI-driven observability is helping optimize operations at its model factory in Ulm, Germany while supporting measurable sustainability outcomes.

Bosch reported:

  • 20-30% lower energy costs
  • 10-15% lower energy consumption
  • 25-30% lower greenhouse gas emissions

These outcomes illustrate how operational excellence and sustainability can reinforce one another. The same principles extend well beyond industrial environments. Together with WWF, Cisco and Splunk are exploring how AI can help combat wildlife poaching in Southeast Asia by analyzing environmental and operational data to identify potential hotspots and support more effective ranger patrols.

From data to decisions

At Cisco, we see this challenge with data across every industry. Whether the objective is protecting our oceans, reducing emissions, or making cities more energy-efficient, organizations increasingly depend on trusted digital infrastructure to transform data into meaningful solutions.

This journey starts with secure connectivity to collect data reliably. It continues with observability to understand what is happening in real-time. And it increasingly relies on artificial intelligence to identify patterns that humans alone cannot easily detect. In other words, meaningful sustainability efforts often begin with visibility - but they create lasting impact only when insights lead to action.

Why partnerships matter

No single organization can address today's challenges alone. We need to gather the scientists who generate critical research, the technology companies that provide the secure digital infrastructure, the partners who implement solutions at scale, and the governments that create the framework for long-term transformation.

For Cisco, sustainability is not a standalone initiative. Technology has a critical role to play. Sustainability solutions depend on the same foundations as everything else that is digital: secure connectivity, responsible AI, cyber resilience, and trusted partnerships. That is why collaborations like Team Malizia matter - they bring together research, technology, and public engagement to translate complex climate data into actionable insights.

Looking ahead: A call for collaboration

One opportunity that excites me is the potential to deepen our collaboration with Team Malizia. Imagine scientific ocean data flowing securely from research vessels into AI-powered dashboards that help researchers, policymakers, educators, and businesses better understand our planet in near real-time.

While this vision requires continued collaboration, it illustrates what becomes possible when science, technology, and governments work together. The future of sustainability depends on our ability to connect people, technology, and ideas.

I would like to invite you to join this conversation: How is your organization using trusted data to help drive sustainability? Let's connect and explore how we can turn insights into action together.

Learn more about how Cisco is harnessing innovation for business and sustainability goals on our environmental sustainability webpage.

With contributions from: Ewald Munz (Cisco), Frank Nebgen (Cisco), and Stefan Algermissen (Computacenter).

View original content here.

Find more stories and multimedia from Cisco Systems Inc. at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Cisco Systems Inc.



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