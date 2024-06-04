Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cisco Live 2024: Cisco Announces New AI-powered Innovations and Investments to Help Customers Unlock a More Connected and Secure Future

News summary:

  • AI-powered innovations build customers' digital resilience by uniquely combining the power of the network with industry-leading security, observability, and data, simplifying adoption, and offering visibility and insight across the entire digital footprint.
  • Cisco Investments has launched a $1 Billion Global AI Investment Fund to advance industry innovation and customer readiness, and support Cisco's strategy to connect and protect organizations in an AI-powered future.
  • This year's show headlined by keynote speakers, including Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins ; 7x Super Bowl Champion, Entrepreneur & Philanthropist Tom Brady; and from McLaren Racing, CEO Zak Brown and F1 Team Driver Oscar Piastri.

CISCO LIVECisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) kicks off Cisco LIVE 2024 with new AI-powered innovations and investments that deliver a clear message: AI isn't just the latest turning point in technology. It's an efficient, intelligent source of digital resilience that can connect and protect entire organizations and power growth, scale, and an inclusive future for all.

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco)

At its premier networking and security event, Cisco is launching AI-enriched networking, security, and observability solutions across its entire portfolio. These are designed to give customers the visibility and insights they need to connect and protect their entire digital footprint and build digital resilience.

"We're thrilled to share incredible innovation and new AI-powered capabilities for our customers this week at Cisco Live," said Chuck Robbins , Chair and CEO of Cisco. "Cisco is uniquely positioned to revolutionize the way infrastructure and data connect and protect organizations of all sizes, and we are confident we are the right strategic partner for our customers in this era of AI."

Cisco Investments also announced a $1B global investment fund to expand and develop secure and reliable AI solutions. Cisco is making strategic investments in Cohere, Mistral AI and Scale AI that will advance several critical areas including customer readiness, compute infrastructure, foundational models, model development, and training.

Cisco's Product Innovations Tackle Customers' Core Challenges

Cisco customers are in the spotlight, showcasing the pivotal role Cisco plays as a crucial strategic ally in business and technology. Customers featured at Cisco Live include Steve Madden , Room & Board, Marriott, AT&T, Equinix, WWE, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park and McLaren F1 Racing.

Making AI easier with AI & Networking

  • Cisco Nexus HyperFabric AI clusters This breakthrough AI cluster solution with NVIDIA features a single place to design, deploy, monitor and assure AI pods and data center workloads. It guides users from design, to validated deployment, to monitoring and assurance for enterprise-ready AI infrastructure.
  • Cisco Networking Cloud : New AI-native Digital Experience Assurance innovations from Cisco ThousandEyes unlock cross-domain assurance for Cisco Networking Cloud and beyond. Customers are now empowered to see and manage every enterprise, cloud, SaaS, and Internet network for exceptional digital experiences to every user, everywhere, every time.

Making AI safer with AI & Security

  • In an increasingly complex and hyper-distributed world, Cisco tips the balance of power in favor of the defenders with new capabilities across the Cisco Security Cloud Customers gain an AI-fortified security posture backed by market-leading firewall infrastructure, new sources of telemetry, superior network visibility, and AI-native management architecture.
  • A little over one month after the launch of Cisco Hypershield, Cisco is announcing Cisco Hypershield support for AMD Pensando DPUs and Intel IPUs. It enables enterprises to realize an AI-driven, distributed security architecture that seamlessly goes from the cloud to the data centers to the edge while still being highly performing and energy efficient.

Making AI work with AI & Observability

  • Customers benefit from Cisco's recent landmark acquisition of Splunk with flawless, secure digital experiences powered by unparalleled visibility and real-time insights that help standardize the observability practice into solution – getting customers ahead of future demands and set up for new opportunities.
  • At the event, Cisco will share that it has combined its new AI Assistant and the power of Splunk Log Observability with Cisco AppDynamics Application Performance Monitoring (APM) with the introduction of AppDynamics Log Observer Connect . This will enable users to unlock meaningful guidance and insights to make informed decisions faster and more accurately than ever.

Making AI work with the Future of Work

  • AI-Powered Contact Center and Hybrid Work Innovations New capabilities in Webex Contact Center will help organizations design and manage conversational self-service experiences, provide an AI Assistant for contact center agents, and integrate third-party virtual agent solutions.
  • Additionally, AI Assistant for Webex Suite will soon be generally available to customers. IT admins will benefit from remote device access management in Webex Control Hub, and all-new Desk Reservation with Cisco Spaces makes it easy to find and book desk spaces and Cisco Collaboration Devices.

Enabling AI Skills

  • New AI Fundamentals for Partners: Cisco will announce the first stage of its AI partner specialization training that will equip partners with the knowledge needed to optimize infrastructure for AI workloads using Cisco technology. It will explore AI basics, including key concepts and terms, a taxonomy of AI solutions and an overview of Cisco's AI strategy, governance and use cases to master AI solution implementation in, on and through Cisco platforms.
  • New Cisco Certification in AI : Organizations can build an AI-ready workforce with the announcement of Cisco's new certification in designing modern AI architecture. The vendor-agnostic certification will enable employers, employees and jobseekers to gain and validate the skills needed to design modern AI/ML compute and networks now and into the future.

About Cisco Live

Cisco LIVE 2024, the premier networking and security event that brings together the global Cisco community to showcase the latest innovations and inspire attendees to strive for a more inclusive future for all. Welcoming more than 20,000 attendees in-person, with nearly one million more tuning in from around the world via a live-streamed digital event, Cisco LIVE 2024 is set to be Cisco's most impactful conference to date.

To experience the live keynotes, learn more about Cisco Live news announcements and view additional digital content, visit The Newsroom .

Additional Resources:

  • Flickr album with on-site photos uploaded daily from Cisco LIVE 2024.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals.

Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @Cisco .

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word 'partner' does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-live-2024-cisco-announces-new-ai-powered-innovations-and-investments-to-help-customers-unlock-a-more-connected-and-secure-future-302162811.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/04/c5800.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cisco Reveals Nexus HyperFabric AI Clusters, A New Simplified Data Center Infrastructure Solution with NVIDIA for Generative AI

News Summary:

  • The new solution will combine Cisco and NVIDIA innovation to simplify the deployment of generative AI applications, providing IT visibility and analytics across the entire AI infrastructure stack.
  • Cisco Nexus HyperFabric AI clusters make it easy for enterprise customers to build infrastructure to run generative AI models and inference applications without deep IT knowledge and skills.
  • Exclusive cloud management capabilities help customers easily deploy, manage and monitor data centers, colocation facilities and edge sites.

CISCO LIVEToday Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), the leader in security and networking, announced a breakthrough AI cluster solution with NVIDIA for the data center that transforms how customers build, manage and optimize infrastructure and software.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CISCO LAUNCHES $1B GLOBAL AI INVESTMENT FUND

News Summary:

  • Cisco is launching a $1B global investment fund to expand and develop secure, reliable and trustworthy AI solutions
  • Cisco is making strategic investments with world-class start-ups across software and infrastructure that build upon Cisco's strategy to connect and protect the AI era
  • Cohere, Mistral AI and Scale AI among the initial GenAI startups joining the Cisco Investments portfolio to help build a broader AI ecosystem

CISCO LIVECisco Investments, the global corporate venture investment arm of Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), today launched a $1B AI investment fund to bolster the startup ecosystem and expand the development of secure and reliable AI solutions. As part of the new AI fund, Cisco is making strategic investments in Cohere, Mistral AI and Scale AI among others to advance customers' AI readiness and complement Cisco's AI innovation strategy. Cisco has already committed nearly $200M of the $1B investment fund to date.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lenovo and Cisco Announce Strategic Partnership to Simplify Path to AI Innovation

  • The two companies agree to design, engineer and deliver deeply integrated solutions that advance generative AI capabilities and digital workplace solutions to boost enterprise productivity
  • Partnership includes go-to-market initiatives for delivering complete digital workplace, cloud networking, hybrid AI infrastructure solutions, and Lenovo managed services to customers globally

Lenovo and Cisco today unveiled a global strategic partnership to deliver fully integrated infrastructure and networking solutions designed to accelerate digital transformation for businesses of all sizes. The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement to jointly establish design, engineering, and execution plans for accelerating digital transformation with turnkey solutions that extend world-class networking and purpose-built AI infrastructure solutions from edge to cloud for customers worldwide.

"This new partnership is a testament to our commitment to delivering purpose-built, industry-leading solutions, all designed to simplify the path to AI innovation and digital transformation," said Kirk Skaugen, Executive Vice President, Lenovo and President, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. "Our combined leadership in advanced networking and end-to-end server and data management infrastructure will deliver fully integrated, co-engineered solutions that seamlessly connect, protect and analyze data to propel AI-powered innovation for our customers from the edge to the cloud."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cisco Announces June 2024 Events with the Financial Community

Cisco today announced that it will host andor participate in the following events with the financial community in June:

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco)

Cisco Investor Day at Cisco Live US, Las Vegas
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
1:00 – 5:10 pm PT

This is an in-person event comprising presentations from Chuck Robbins , CEO, Scott Herren , CFO, and other members of the Cisco Executive Leadership Team. The event will also be webcast on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com . Those interested in attending in person should contact Eric Yu in the Investor Relations team at ericyu2@cisco.com

BofA Securities Global Technology Conference 2024
Thursday, June 6, 2024
10:40 am PT / 1:40 pm ET
Cisco Speaker: Jeetu Patel , EVP and General Manager, Security & Collaboration
Moderator: Tal Liani , Managing Director, BofA Global Research

This event will be webcast and a replay will be available shortly after the event. Interested parties can view this event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com . No new financial information will be discussed on this webcast.

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco .

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Press Contact:

Sami Badri

Robyn Blum

Cisco

Cisco

469-420-4834

408-853-9848

sambadri@cisco.com

rojenkin@cisco.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-announces-june-2024-events-with-the-financial-community-302155686.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cisco to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference

Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following event with the financial community. This session will be via webcast. Interested parties can register and view these events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https:investor.cisco.com .

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco)

No new financial information will be discussed on this conference call.

Cisco at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
May 20, 2024
11:50 a.m. PT / 1:50 p.m. ET

Cisco Speaker:
Scott Herren , EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Moderator:
Samik Chatterjee , Executive Director, J.P. Morgan

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco .

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Press Contact:

Sami Badri

Robyn Blum

Cisco

Cisco

469-420-4834

408-853-9848

sambadri@cisco.com

rojenkin@cisco.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-to-participate-in-jp-morgan-conference-302148311.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

