Cisco Reveals Nexus HyperFabric AI Clusters, A New Simplified Data Center Infrastructure Solution with NVIDIA for Generative AI

Cisco Reveals Nexus HyperFabric AI Clusters, A New Simplified Data Center Infrastructure Solution with NVIDIA for Generative AI

News Summary:

  • The new solution will combine Cisco and NVIDIA innovation to simplify the deployment of generative AI applications, providing IT visibility and analytics across the entire AI infrastructure stack.
  • Cisco Nexus HyperFabric AI clusters make it easy for enterprise customers to build infrastructure to run generative AI models and inference applications without deep IT knowledge and skills.
  • Exclusive cloud management capabilities help customers easily deploy, manage and monitor data centers, colocation facilities and edge sites.

CISCO LIVEToday Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), the leader in security and networking, announced a breakthrough AI cluster solution with NVIDIA for the data center that transforms how customers build, manage and optimize infrastructure and software.

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco)

Delivering on the Cisco Networking Cloud vision to simplify networking, Cisco is bringing to market a new enterprise-ready, end-to-end infrastructure solution to scale generative AI workloads. The Cisco Nexus HyperFabric AI cluster solution combines Cisco AI-native networking with NVIDIA accelerated computing and AI software, and a robust VAST data store. It is designed to enable customers to focus on AI-driven innovation and new revenue opportunities rather than IT management.

According to Cisco's recent Global Networking Trends Report in the next two years, 60% of IT leaders and professionals expect to deploy AI-enabled predictive network automation across all domains to better manage NetOps 1 . Additionally, 75% plan to deploy tools that offer end-to-end visibility via a single console into different network domains including campus and branch, WAN, data center, internet, public clouds and industrial networks.

" While the promise of AI is clear, the path forward for many just starting out is not. Customers often face economic and operational challenges to get an AI stack up and running," said Jonathan Davidson , Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Networking. "Cisco is committed to making the deployment and operation of AI infrastructure simpler. Together with NVIDIA, we are delivering a simple-to-deploy, cloud-operated AI-stack solution for on-premises deployments that builds on our Cisco Networking Cloud platform vision for automation and simplicity."

"Generative AI requires purpose-built infrastructure and software that enables enterprises to securely turn their data into fuel for business transformation," said Kevin Deierling , Senior Vice President of Networking at NVIDIA. "NVIDIA and Cisco are providing an enterprise-ready AI platform and control plane to simplify deployment of the accelerated computing, networking and software needed for generative AI workloads."

At Cisco Live, the company is demonstrating how it is committed to helping its customers quickly deploy AI infrastructure. Cisco is also putting the right tools in the hands of its customers to build intuitive AI-native networks, anticipate failures and quickly diagnose and remediate problems.

How Cisco Nexus HyperFabric AI Cluster Works
The on-premises solution features a single place to design, deploy, monitor and assure the AI pods and data center workloads. It guides users from design, to validated deployment, to monitoring and assurance for enterprise-ready AI infrastructure. With its cloud management capabilities, customers can easily deploy and manage large scale fabrics across data centers, colocation facilities and edge sites.

The Cisco Nexus HyperFabric AI cluster solution offers automated, cloud-managed operations across a unified compute and networking fabric combining Cisco's Ethernet switching expertise founded on Cisco Silicon One, integrated with NVIDIA's accelerated computing and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, and VAST's data storage platform. This will include:

  • Cisco cloud management capabilities to simplify IT operations across all phases of the workflow.
  • Cisco Nexus 6000 series switches for spine and leaf that deliver 400G and 800G Ethernet fabric performance.
  • Cisco Optics family of QSFP-DD modules to offer customer choice and deliver super high densities.
  • NVIDIA AI Enterprise software to streamline the development and deployment of production-grade generative AI workloads
  • NVIDIA NIM inference microservices that accelerate the deployment of foundation models while ensuring data security, and are available with NVIDIA AI Enterprise
  • NVIDIA Tensor Core GPUs starting with the NVIDIA H200 NVL, designed from the ground up to supercharge generative AI workloads with game-changing performance and memory capabilities.
  • NVIDIA BlueField-3 data processing unit DPU processor and BlueField-3 SuperNIC for accelerating AI compute networking, data access and security workloads.
  • Enterprise reference design for AI built on NVIDIA MGX, a modular and flexible server architecture.
  • The VAST Data Platform, which offers unified storage, database and a data-driven function engine built for AI.

Availability
Select customers may have early trial access to this AI solution in Q4 of CY 2024, with general availability expected shortly thereafter.

Introducing AI Skills for Partners and IT Pros
Cisco Learning and Certifications has introduced a new CCDE AI Infrastructure certification with training available now on Cisco U. It provides expert-level Network Engineers and Design Network Engineers with the expertise to translate AI workload business requirements into technical and sustainable best practices for infrastructure design. Cisco has also launched the first stage of its AI partner specializations from Cisco Black Belt. These learning journeys equip Cisco partners with the product knowledge needed to help them build AI practices and accelerate their customer deployments.

Supporting Comments
"The Nexus HyperFabric AI cluster solution is competitively differentiated and leverages Cisco's overall portfolio strength, new cloud-managed subscriptions model, and the Cisco-NVIDIA partnership, among other aspects, for capturing wallet share in Enterprise AI Datacenter Switching and Software Ops solutions."
- Vijay Bhagavath , Research Vice President, IDC

"Generative AI models demand lightning-fast access to vast amounts of data, a feat only achieved through unprecedented computing power and high-performance networking infrastructure. With the new Cisco Nexus HyperFabric AI cluster solution, we are helping enterprises build AI data centers with NVIDIA accelerated computing and AI software and Cisco networking, and the VAST Data Platform, providing end-to-end visibility of compute, networking, storage and data management so organizations can seamlessly build and scale their AI operations."
- Renen Hallak , CEO and co-founder of VAST Data

"Cisco compute and networking solutions are integral to powering PTC's R&D, data center performance, connectivity, and our Servigistics software to deliver the AI-powered service supply chain capabilities for our customers across industries, helping them better estimate, predict, optimize, and improve service supply chain performance. Cisco's new AI infrastructure solution with NVIDIA opens more possibilities for PTC to scale our data center infrastructure easily and efficiently, enhance operations and performance, and help meet our sustainability goals."
- Michael Blake , VP of Information Technology at PTC.

"Ethernet has the broadest scale in our client base, and the Cisco NVIDIA partnership and resulting offers will accelerate our ability to deliver AI solutions to our clients. Both Cisco and NVIDIA are already a significant part of WWT's AI Proving Ground lab where we help clients select and operationalize AI architectures so they can more quickly turn their data into insights and action."
- Neil Anderson , VP Cloud, Infrastructure, and AI Solutions, WWT

Added Resources

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco .

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

This press release includes a high-level outline of some of Cisco's current product plans. Although it reflects Cisco's current intentions, even the best of plans can change. As such, nothing included in this press release is a binding commitment, and the development, release and timing of any product or feature described is subject to change. Customers should not rely on this information when making a purchase decision, and Cisco will have no liability for delay or failure to deliver any features described.

1 Cisco Global Networking Trends Report 2024

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-reveals-nexus-hyperfabric-ai-clusters-a-new-simplified-data-center-infrastructure-solution-with-nvidia-for-generative-ai-302162908.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cisco Live 2024: Cisco Announces New AI-powered Innovations and Investments to Help Customers Unlock a More Connected and Secure Future

Cisco Live 2024: Cisco Announces New AI-powered Innovations and Investments to Help Customers Unlock a More Connected and Secure Future

News summary:

  • AI-powered innovations build customers' digital resilience by uniquely combining the power of the network with industry-leading security, observability, and data, simplifying adoption, and offering visibility and insight across the entire digital footprint.
  • Cisco Investments has launched a $1 Billion Global AI Investment Fund to advance industry innovation and customer readiness, and support Cisco's strategy to connect and protect organizations in an AI-powered future.
  • This year's show headlined by keynote speakers, including Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins ; 7x Super Bowl Champion, Entrepreneur & Philanthropist Tom Brady; and from McLaren Racing, CEO Zak Brown and F1 Team Driver Oscar Piastri.

CISCO LIVECisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) kicks off Cisco LIVE 2024 with new AI-powered innovations and investments that deliver a clear message: AI isn't just the latest turning point in technology. It's an efficient, intelligent source of digital resilience that can connect and protect entire organizations and power growth, scale, and an inclusive future for all.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CISCO LAUNCHES $1B GLOBAL AI INVESTMENT FUND

CISCO LAUNCHES $1B GLOBAL AI INVESTMENT FUND

News Summary:

  • Cisco is launching a $1B global investment fund to expand and develop secure, reliable and trustworthy AI solutions
  • Cisco is making strategic investments with world-class start-ups across software and infrastructure that build upon Cisco's strategy to connect and protect the AI era
  • Cohere, Mistral AI and Scale AI among the initial GenAI startups joining the Cisco Investments portfolio to help build a broader AI ecosystem

CISCO LIVECisco Investments, the global corporate venture investment arm of Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), today launched a $1B AI investment fund to bolster the startup ecosystem and expand the development of secure and reliable AI solutions. As part of the new AI fund, Cisco is making strategic investments in Cohere, Mistral AI and Scale AI among others to advance customers' AI readiness and complement Cisco's AI innovation strategy. Cisco has already committed nearly $200M of the $1B investment fund to date.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lenovo and Cisco Announce Strategic Partnership to Simplify Path to AI Innovation

Lenovo and Cisco Announce Strategic Partnership to Simplify Path to AI Innovation

  • The two companies agree to design, engineer and deliver deeply integrated solutions that advance generative AI capabilities and digital workplace solutions to boost enterprise productivity
  • Partnership includes go-to-market initiatives for delivering complete digital workplace, cloud networking, hybrid AI infrastructure solutions, and Lenovo managed services to customers globally

Lenovo and Cisco today unveiled a global strategic partnership to deliver fully integrated infrastructure and networking solutions designed to accelerate digital transformation for businesses of all sizes. The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement to jointly establish design, engineering, and execution plans for accelerating digital transformation with turnkey solutions that extend world-class networking and purpose-built AI infrastructure solutions from edge to cloud for customers worldwide.

"This new partnership is a testament to our commitment to delivering purpose-built, industry-leading solutions, all designed to simplify the path to AI innovation and digital transformation," said Kirk Skaugen, Executive Vice President, Lenovo and President, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. "Our combined leadership in advanced networking and end-to-end server and data management infrastructure will deliver fully integrated, co-engineered solutions that seamlessly connect, protect and analyze data to propel AI-powered innovation for our customers from the edge to the cloud."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cisco Announces June 2024 Events with the Financial Community

Cisco Announces June 2024 Events with the Financial Community

Cisco today announced that it will host andor participate in the following events with the financial community in June:

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco)

Cisco Investor Day at Cisco Live US, Las Vegas
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
1:00 – 5:10 pm PT

This is an in-person event comprising presentations from Chuck Robbins , CEO, Scott Herren , CFO, and other members of the Cisco Executive Leadership Team. The event will also be webcast on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com . Those interested in attending in person should contact Eric Yu in the Investor Relations team at ericyu2@cisco.com

BofA Securities Global Technology Conference 2024
Thursday, June 6, 2024
10:40 am PT / 1:40 pm ET
Cisco Speaker: Jeetu Patel , EVP and General Manager, Security & Collaboration
Moderator: Tal Liani , Managing Director, BofA Global Research

This event will be webcast and a replay will be available shortly after the event. Interested parties can view this event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com . No new financial information will be discussed on this webcast.

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco .

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Press Contact:

Sami Badri

Robyn Blum

Cisco

Cisco

469-420-4834

408-853-9848

sambadri@cisco.com

rojenkin@cisco.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-announces-june-2024-events-with-the-financial-community-302155686.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cisco to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference

Cisco to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference

Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following event with the financial community. This session will be via webcast. Interested parties can register and view these events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https:investor.cisco.com .

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco)

No new financial information will be discussed on this conference call.

Cisco at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
May 20, 2024
11:50 a.m. PT / 1:50 p.m. ET

Cisco Speaker:
Scott Herren , EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Moderator:
Samik Chatterjee , Executive Director, J.P. Morgan

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco .

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Press Contact:

Sami Badri

Robyn Blum

Cisco

Cisco

469-420-4834

408-853-9848

sambadri@cisco.com

rojenkin@cisco.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-to-participate-in-jp-morgan-conference-302148311.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

×